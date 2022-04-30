Belton's Ayanna Jones is bidding for her first trip to the state meet, and the Belton senior began the regional meet Friday at Waco Midway's Panther Stadium with a chance to make it to Austin in four events.
First on the docket was the long jump, which ended with a silver medal that was somewhat surprising and disappointing to her.
Jones jumped 20 feet, 10 inches on her first preliminary attempt — breaking a regional record that had stood since 1995 — and rested through the remainder of the prelims and first round of the finals.
Then Klein’s India Alix went 21-¼ to work a stunned crowd into a frenzy, and Jones was pressed back into service. The Lady Tigers standout scratched on her next attempt and jumped 20-6 to close the event.
After some consoling words from one of her coaches, Jones was ready to put it all behind her and focus on what comes next.
“It was kind of shocking when she had that jump. I was thinking I would go out there and pass her, but sometimes I can’t pull it off. I’ll use these next two weeks to train even harder and get ready for state,” said Jones, who had preliminary heats in the 100 and 200 meters Thursday night before the triple jump today. “Now I still have to go out and make sure I qualify for the finals in my running events.”
The top two finishers in each event qualify for the state meet May 12-14 in Austin.
Harker Heights' Keonna Otis was second in the 6A girls discus with a throw of 136-6, a personal best. Cypress Langham Creek’s Makenna Marshall (147-10) won the event.
In the running preliminaries, Killeen High's Michaela Mouton earned the No. 1 seed for today's final in the girls 400 with a time of 56.97.
Harker Heights junior Deaubry Hood clocked a personal-best 10.33 in the 100. Only Duncanville senior Pierre Goree (10.08) was faster.
Shoemaker's Khamari Terrell led the 200 qualifying with the only sub-21-second time (20.73). In the girls 200, KHS freshman Aaliyah Barnes was fourth with a PR of 24.29.
Belton's Noah Newman was fourth in 110 hurdles qualifying and sixth in the 300.
The Lady Roos ran a season-best 3:59.03 to advance to the 4x400 relay finals. Ellison also qualified. The Lady Roos also earned a spot in the 4x100 relay.
Lake Belton, Salado athletes qualify for state meet
LEAGUE CITY — Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson and Salado’s Jackson Bragg booked their trips to the state meet on the first day of 4A Region III competition at Challenger Stadium.
Watson went 38-8¼ to win the girls triple jump by 3¼ inches over Waco La Vega’s Andrea Johnson. Watson's best jump ever guaranteed her another spot in Austin, where she finished eighth last year.
Bragg will join her after clearing the bar at 13-6 on his second attempt to secure the silver medal in the boys vault after winner Christian Rubio of Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson got over 13-6 on his first try.
Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond will be in consideration for a wildcard state berth in the boys discus after finishing third with a throw of 139-11. The third-place finisher with the best mark from the four regions will receive the wildcard berth.
Gatesville 3,200 runners match, set school records
Gatesville's Vania Martinez and Carlo Martinez had record third-place finishes at the Region I-4A Meet at Lowrey Field at Plains Capital Park in Lubbock.
Vania Martinez finished in 11:38 in the girls 3,200, matching her school record. Carlo Martinez broke his boys record with a 9:42.75 finish.
