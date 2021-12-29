WACO — Belton did not make a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers did not need to.
Looking to defeat District 12-6A rival Shoemaker for a second time this season and advance to the consolation championship of the 60th annual M.T. Rice Tournament, Belton could not generate any offensive rhythm in the fourth period, missing all four of its attempts from the floor.
But it did not matter.
The Lady Tigers scored their final 11 points at the free-throw line, connecting on all but three attempts en route to a 45-38 victory Tuesday afternoon in Waco Midway’s gymnasium.
Following the game, Belton senior Anna Beamesderfer, who made 13 of 16 free throws in the game, admitted knowing fouls could determine the outcome.
“I’ve been working on my free throws,” she said, “because I was shooting them good earlier in the season, but I lost it. Obviously, it came back to me today, and it was big, because free throws definitely can win games.
“It is just a matter of having the mentality that if we don’t make our free throws, then we will lose.”
Beamesderfer connected on five of six attempts in the period before finishing with a game-high 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Additionally, four other Belton players made a free throw in the quarter after the team struggled to find consistency at the foul line throughout the season.
“That was just huge for us,” Lady Tigers head coach Eric Regier said, “because every point we had in the fourth quarter came from the free-throw line. It was just a matter of playing through contact, and then, they did a good job of knocking them down.
“We’ve been practicing them a lot, so it is nice to see that pay off.”
The outcome sets up a contest against Crowley today at noon for the consolation title, but early on, it appeared Shoemaker might earn the opportunity instead.
The Lady Grey Wolves, who were eliminated from the tournament with the loss, recorded the first nine points of the game before Belton (9-10) rallied, trimming the deficit to 11-7 by the end of the period. The Lady Tigers earned their first advantage of the contest at the free-throw line, where senior post Lillian Small’s successful shots put Belton ahead 13-11 with 4 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the half.
The Lady Tigers never trailed again.
Belton limited Shoemaker (12-9) to just two points in the second quarter, but despite the showing, Lady Grey Wolves head coach Kellen Hearn was satisfied to only be trailing 19-13 at halftime.
“We knew we just needed to make some adjustments,” he said. “We came out in the third quarter and looked better, because they followed through on our adjustments.
“We just wanted them to keep believing that we could win the game.”
Shoemaker stayed within striking distance and pulled within three points, 38-35, on Sophia Edwin’s free throws with 2:20 remaining in regulation, but the Lady Tigers did not falter at the foul line.
Belton senior guard Ayanna Jones complemented Beamesderfer’s outing by scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while Small had seven points, three rebounds and two assists, and McKenna Maddux finished with six points and three rebounds.
Now, the Lady Tigers look to conclude the 14-team tournament with a strong showing, and although Regier has little knowledge of Crowley’s program, he knows what to expect.
“I’m just guessing it will be another hard-fought battle,” Regier said. “I’m sure they will be aggressive and in our faces a little bit, so we better be ready to handle pressure and play with it. We’re going to have to finish plays.
“It’s going to be a lot like playing against Shoemaker.”
TUESDAY'S GIRLS SCORED
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION AGGIELAND INVITATIONAL
Silver Bracket
- Ellison 52, Cypress Ridge 15
- Fulshear 47, Copperas Cove 40
Semifinals
- Cypress Springs 45, Ellison 41
LAKE TRAVIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Gold Bracket
- Katy Tompkins 51, Killeen 43
MANSFIELD ISD TOURNAMENT
First Round
- Wylie East 51, Harker Heights 45
WACO MIDWAY M.T. RICE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Consolation Bracket Semifinals
- Belton 45, Shoemaker 38
WIMBERLEY HOOPFEST
- Lampasas 62, Austin St. Michael’s 40
- Lampasas 67, Gonzales 29
