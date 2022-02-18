BELTON — It’s no secret that the Belton girls’ soccer team has been scoring goals almost at will since District 12-6A play began in late January.
The league-leading Lady Tigers kept it that way Friday night.
Belton’s Makenna Morrow had a hat trick by halftime, finishing with five goals to help the Lady Tigers to a comfortable four-goal lead at the break in an eventual 9-0 shutout of county rival Temple at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
It marked Belton’s (11-4-2, 8-0) eighth straight win since it began league play with a 5-0 decision over the Tem-Cats on Jan. 25.
For Temple (4-9-1, 3-4-1) — which had won three of its last five and entered Friday’s action in fifth place — the setback halted a three-match streak without a loss.
In the Bell County rivals’ first match, it was freshman Ava Itz who netted a pair of goals in the first 5 minutes while Morrow and Daysha Thomas tacked on a goal each to lead Belton to a 4-0 halftime lead.
This time, the Lady Tigers looked to Morrow to build their first-half edge, getting goals in the 5th, 12th and 27th minutes from the junior forward, while Jezy Vazquez added a goal in the 6th minute to account for Belton’s halftime advantage.
The Lady Tigers didn’t slow down in the second half, either.
Morrow again got things started in the final 40 minutes with a shot past Temple’s Ericka Gutierrez from about 10 yards away in the middle of the goalie’s box in the 44th minute.
Following goals from Thomas and Maddie Romero, Morrow converted her final score on a sharp kick from the right side that angled past a busy Gutierrez, who finished with eight saves on the night, including a nice diving stop on a Morrow shot in the 50th minute that Gutierrez deflected just wide with her outstretched left foot.
Belton outshot Temple 17-0, also getting a Sara Navarro goal in the 62nd minute to close the scoring for the night.
The win was Belton’s fifth in its last six matches by at least eight goals or more, as the Lady Tigers have now outscored their district competition 61-1 for an average of 7.6 goals per match.
Belton will host Copperas Cove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday while Temple hosts Bryan.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
Belton 8-0-0 (24 pts)
Copperas Cove 5-1-2 (18 pts)
Harker Heights 5-2-1 (17 pts)
Bryan 5-2-1 (16 pts)
Temple 3-4-1 (10 pts)
Killeen 1-5-2 (7 pts)
Shoemaker 1-7-0 (3 pts)
Ellison 0-7-1 (1 pt)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 9, Temple 0
- Bryan 2, Killeen 0
- Copperas Cove 4, Ellison 1
- Harker Heights 2, Shoemaker 0
