BOYS
Gatesville Hornet Friendlies
- Gatesville 1, Florence 1, tie
- Lorena 3, Lampasas 0
- Robinson 1, Florence 0
- Robinson 1, Lampasas 0
Georgetown Governor’s Cup
- Belton 3, Corpus Christi Ray 0
- Buda Johnson 2, Harker Heights 1
- Leander Rouse 5, Ellison 1
- Salado 1, Austin Northeast Early College 0
Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic
- Chaparral 1, Lago Vista 1, tie
- Copperas Cove 5, China Spring 2
- Round Rock McNeil 3, Chaparral 0
- Waco Midway 4, Killeen 1
GIRLS
A&M Consolidated Aggieland Classic
- Denton 6, Shoemaker 1
Frisco ISD Dr. Pink Invitational
- Belton 2, Klein Collins 0
Gatesville Hornet Friendlies
- Gatesville 3, Florence 0
- Lampasas 3, Florence 0
Humble Showcase
- Spring Grand Oaks 1, Copperas Cove 0
Waco La Vega Tournament
- China Spring 3, Ellison 2
Waller Classic
Championship
- Bay City 0, Salado 0, Bay City wins on penalties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.