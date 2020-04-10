Two years ago, Edgar Soto was complacent, and he refused to let it happen again.
As a freshman, the Belton standout delivered a stellar campaign en route to being named all-district most valuable player. The following season, however, Soto settled for the honor of midfielder of the year, and it was an eye-opening experience.
“I got lackadaisical,” he said. “So, I didn’t win MVP. Then I started working really hard, and I got it again in my junior season.
“It just became a mentality. That became my goal, and that was what I wanted to achieve each season.”
And he did.
Soto was recently named 12-6A All-District MVP, earning the award for the third time in his career after guiding the Tigers to a 17-0-2 overall record, including a 12-0-2 showing in district. Belton was two matches away from finishing the season as district champion before the COVID-19 pandemic paused athletics around the country.
“I feel like I played decent,” Soto said, “but there is always room for improvement.
“So, I’m going to focus on those things during the summer, and hopefully have a smooth transition into the college level.”
Soto was not the only Belton player recognized.
Along with Soto’s accomplishment, Ben Bralley was named coach of the year, Oscar Vargas split the defensive player of the year award with Waco Midway’s Kyle Kowalski, and five Tigers — Andres Martinez, Simon Howe, Jake Gilbert, Alvin Packard and Alexis Ibarra — were placed on the first team.
Additionally, Ivan Vargas, Leo Martinez, David Lara, Patrick Tosse and Cade Wenberg landed on the second team.
For Vargas, who accomplished the same feat as a sophomore, the honor was special.
“Individual awards mean a lot,” the senior said. “I knew during the preseason that I had a chance to win the award, so I put in a lot of hard work.
“Awards are not the most important thing, but it does matter and receiving it again means a lot.”
Ellison senior Ethan Buchanan was named offensive player of the year after recording 25 goals, while Harker Heights’ Andre Rich was named midfielder of the year, and Temple’s Eric Ortiz was named newcomer of the year. Waco’s Henry Martinez was named goalkeeper of the year.
Buchanan owns the top two goal-scoring seasons in Ellison history and has 75 for his career.
“He has a special talent, and is fun to watch on the field,” Ellison coach Niles Dunnell said. “I am excited to know his hard work has paid off for such a recognition.”
The Knights also had three first-team selections in goalkeeper Carlos Ruiz, Gerardo Ramirez and Abel De La Rocha, and teammates Jaime Vargas, Bryan Hernandez and Ethan Villa were each on the second team.
Along with Buchanan, Ellison placed Frank Chiribel and Tyler Taglieri on the first team, while Casey Rechtorovic and Quinlan McKinney landed on the second team.
Shoemaker had two players — Steven Gomez and Vincent Capestany — earn spots on the first team, while Frances Atalig and Andwell Powell were put on the second team. Jose Solis (first team) and Angel Hernandez Martinez (second team) represented Killeen, while Evan Thomas and Jaylin Smith were placed on the first and second team, respectively, for Copperas Cove.
Although there is a slim opportunity teams will be able to complete their seasons, and Belton still has a chance to deliver a deep run should the playoffs take place, Soto understands he might not play again until debuting collegiately at Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
And he is satisfied.
“Playing at Belton has been amazing,” Soto said. “I never took anything for granted.
“Since the moment I stepped onto campus as a freshman, I have nothing but great memories. It has just been a great experience."
BOYS ALL-DISTRICT 12-6A TEAM
MVP—Edgar Soto, Belton.
Offensive MVP—Ethan Buchanan, Ellison.
Co-Defensive MVP—Oscar Vargas, Belton; Kyle Kowalski, Waco Midway.
Goalkeeper MVP—Henry Martinez, Waco.
Midfielder MVP—Andre Rich, Harker Heights.
Newcomer of the Year—Eric Ortiz, Temple.
Coach of the Year—Ben Bralley, Belton.
FIRST TEAM
Belton—Soto, Vargas, Andres Martinez, Simon Howe, Jake Gilbert, Alvin Parckard, Alexis Ibarra.
Waco—Ricardo Morales, Diego Gonzalez, Sammy Becerra, Frank Cirillo, Martinez.
Midway—Kowalski, Anson Abshire, Tashi Franzen, Avery Elam, Ken Filos.
Temple—Angel Medrano, Jose Medrano, Francisco Ortiz, E.Ortiz.
Harker Heights—Carlos Ruiz, Gerardo Ramirez, Abel De La Rocha, Rich.
Ellison—Buchanan, Frank Chiribel, Tyler Taglieri.
Shoemaker—Steven Gomez, Vincent Capestany.
Killeen—Jose Solis.
Copperas Cove—Evan Thomas.
SECOND TEAM
Belton—Ivan Vargas, Leo Martinez, David Lara, Patrick Tosse, Cade Wenberg,
Waco—Miller Cunningham, Angel Martinez, Osvaldo Ramirez, Joaquin Gonzalez.
Midway—Michael Cuenca, Logan Kowalski, Alexis Serrano, Jackson Gulley.
Temple—Ivan Salinas, Adrian Guzman, Carlos Hernandez Velasquez.
Harker Heights—Jaime Vargas, Bryan Hernandez, Ethan Villa.
Ellison—Casey Rechtorovic, Quinlan McKinney.
Shoemaker—Frances Atalig, Andwell Powell.
Killeen—Angel Hernandez Martinez.
Copperas Cove—Jaylin Smith.
HONORABLE MENTION
(area schools)
Belton—Mark Villanueva, Mark Diaz, Noe Martinez.
Harker Heights—Ben Lister, Sam Lister, Luca Lokker,
Ellison—Frank Evans, Alex Fernandez, Jailon Gray.
Shoemaker—Vincent Nautu, Bryan Sutton, Alec Larkin.
Killeen—Gabriel Patch, Noriel Gomez, Uriel Gomez.
Copperas Cove—Eduardo Buendia, EJ McAdams, Caden Chapman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.