BELTON — Left-hander Jacob Estrada was crisp, striking out eight in a complete game and Jackson Shirkey broke things open with a grand slam in the fifth as Belton coasted to its fifth straight District 12-6A win Tuesday night in a 10-0 run-rule shellacking of Killeen at Tidwell Field.
It marked the fourth shutout in the last five games for the Tigers (10-7-1, 6-1), who have outscored opponents 46-3 in that stretch as they closed the first half of league play alone in second place.
The Kangaroos (4-16, 2-6), who dropped their fifth straight, did little all night to solve Estrada, who allowed only a trio of two-out singles and a couple of free passes, needing only 77 pitches to finish off Killeen in six innings.
The senior southpaw fanned seven of the last eight batters he faced on Belton’s senior night, as the Tigers honored an outgoing class of 16 seniors prior to the game.
Estrada also helped his own cause, picking off three of the six Killeen base runners to reach safely.
Staked to a 3-0 lead in the fifth, Estrada fanned Killeen’s Keymoni Coleman and Darius Blunt and picked off Tirso Lopez — who had drawn a walk — at first to end the inning.
Estrada also picked off Cade Searcy in the first inning and Jack Mellon in the sixth, both times at first base, as the Kangaroos had just one runner reach scoring position, when Blunt was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a ground out in the third.
Following Estrada’s quick work of the ’Roos in the fifth, the Tigers quickly put the game out of reach when they got to Killeen starter Mellon in the bottom of the frame, using an Estrada single, a Tanner Conroy hit-by-pitch and a Caleb Lamm bunt single to load the bases with no outs for first baseman Jackson Shirkey, who crushed a 1-0 breaking ball over the left-center field wall to push his team’s lead to 7-0.
Mellon was pulled four batters later, as Belton’s lead swelled to 9-0 going into the sixth before the Tigers finished off the run-rule win when Luke Biefield drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Garrison Lane, who had singled to lead off the inning. Lamm paced Belton’s 11-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
The Tigers host Copperas Cove at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Killeen travels to Shoemaker.
12-6A BASEBALL
Bryan 7-0
Belton 6-1
Copperas Cove 4-3
Harker Heights 4-3
Temple 4-3
Killeen 2-5
Ellison 1-6
Shoemaker 0-7
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 10, Killeen 0, 6 innings
- Bryan 14, Harker Heights 3, 5 innings
- Ellison 3, Shoemaker 2
- Temple 7, Copperas Cove 5
