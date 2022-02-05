It should be worth the wait.
For the previous two days, most have retreated to their homes as frigid winter weather made conditions so treacherous area schools and countless businesses closed. Sports schedules were interrupted as well.
District contests intended to be played Friday were moved to today, and now, instead of enjoying the weekend, teams are fighting for their postseason lives.
And the contests should be worth the wait.
Perhaps the most anticipated game of the day occurs at Class 6A No. 21 Belton, where the Tigers will attempt to make history once again versus Ellison.
District 12-6A leader Belton (9-1) defeated the Eagles 64-50 last month for the program’s first victory against Ellison in school history. Now, the Tigers can earn their first season sweep against the Eagles.
But Ellison (6-4) has plenty to play for.
Along with pride, the two-time defending district champion can still climb in the standings despite sitting two games behind No. 22 Harker Heights (8-2) entering the final four contests of the regular season.
Additionally, Shoemaker, Bryan and Temple are each still in playoff contention and anxiously hoping to see the Eagles, who have won five of their last six games, stumble.
BOYS
TEMPLE AT SHOEMAKER: The fourth-place Grey Wolves (5-5) are right where they want to be — in the playoff picture.
They are going to have to fight to stay there, though, because the Wildcats and Bryan are also battling for a postseason berth, sitting a game behind Shoemaker with identical 4-6 records.
Although the Grey Wolves won the first encounter 62-54, a victory today would just be the first step toward returning to the playoffs. Shoemaker closes the district schedule by hosting Copperas Cove, which it lost to in the first round, and traveling to state-ranked Belton before a critical game at Bryan.
GATESVILLE AT STEPHENVILLE: The Hornets have not been to the playoffs since 2013, but the drought could be coming to a conclusion.
Despite having just one victory in District 6-4A play, Gatesville (1-4) can clinch a berth by sweeping the series against the Yellow Jackets.
With a win, the Hornets would move two games ahead of winless Stephenville and own the tiebreaker with two games remaining, securing their spot regardless of how the final week plays out.
Gatesville narrowly defeated the Yellow Jackets by two points, 43-41, on Jan. 18.
GIRLS
BELTON AT ELLISON: The Lady Tigers’ district championship hopes are not entirely extinguished just yet, but Ellison can put an end to their chances today.
While third-place Belton (8-4) sits two games behind the first-place Lady Eagles (10-2) with two games remaining, the Lady Tigers can even the series by avenging a 52-49 loss in the first round. Should the scenario play out, Belton could create a tie for first place with a win at Bryan on Tuesday and a loss by Ellison at Killeen in its district finale.
Two-time defending district champion Harker Heights plays into the situation as well, though.
KILLEEN AT HARKER HEIGHTS: Like Ellison, the Lady Knights (9-3) have already secured a playoff berth despite a 61-44 loss to the Lady Eagles on Tuesday, but more importantly, they are still in contention for a district championship.
But Harker Heights, which closes the season against Temple, has to win out and have Ellison lose out due to the fact the Lady Eagles possess the tiebreaker. The Lady Knights also own the tiebreaker against Belton.
Killeen (6-6) is scratching and clawing to move into the top four of the standings, sitting in fifth place with a game separating it from Temple (7-5).
Furthermore, due to the University Interscholastic League’s recent realignment, this will be the final time the pair of Killeen ISD programs meet as district foes for the foreseeable future as Harker Heights will remain in Class 6A for at least the next two school years, while Killeen drops to Class 5A.
TODAY’S BOYS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Bryan at Copperas Cove (Monday)
- Ellison at No. 21 Belton
- No. 22 Harker Heights at Killeen
- Temple at Shoemaker
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at Stephenville
- Lampasas at Glen Rose
District 19-4A
- Jarrell at Lake Belton
- Salado at Georgetown Gateway (Monday)
District 19-3A
- Florence at No. 10 Academy
TODAY’S GIRLS SCHEDULE
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove at Bryan (Monday)
- Belton at Ellison
- Killeen at Harker Heights
- Shoemaker at Temple
District 6-4A
- Gatesville at No. 15 Stephenville
- Lampasas at No. 17 Glen Rose
District 19-4A
- Salado BYE
- Jarrell at Lake Belton
District 19-3A
- Florence at Academy
