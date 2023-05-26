For most senior athletes, summer has arrived and their high school careers are complete, but a multitude of area standouts still have one more game to play.
The annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star games are set for next week, allowing select seniors from schools within a 12-county radius to take part in the event, which includes five sports.
At the center of the three-day series of contests is the 15th annual football game.
Serving as the highlight since its inception in 2009, the game will be played June 3 at Waco ISD Stadium, starting at 10 a.m., and three Killeen ISD players will be represented.
Chaparral’s Marc Anderson and Killeen’s Connor Beeman will be on the Blue team, while Shoemaker’s Javante Carson is set to play for the Red team.
Additionally, Florence’s Zak Webb and Salado’s Ryland Woods will help fill out the Blue roster, and the Red team will have Belton’s Ethan Sandavol and Slade LeBlanc, Gatesville’s Steven Bomar and Mason
Mooney and Lake Belton’s Bruce Onchweri.
A pair of basketball games will begin the event with each being played June 1 at Fairfield High School.
With two area athletes – Lake Belton’s Isabelle Hinds (Red) and Salado’s Harley Drouillard (Blue) – involved, the girls game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. with the boys game following. Belton’s E.J. Foutz, Gatesville’s Tyler Shea and Carter Williams and Lake Belton’s Chris Jarrett and Easton Hammond will all be on the Red team, while Killeen’s Cam Paige is the only local representative on the Blue team.
This is just the second year basketball games have been part of the event.
The Victory Bowl continues June 2 at Mary Hardin-Baylor, where the eighth annual baseball and softball games will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Lake Belton and Salado are the only area programs with players partaking in each.
On the Red team, the Broncos will be represented by Connor Bartz and Mason Gerrard, and the Lady Broncos will be represented by Autumn Holman and Hannah Jensen.
Salado’s three players – Brooke McLaurin, Angel van de Plas (softball) and Caden Strickland (baseball) – will all be on the Blue team.
Killeen’s Jack Mellon (Blue) and Temple’s Aric Hickman and Isaac Ramos (Red) were also selected for the baseball game, and Belton’s Kaylee Jordan (Red), Gatesville’s Lauren Stuard (Red) and Harker
Heights’ Paige Findley (Red) will play in the softball game.
Following the football game, the final event – the 10th annual volleyball match – will take place at Waco University High School, and nine area players will be on the floor, including six wearing Red uniforms.
Copperas Cove’s Aaliyah Butler, Gatesville’s Lola Barron, Lake Belton teammates Danica Bingham and Sydni Cartwright and the Shoemaker tandem of Cynclare Wright and Aniyah Harrison will oppose the Blue team consisting of Chaparral’s Catyn Wright, Killeen’s Julia Jurewicz and Salado’s Haleigh Wilk among others.
A number of area head coaches will help oversee the squads.
Shoemaker’s Merdith Shaw-Moore and Lake Belton’s Liz Ramsey will coach the Red volleyball team, while Salado’s Kristi Wilk will serve on the Blue team.
For baseball, Killeen’s Donald Trcka and Salado’s Emery Atkisson will be part of the Blue team, and Lake Belton’s Dallas Robertson and Shoemaker’s Russell Johns are on the Red team, while Lake Belton’s Sidney Holman-Mansell is on the Red softball staff.
Gatesville’s Britt Campbell (Red boys) and Salado’s Diane Konarik (Blue girls) will be coaching in the basketball games.
Killeen’s Sam Thomas (Blue) and Lake Belton’s Sofia Vincent (Red) were selected as cheerleaders.
Waco La Vega’s Don Hyde (Blue) and West’s David Woodard (Red) will serve as the head coaches in the football game with their respective staffs assisting.
