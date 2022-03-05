Belton got four goals from Makenna Morrow and another three from Sara Navarro as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 12-0 District 12-6A win over Shoemaker on Friday night.
It moved Belton to 15-4-2 on the season, including 12-0 in league play, clinching its fourth consecutive district championship.
Also adding goals for the Lady Tigers was freshman Tori Lucksinger with two and freshman Keirsten Rowland, Jareli Reyes and Delaney Bouteller with one each.
COPPERAS COVE BOYS 4, HARKER HEIGHTS 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Justin Crook produced a golden hat trick, scoring goals with both feet and his head in a 4-1 win over the Knights.
Crook put a free kick into the net to cap a first-half hat trick and the Bulldawgs led 3-0 at halftime in their home finale. The header put Cove up 4-0.
With the win, the Bulldawgs (7-3-2, 25 points 12-6A) moved into second place. Cove can still earn a share of the district title with Temple but would have to win its final two matches while the Wildcats lose both of theirs. The two teams meet on the final day of the season in Temple.
Cove can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday with a win or shootout win at Killeen or a Bryan loss or shootout loss at Shoemaker.
Gabriel Davis assisted on two of Crook's scores. Alejandro Sanchez also recorded an assist.
BELTON BOYS 9, SHOEMAKER 0: At Belton, Pascal Pfiefer scored twice, including 30 seconds into the match, and the Tigers overwhelmed the Grey Wolves.
Belton (7-3-2, 24 pts 12-6A) moved into third place, one point behind Copperas Cove and one point ahead of Killeen. The Tigers close the season with road matches at Harker Heights and Killeen and could finish anywhere from second place to fifth.
Belton could clinch a playoff spot with a win at Harker Heights on Tuesday or a Bryan loss.
Caleb Packard, Nick Howe, Mitchell Magana, Mason Ladd, Isaiah Lopez, Avery Yberg and Nick Van Dusen also scored for Belton against the Grey Wolves (1-11, 3 pts).
Pfiefer scored the last goal of the first half and the Tigers led 7-0 at the break.
LAMPASAS BOYS 2, GATESVILLE 0: At Lampasas, Josiah Toeaina and Ruger Miserlian scored for the Badgers and Michael Clayton recorded his first clean sheet in District 18-4A play and second of the season.
Miserlian and Keaton Black assisted on the goals.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
y-Belton 12-0-0 (36 pts)
x-Harker Heights 8-3-1 (26)
Copperas Cove 7-3-2 (24)
Bryan 6-4-1 (19)
Temple 6-5-1 (19)
Killeen 2-8-2 (10)
Ellison 1-9-1 (4)
Shoemaker 1-11-0 (3)
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 12, Shoemaker 0
- Bryan at Ellison, late
- Copperas Cove 2, Harker Heights 1
- Temple 2, Killeen 0
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
y-Temple 10-1-1 (31 pts)
Copperas Cove 7-3-2 (25)
Belton 7-3-2 (24)
Killeen 7-4-1 (23)
Bryan 4-2-6 (20)
Ellison 1-7-4 (9)
Harker Heights 3-9-0 (9)
Shoemaker 1-11-0 (3)
y-clinched share of district title
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 9, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 4, Harker Heights 1
- Ellison ties Bryan, Ellison wins shootout 10-9
- Temple 2, Killeen 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.