WACO — Trent West was not concerned about his team’s slow start.
Representing Belton one final time as a member of the Red team during Saturday’s 14th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star football game, the Tigers’ former defensive back saw his squad allow 21 unanswered points after recording the opening touchdown.
Early in the third quarter, however, the momentum shifted.
Sparked by Hamilton standout Taylor Long’s 64-yard touchdown and a successful two-point conversion from Hillsboro’s Frankie Montoya with 8 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the period, the Red team began its rally before defeating the Blue team 22-21.
Despite having met many of his teammates just days prior, West had no doubts about their abilities.
“Our team is full of tough football players,” he said. “We did not come out here for a playful game. We came out here to play football.
“So at halftime, we went into the locker room, got our heads right, and then, we came back out and turned things around.”
The Red team struck first, needing less than four minutes to get on the scoreboard after Holy Trinity’s Trent Lockhart recovered a Blue team fumble to conclude the contest’s opening drive.
Moments later, the turnover was converted into points as Clifton’s Robert Goodman found Whitney’s Kolt Byrd for a 5-yard touchdown, capping off a five-play, 32-yard drive.
But the lead would not last.
The Blue team immediately responded with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Riley Dolgener, of Rogers, to Granger’s Johnny Ryder to tie the score on the ensuing possession.
In the second quarter, the Blue team claimed control on a 2-yard touchdown run from Blooming Grove’s Levi Hopper before inflating the cushion to 21-7 with 9:22 remaining in the third quarter thanks to a one-play scoring drive as Dolgener found Bartlett’s Jay Polynice for a 33-yard touchdown.
But the Blue team would not score again.
The Red team allowed the Blue team to cross midfield just once during the duration of the game while posting the remainder of its points in a four-minute span.
After ending the scoring drought, the Red team needed a mere 3:12 to find the end zone again as Goodman broke free for a 34-yard score to provide the game’s final points.
“We started off a little slow on offense,” Red team running back Mac Roberts, of Copperas Cove, said, “but we turned it around. We just had to focus and pay attention to the details.”
In addition to returning kickoffs, Roberts finished with five carries for 14 yards, while teammate Marcus Maple, of Harker Heights, had a game-high five receptions for 16 yards. Byrd tallied a game-high 50 receiving yards, and Goodman was named the offensive most valuable player after completing 11 of 14 passes for 52 yards to go with his rushing efforts.
The game’s defensive MVP plaque was awarded to Ryder.
While the game allows recently graduated seniors across a 12-county region in Central Texas to take part in one final game before moving on to college, there is more to the Victory Bowl.
Participants stay with host families while taking part in bonding experiences, including fellowships, community service projects and team-building exercises along with team practices and clinics.
Additionally, it allows former teammates to reunite.
Multiple players from various schools, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Ellison, Gatesville and Florence, were afforded the opportunity.
For West, who shared the Red team’s sideline with former Tigers receiver Seth Morgan and center Jackson Engelke, it was a moment he will cherish.
“I started in kindergarten with those guys,” West said, “and we went all the way through graduation together. So, to get one more game with them, get to hang out with them all week and get to bond with them a little more before we all break up was really fun.”
