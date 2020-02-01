BELTON — The Belton Lady Tigers have allowed two goals through five District 12-6A games so far this season, while they have tallied 26 since the start of league play. They’ve won by a variety of outcomes, taking a close, one-goal match and dominating opponents with double-digit goal-scoring outputs in another game.
Simply put, the Lady Tigers are rolling.
Abby Cargile scored two goals, assisted on a pair of other scores and had a hand in a fifth on a corner kick to help lead Belton over Killeen, 9-0, to remain undefeated in district and perfect at Wilson-Kerzee Field. The Lady Tigers (7-2-3) improved to 5-0 in 12-6A competition, remaining in the early chase for the district crown with rival Waco Midway, which also was undefeated in district entering Friday night.
Seven Lady Tigers recorded goals as the nine scores gives Belton 21 goals over the last three contests. Belton led 3-0 at halftime before registering six second-half goals against an overmatched Killeen (0-5 12-6A) squad.
Belton started the game on the offensive and maintained the attack for nearly the entirety of the game, scoring all three first-half goals within the first 12 minutes. Cargile secured the loose ball off a missed shot and cleaned up the mess at the three-minute mark. Two minutes later, Abby Davis found Kristen Bush with a cross that doubled up the Lady Tigers’ advantage after Bush found the back of the box.
Belton made it 3-0 after an even dozen minutes after Cargile’s corner kick resulted in a header by Rachel Mahan that sailed past Killeen goalkeeper Ashlyn Miller.
Following the break, Sophie Elliott extended Belton’s lead. Elliott secured the ball from 25 yards out, changed direction and delivered a kick that was beyond Gina Bell, who replaced Miller in the second half, for a 4-0 lead in the 50th minute.
Cargile found the netting again as her shot hit off Bell’s hands and into the top-left corner of the goal in the 56th minute, while Abby Ponder (58th) and Makenna Morrow (61st and 65th) also scored, giving Belton four goals in a 9-minute span for an 8-0 lead. Scarlett Gott capped the scoring with a short-range shot in the 73rd minute.
Belton keeper Katelyn Chrisman earned the shutout, facing zero shots against a Killeen offense that rarely got the ball into Belton territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.