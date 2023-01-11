Harker Heights opened its powerlifting season in impressive fashion Friday, capturing a trio of gold medals en route to winning the Belton ISD Invitational.
Competing at the Bell County Expo Center, Knights standouts Dominique Wooten, Aimeer Washington and Tommy Connolly each placed first in their respective weight classes, helping Harker Heights accumulate 34 points to take the team title.
In the 165-pound division, Wooten finished with 200 more pounds than his closest competitor, totaling 1,350 pounds following a 475-pound squat, 265-pound bench press and 510-pound deadlift. Washington — a 198-pounder — delivered the weight class’ top showing in each lift, finishing with 1,340 pounds (520-300-520).
Connolly totaled 1,465 pounds (570-395-500) to win the 220-pound weight class. Only two lifters at the meet produced more total weight than Connolly, and both were situated in much higher classifications, qualifying at 275 pounds and super heavyweight.
As a result, each of Harker Heights’ gold medalists are ranked first in their weight class for the region.
Additionally, Kordia Shelvin (2nd, 123), LaDanian Gonzalez (3rd, 198) and Lamarian Hatcher (3rd, super heavyweight) each placed in the top three for the Knights.
With six top-three outings, Lake Belton finished second, falling four points shy of Harker Heights in the final standings.
Challen Maileoi (525-360-430–1,315) and Adam Walden (600-385-505–1,490) had the Broncos’ top showings, winning the 308-pound and super heavyweight championships, respectively, while Thomas Zjellon was second in the 242-pound division. Markus Abrego was third behind Maileoi.
Walden’s total was second only to Little River-Academy’s Levi Thomas, who won the 275-pound weight class with 1,500 pounds (570-380-550).
Competing in the 114-pound weight class, Broncos teammates Christian Morales and Spencer Mason placed second and third, respectively.
Troy (24), Little River-Academy (21) and Copperas Cove (21) rounded out the top five.
Furthermore, Belton teammates Nicholas Perez and Devon Sanders were second and third, respectively, in the 132-pound weight class, while the Temple tandem of Jervonnie Williams and Josiah Harrison mimicked the feat in the 165-pound division, and Bulldawgs lifters Devon Taitano and Rion Childers mirrored the accomplishment as 275-pounders.
Other area athletes to deliver strong individual showings included Killeen’s Josiah Garcia (2nd, 198), Copperas Cove’s Kevin Pontius (2nd, 220) and Peyton Reed (2nd, 308) and Temple’s Adrian Scott (3rd, 220) and Endrei Sauls (2nd, SHW).
In the girls division, Lake Belton cruised to the team championship with 46 points — 18 more than second-place Chilton.
The Lady Broncos won five gold medals as Hanna Peebles (225-120-240–585, 105 pounds), Alexandria Lewis (185-120-215–520, 114), Emery Castillo (275-180-275–730, 132), Trinity Pearson (310-135-305–750, 181) and Haylee Thomas (330-180-320–830, 220) finished atop their weight class.
With 915 pounds, 259-pound weight class champion Lacy Massar, of Troy, was the only lifter to amass a heavier total than Thomas.
Now, Peebles is ranked first in the region, while Castillo, Pearson and Makenzie Batey, who finished fourth in the 165-pound weight class, are ranked second in their respective divisions.
Additionally, Anna Ramirez (2nd, 181) and Riley Holman (3rd, 97) placed in the top three for Lake Belton, which returns to competition Saturday, when it travels to the Venus meet.
Thanks in part to Amaya Moss (230-155-275–660) winning the 123-pound weight class, Copperas Cove finished with 26 points to tie Troy for third place.
Lady Bulldawgs lifters Michaela Grimm (2nd, 97), Amaya Eseroma (3rd, 181), Jazmine Letterman (3rd, 220) and Mya Klenclo (3rd, 259) also finished in the top three.
Harker Heights’ Carollicia Roberts (2nd, 123) and Gabrielle Simmons (2nd, 198), Belton’s Jacci Myers (2nd, 148) and Ashley Farmer (3rd, 259+) and Killeen’s Amaya Stafford (3rd, 105) were among other notable outings from area athletes.
