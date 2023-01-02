COPPERAS COVE — Oscar Bersoza will utilize any advantage, even the weather.
In its season opener, Belton traveled to Copperas Cove on Monday for an unexpected stop after the Lady Bulldawgs requested to add the contest to the schedule on short notice. Along with the Lady Tigers, however, a front moved into the area, bringing along gusty breezes.
In the first half, the winds were at Belton’s back, and the Lady Tigers capitalized.
Belton recorded five goals within a 21-minute stretch and was never challenged en route to a 9-0 victory, and following the shutout, the Lady Tigers’ head coach referenced the importance of using Mother Nature as ally.
“With conditions like these,” Bersoza said, “we want to use them to our advantage, because we never know what is going to happen in the second half. It could become a clear day with no wind.
“Now, sometimes it can be more difficult to have the wind behind you, because the ball tends to sail off the foot more, but you still need to make the most of those opportunities.”
Battling a talented team and the weather conditions, Copperas Cove (0-1-1) struggled to cross midfield early, advancing the ball into Lady Tigers’ territory just twice with its first shot coming from junior Emma Ross in the first half’s final minute.
But by then, it was already too late.
Following a 10-minute scoreless stretch to start the match, Belton claimed control of the contest on the first of three goals for senior standout Makenna Morrow, and less than 10 minutes later, teammate Jareli Reyes fired a shot into the net.
During the ensuing 12 minutes, the Lady Tigers put the score out of reach as Morrow, junior Tori Lucksinger and Reyes each tallied goals, sending the Lady Bulldawgs into halftime with an insurmountable deficit.
Although the outcome was disappointing, it was not unexpected for Copperas Cove first-year head coach Francisco Bernal, who inherits a roster with only two seniors, including starting defender Delisa Dudley, who was not in attendance Monday.
“We could take the easy route,” Bernal said, “but I came to the conclusion that the girls need to be thrown into the fire. There is no point to just schedule teams that we can easily beat.
“I don’t want to be on the receiving end of games like this, and the girls don’t either, but we want competitive matches. We really want to find out where we are at and what we need to work on.”
Despite winning four consecutive District 12-6A championships before falling a classification during the University Interscholastic League’s most recent realignment, Belton is also experiencing a large turnover within the program.
Among others, senior standouts Daysha Thomas and Sara Navarro, who each earned all-district superlatives last season, graduated, causing Bersoza to usher in a cast of new faces to help fill the voids.
It did not matter against Copperas Cove, though.
Following halftime, senior Angelica Rivera scored twice for Belton, while teammates Ava Itz, a sophomore, and Morrow also found the back of the net.
Now, the Lady Tigers will look to build on the performance at the three-day Frisco tournament, beginning Thursday, when the Lady Bulldawgs travel to compete in the Humble tournament.
While the objective is always to win, Bersoza has additional concerns moving forward.
“We just really need to get some of these girls some experience,” he said. “The hard thing is that we don’t want to change the team up too much, because we need to play within our system. So, I have to figure out how to get them experience within our system.
“We need to be ready, though, because we are going into a gauntlet at Frisco.”
