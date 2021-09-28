BELTON — With the Belton Lady Tigers and Ellison Lady Eagles entering Tuesday night’s play in a three-way tie for second place in the District 12-6A standings along with Copperas Cove, every point mattered on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym, and neither team was willing to give in.
So the Lady Tigers finally just took it, as Emily Revis’ ace on the final point of the match capped a 20-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 15-11 win to keep the Lady Tigers in second place in the standings.
Revis, who finished the night with 18 kills, took over in the fourth set, winning four of the Lady Tigers five points on solid attacks that went for kills, and she had three of the Lady Tigers’ final points in the final set as well, a set which saw the Lady Tigers (17-14, 5-1) trail only at 2-1.
But it was at that spot that they picked up the intensity, thanks in large part to Makaelyn Perez, who had just six kills the first four sets, but caught fire, grabbing five kills in the final set. Her first coming with the Lady Tigers down 2-1, sparking a four-point run, and forcing Ellison coach Sarah Stolley to use her first timeout.
Ellison (13-13, 4-2) won the next point out of the timeout to make it 5-3, but Belton got back to work, winning the next three.
Ellison eventually cut the lead to 9-7 and 10-9, but had no answer for Revis the rest of the way.
She got the next kill, Ellison was then called for a double hit to give Belton a three-point lead again. Ellison cut it back to 12-11, and Revis and Perez followed with back-to-back kills.
Then Revis finished off the match with the ace that Ellison libero Evelyn Lorenzo could only dive hopelessly for.
With the win, Belton took sole possession of second place, one game ahead of Ellison and Copperas Cove, which lost to district-leading Bryan on Tuesday.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton def. Ellison 20-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 15-11
- Bryan def. Cove 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21
- Harker Heights def. Killeen
- Temple def. Shoemaker 25-21, 25-18, 27-25
12-6A VOLLEYBALL
Bryan 6-0
Belton 5-1
Copperas Cove 4-2
Ellison 4-2
Harker Heights 2-4
Temple 2-4
Killeen 1-5
Shoemaker 0-6
