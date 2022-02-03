The name remains. The rest has changed.
The University Interscholastic League released its biennial realignment and reclassification information Thursday, placing schools across the state into appropriate districts based on enrollment and location.
While the goal is to level the playing field, the results completely fractured District 12-6A, ripping longtime opponents apart and spreading the pieces across Central Texas with the five Killeen ISD schools landing in three separate districts.
Harker Heights is Killeen ISD’s lone school to remain in Class 6A – the states largest classification – and it still resides in District 12 along with Copperas Cove, Temple and Bryan as it has in recent years, but rivals Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and Belton were relocated and replaced by Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Waco Midway.
Class 6A consists of schools with enrollments of at least 2,225 students.
The majority of the departures from District 12-6A were deposited into District 4-5A, Division I, where Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker will call home for the next two school years along with Lake Belton, Cleburne, Granbury, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waco in a mega nine-team district.
With the addition of Lake Belton altering the area’s enrollments, Belton dropped all the way to Class 5A, Division II, and it will be joined by new Killeen school Chaparral, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally and Waco University in District 11.
In volleyball and basketball, the seven-team District 12-6A field remains the same, but the Class 5A districts are merged to a degree. Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker and Belton are reunited in District 22-5A along with Chaparral, Lake Belton, Waco and Waco University.
Realignment districts for sports other than football, basketball and volleyball will be announced later, with only swimming, wrestling and soccer likely offering any significant differences.
A total of 253 schools with enrollments ranging from 1,300 to 2,224 students make up Class 5A, while Class 4A includes enrollments of 545 to 1,299 students.
While Class 6A divides its playoff qualifiers into divisions after the regular season is over, all other classification are separated in advance. The cutoff splitting Class 5A is 1,924.5 students, while Class 4A is split at 879.5 students.
No other area schools changed classifications, but revisions still occurred.
In Class 4A football, Lampasas stayed in District 13, Division I with Burnet, Comal Canyon Lake, and Taylor, but Comal Davenport and Marble Falls fill voids left by Fredericksburg and Austin LBJ.
Little changed for Gatesville and Salado football after each left District 9, Division II for District 11, Division II with Robinson and Waco Connally coming along. Madisonville, however, joins the quartet after China Spring and Jarrell were removed.
China Spring and LBJ each reached the state championship game in football last season.
In other sports, though, Gatesville is making a huge transition from Region I to Region III. After being in District 6 with Brownwood, Lampasas, Glen Rose and Stephenville, Gatesville moves to District 23 with Salado, China Spring, Robinson, Connally and La Vega.
Salado was in District 19 with Lake Belton, Taylor, Jarrell and Burnet, but Jarrell and Burnet are now part of District 24 with Lampasas, Georgetown Gateway, Lago Vista and Marble Falls.
Florence was relatively unaffected in football, remaining entrenched in District 13-3A, Division II with Buffalo, Clifton, Lexington and Rogers. The lone variation is Elkhart replacing state champion Franklin.
But in all other sports, Florence experienced a complete change.
No other team from District 19-3A joins Florence as it moves from Region III to Region I to become part of an eight-team District 5 with Austin IDEA Montopolis, Blanco, Brady, Comfort, Ingram Moore and Llano.
The 233 schools in Class 3A have enrollments between 250 and 544 students with Division II’s ceiling at 359 students.
All appeals regarding the changes must be submitted to the UIL by Feb. 14, allowing until Feb. 23 before the alignments become official. Therefore, district schedules cannot be finalized until Feb. 24.
