BELTON — Almost as soon as the match began, Makenna Morrow ensured it was over.
On the heels of a 10-0 victory against Chaparral, Belton returned home Tuesday to host visiting Shoemaker in the first-half finale of the District 22-5A schedule.
Although several days separated the Lady Tigers from their double-digit outburst, they did not lose any momentum.
Morrow, a senior, needed just 68 seconds to find the back of the net, and she added three more goals during the next 18 minutes as Belton recorded its most lopsided score of the season, winning 15-0 at Wilson-Kerzee Field.
While every goal is important, Lady Tigers head coach Oscar Bersoza believes his team’s initial scores were critical.
“In games like this,” he said, “sometimes we can be flippant about squandering opportunities, because we just assume we will get more. So, it was good to get those early goals, because that makes you clinical when finishing and prevents you from squandering chances.
“When we think we are going to get lots of opportunities, it usually doesn’t go well for us.”
Against the Lady Grey Wolves, the Lady Tigers (7-0 District 22-5A) produced numerous shots on goal throughout the contest, however, and often capitalized.
Morrow’s first of six goals came on a short shot past goalkeeper Yahsmene Fletcher, who stumbled moments prior, and less than nine minutes later, Morrow scored on a breakaway to make the score 2-0.
Within two minutes, Morrow accounted for a hat trick after driving down the right sideline.
Less than 19 minutes into the match, Morrow had her fourth and final goal of the half, but Belton was not done scoring just yet.
The Lady Tigers took a 7-0 advantage into the intermission following a pair of successful shots from
America Villegas that were sandwiched around teammate Jareli Reyes’ first goal.
“We always want to be progressing as a team,” Bersoza said, “and sometimes when a game gets out of hand like that, it can be hard to do what we need to do to get better. We have aspirations of going deep in the playoffs, and there is a balance, but I thought we created opportunities.
“I think we played like we needed to play to move forward.”
Belton continued to dominate the encounter in the second half, increasing its advantage to eight goals after Reyes redirected a deflected save into the goal just 80 seconds after play resumed.
Approximately three minutes later, senior Macee Bradford assisted Morrow on her fifth goal, and then in a 61-second span, Delaney Bouteller and Bradford found the back of the net.
The Lady Tigers concluded their scoring surge with Reyes’ third goal, Morrow’s sixth goal, Bradford’s second goal and a goal from junior Tori Lucksinger with two minutes remaining in regulation.
Now, in search of its fourth consecutive district championship, Belton turns its attention toward the second half of its district schedule, beginning Friday with a trip to Ellison. The Lady Tigers earned a 5-0 victory in its first encounter with the Lady Eagles, which was its second highest output of the season at the time.
In the weeks since, Belton has scored at least 10 goals on three occasions, but Bersoza is not concerned with statistics.
“We might be successful on the scoreboard,” he said, “but we might not be meeting the aspirations that we have. One of the hardest things to teach is that despite what the score says, we might not be having success.
“Sometimes we lose and it’s a success, and sometimes we win and it’s not. It’s all about our product and reaching the goals that we have for ourselves in March. Mentally, we have to keep moving forward.”
