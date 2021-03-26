TEMPLE — One of the many phrases that gets tossed around rather frequently by coaches and fans alike at athletic events — baseball in particular — is, “It just takes one.”
Well, on Friday night, it basically did take just one: Johnny Donoso’s line drive to the gap in left-center field.
Donoso’s one-out RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth inning was Temple’s only hit off of Belton left-hander Jason Bonnett and, with Bryan Williams on the mound for the Wildcats, it was enough for Temple en route to a 2-0 a District 12-6A victory at buzzing Hallford Field, which was filled to near capacity for the first time since pre-pandemic days.
“I was just looking to put the bat on the ball. Coaches were telling me just put the bat on the ball and good things will happen,” said Donoso, a junior right fielder. “So, I got the bat on the ball and it ended up carrying to the fence.
“The Temple Wildcats, we thrive off energy, so we come out ready to fight. It was a full house today and we were taking that in and got it done.”
Donoso’s knock did indeed hop then roll to the fence, leaving plenty of time for Dylan Hinkle to score from second base for Temple’s 1-0 lead. Donoso sprinted home on a wild pitch for the 2-0 advantage, and Williams worked a relatively smooth top of the seventh when he registered his ninth and 10th strikeouts to finish off a complete-game shutout.
Temple (13-6 overall) and Belton (13-2-1), which had its six-game winning streak snapped, are now tied for the district league at 3-1, along with Harker Heights.
“We had an amazing game plan, just attacking the strike zone, mixing up our pitches and me trusting my defense. They had my back throughout the whole entire seven innings. So I had trust in my defense and I attacked the strike zone,” said Williams, who was swarmed by his teammates after the final out. “Belton is a great baseball team. They’re always competition every year, so being able to take the lead and beat one of our rivals, it’s a great feeling.”
Williams allowed just two hits — both singles by Scott Gurnett — while going the distance for the second time in as many district starts. The first was last week against Harker Heights in a game in which he also had 10 strikeouts and gave up two hits but took a 1-0 loss in the process. So, Williams can relate some to Bonnett’s tough luck Friday night.
“He battled through five and a half innings. I thought he did a great job. He kept us in it,” Belton coach Mark Krueger said of Bonnett. “I thought (Williams) did a great job. Give him credit. But on the flip side of that, I think we could have done a lot better job at the plate tonight. I was real disappointed in that.”
Bonnett fanned six and walked five but the Wildcats didn’t have a runner advance past second base until the sixth.
“(Bonnett) was good. He was very good. He mixed his delivery up a lot,” Temple coach Dallas Robertson said. “We were trying to make adjustments all night, and I told them, Bryan is going to hold them down, we just have to find a way to scratch across a run.”
The Wildcats found it in the sixth.
Hinkle drew a walk to open the frame then moved to second on Xavier Padilla’s sacrifice bunt.
Donoso connected on a 1-0 offering from Bonnett, splitting left fielder Aaron Bain and centerfielder Keagan Wolfe with the triple.
“Johnny’s been doing that all year long. He’s fully committed, works his butt off and he’s a bulldog. It doesn’t faze him in the pressure moments. The work ethic is unreal, and it’s paying off,” Robertson said. “Bryan’s always been a competitor, so leading up to this game I had no doubt he was going to give 100 percent. He told me, ‘I’m going to handle it. I’m going to take care of it.’ The competitor that he is really shows when it gets down to the grit.”
12-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS
Belton 3-1
Harker Heights 3-1
Temple 3-1
Bryan 2-2
Copperas Cove 2-2
Killeen 2-2
Ellison 1-3
Shoemaker 0-4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 9, Killeen 0
- Ellison 6, Copperas Cove 4
- Harker Heights 5, Shoemaker 3
- Temple 2, Belton 0
