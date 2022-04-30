One day after punching a state ticket with a runner-up showing in the girls long jump, Belton's Ayanna Jones doubled down Saturday with a silver medal in the triple jump at the Region II-6A Meet at Waco Midway's Panther Stadium in Hewitt.
Her leap of 39 feet, 1 inch was bested only by Klein’s India Alix (40-4¼), who also won the long jump.
The top two in each event advanced to the state meet May 12-14 in Austin, and Jones was one of several area 6A athletes to punch state tickets Saturday. She’ll be joined at Mike A. Myers Stadium by Shoemaker’s Khamari Terrell (boys 200 meters), Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden (boys 800), Killeen’s Michaela Mouton (girls 400) and Harker Heights’ Keonna Otis (girls shot put and discus). Shoemaker's 4x200 relay qualified as a wild card.
Back on the track a few hours after the long jump, Jones garnered the bronze in the 100 with a time of 11.82 seconds — just one-tenth behind champion Chrystal McDaniel of DeSoto — to put her in the running for a state wild-card berth in the event.
“I think I could have come out of the blocks a little better. But I still placed in the hardest region and made it out in two other events,” Jones said. “I think I did pretty good. This is the best senior year I could have had.”
Terrell’s spot in Austin was never in doubt by the time the 200-meter field reached the top of the curve. By then, the Shoemaker sprinter had fully uncoiled his long legs and he glided across the finish line in a winning time of 20.50 — almost four-tenths faster than runner-up Jelani Watkins of Klein Forest.
“Starts are the toughest part for me,” the tall, slender Terrell said. “I’ve had to put in a lot of work to get this fast.”
Terrell's time beats the current national best time of 20.52 on the MileSplitUSA web site that tracks cross country and track results around the nation. Fort Bend Marshall's Gerard Holmes is listed with the top Texas time of 20.77 set at a 5A regional meet on April 21.
Terrell will also run in Austin on Shoemaker's 4x200 relay team. The Grey Wolves advanced as a wild card with their 1:25.56 third-place time. Terrell ran the anchor leg behind Ethan Trice, Jaylen Caldwell and Jerrod Hicks.
Despite losing standouts Omari Evans and Monaray Baldwin to graduation, Shoemaker's 4x200 is in the state meet for the second straight year.
Mouton booked her first trip to state with a silver medal in the girls 400, turning the single lap in 56.06 to finish second to Klein Forest’s Kyaliah Davis.
“It’s difficult in this region,” Mouton said while trying to catch her breath afterward. “But competing with people who are as fast or faster than you makes you try even harder.”
Mouton was fifth in the 800 with a school-record time of 2:17.86. She was .11 seconds ahead of Ellison's Kera Harvey, who also set a personal mark and shaved 3 seconds off her area time.
Crittenden’s route to Austin required a protest and review, but the Ellison junior was finally awarded the silver medal. He crossed the line third in the 800 but was elevated to second place when video showed that original runner-up Christian Simmons of Duncanville impeded Crittenden on the homestretch.
Crittenden took home the silver with a time of 1:54.63, less than two-tenths off the pace of winner Kyle Easton of the Woodlands.
Temple’s Tyson Tamez, who came into day with the second-fastest seed time in the 800, struggled after the initial 200 meters and finished 12th.
Otis matched her second-place finish in the girls discus with a silver medal in the shot put. Her heave of 41-11¾ was topped only by Sachse’s Favor Anyanwu (43-½). Otis finished fifth in both events at last year's regional.
Lake Belton, Salado athletes earn state berths
LEAGUE CITY — Earning golds at Challenger Stadium in the Region III-4A Meet were Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond in the boys high jump (6-9) and Layloni Watson in the girls triple jump (38-8¼)
Watson also punched a state ticket with a silver in the 100 hurdles (15.20), as did Lake Belton’s Madison Lux in the girls discus (117-6) and Salado’s Jackson Bragg in the boys pole vault (13-6).
Lux won the silver on her last attempt with a throw that moved her ahead of third place by an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.