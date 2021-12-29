WACO — Eric Regier did not know what the outcome would be, but he knew what to expect.
After losing the opener of the 14-team M.T. Rice Tournament to Class 4A No. 7 Waco La Vega, Belton found its rhythm, winning each of its next two games, including a rematch against District 12-6A rival Shoemaker, to reach the event’s consolation championship.
Crowley, however, ended the Lady Tigers’ run Wednesday, holding off a late rally before securing a 40-37 victory.
While the contest could have gone either way, Belton’s head coach had no doubt about how his players would perform.
“It is nice as a coach to not have to worry about effort,” Regier said. “I know they are going to play hard, and I know they are going to work as hard as they can.
“That is just so reassuring to know how they are going to play. Now, we just need to tinker with a few things.”
The first half was a game of runs with the Lady Eagles punctuating the second period with five unanswered points to take a nine-point advantage, 22-13, into the third quarter.
Then, Belton guard Ayanna Jones took control of the contest.
The senior scored nine of her game-high 15 points in the period, helping Belton (9-11) tie the contest at 22-22.
“She was like Superwoman today,” Regier said. “We put her on their best player to prevent her from shooting, and Ayanna ended up getting some turnovers, transition layups and rebounds.
“She was just flying all over the court, and when she lets her athleticism take over, it is fun to sit back and watch.”
Despite the effort, the Lady Tigers still trailed at 29-27 to begin the final quarter, and they never completed the comeback.
McKenna Maddux complemented Jones’ outing with eight points and five rebounds, while Anna Beamesderfer (12 rebounds) and Lillian Small (4 rebounds) contributed seven points apiece.
In the boys division, Shoemaker bounced back from an 18-point loss to Round Rock Stony Point on Tuesday and reversed the result, blowing out Denison 93-60 to finish third in the Bronze Bracket.
The Grey Wolves trailed by two points, 41-39, at halftime before being challenged by head coach Karron Taylor.
“The energy and effort were there,” he said, “but the execution and focus just wasn’t there in the first half.
But eventually, once I reminded them of our standards, they made the adjustments.
“We’ve got to have the right mentality to play, and then the chips will fall where they may.”
The speech worked as Shoemaker outscored Denison 27-3 in the third quarter and did not allow a field goal to put the score out of reach.
Henri Vizcarrondo led the Grey Wolves with 25 points, while teammates Antwone Gonzales and Jezrael Dejesus-Fargas also finished with double-digit points, posting 16 and 12, respectively.
In the Gold Bracket, Temple lost to A&M Consolidated 62-49 in the third-place game, while Copperas Cove fell into an immediate deficit and never recovered, trailing 20-6 following the first quarter before losing 79-51 to Mansfield Lake Ridge in the fifth-place game.
Henry Sanchez was the only Bulldawgs player with more than six points, finishing with 22 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
While the outcome was disappointing, Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce Jr. believes it will be beneficial.
“These are the teams we need to play if we have any goals or aspirations of making it to the playoffs,” he said. “They are in a district with Duncanville, DeSoto and Cedar Hill, so they know what it takes to win, because they are playing against state champion-level competition every year.
“So for our players and coaches to get that experience was important, because all of us need to see what we need to do to reach that level.”
