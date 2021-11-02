GLEN ROSE — Krystal Yerigan only saw glimpses of her team.
Playing in its first postseason match since 2019, Belton lost control of the contest early as Waxahachie used extended runs in the opening sets to build a 2-0 advantage, and the Lady Tigers never fully recovered.
Belton’s season came to an end in four sets Tuesday as the Lady Indians produced a 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-8 victory to claim the Class 6A bi-district championship, and following the defeat, the Lady Tigers’ head coach admitted her team did not perform to its potential.
“I am definitely proud of them for coming back in that third set,” Yerigan said. “I felt like that was the set where we looked the most like how we are capable of playing. Unfortunately, our headspace wasn’t where it needed to be tonight, and we talked about that.
“But in that moment, I feel like they gave everything they had.”
After using a 9-3 outburst to erase Belton’s 11-10 advantage in the first set and breaking open the second set with seven consecutive points to build a 13-4 lead, Waxahachie (32-15) appeared poised to sweep the match, inflating a 13-5 cushion on the heels of five unanswered points.
Then, with its season on the line, Belton found a way.
Paced by junior Malorie Holman’s serving, the Lady Tigers (23-19) responded with eight consecutive points to tie the set 13-13, and they would rally from a 17-13 hole by posting five consecutive points moments later. The squads shared three more ties in the set before McKenna Maddux’s kill sparked the final two-point surge.
“It was an exciting set,” Yerigan said, “but Waxahachie responded with some great zero-tempo plays, and we weren’t able to respond to them.”
The Lady Indians won nine of the fourth set’s first 11 points before widening the gap to an insurmountable lead at 17-3.
The outcome concludes a bounce-back season for the Lady Tigers, who were forced to rebound from adversity multiple times throughout the year.
With procedures surrounding the coronavirus limiting games and practices last season, Belton finished with a 9-11 overall record and a 7-7 showing in district, finishing fifth in the standings and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
And during the infancy of this season, it appeared the Lady Tigers might be destined for the same fate.
Belton lost 11 of its first 15 matches, and in the defeats, the Lady Tigers won a total of five sets and were swept seven times.
Then, something clicked.
Beginning with a two-set sweep of Austin McCallum on Aug. 20 to open the second day of the Bryan-College Station Classic, Belton transformed itself into a power.
The Lady Tigers won 18 of their next 21 contests, including an impressive 10-1 start to the District 12-6A schedule, but they lost momentum at the end of the regular season, suffering three consecutive defeats to playoff qualifiers Copperas Cove, Ellison and champion Bryan.
Despite the disappointment, Belton earned a win against the Lady Bulldawgs to begin a three-way tiebreaker for the district’s second seed, only to immediately lose to the Lady Eagles later in the night, setting up the bi-district encounter with the Lady Indians, who are considered honorable mentions in the current Texas Girls Coaches Association’s state poll.
But the Lady Tigers lost more than just a match.
Belton will graduate nine seniors — McKenzie Mansell, Karly Hansen, Gabi Benson, Jaiden Estevez, MyKaela Johnston, Emily Revis, Kylie Blomquist and Maddux — from its roster during the spring, leaving juniors Paige Champlin, a libero, and outside hitter Makaelyn Perez and sophomore middle blocker Carson Thiebaud as the only remaining players with extensive starting experience.
Yerigan believe the team will be missing for more than just talent, though.
“These seniors have absolutely been the foundation of this team,” she said. “Just having the opportunity to have so many girls see it through from start to finish within the program is key, because that constant dedication is really what builds programs.
“I could not be more proud of that group and the way that they led.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
At Glen Rose HS
- Waxahachie def. Belton 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-8
Class 4A bi-district
At Joshua HS
- Graham def. Gatesville 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24
At Rockdale HS
- La Grange def. Lake Belton 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 15-8
At Hutto HS
- Salado def. Smithville 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
