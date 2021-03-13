Sara Navarro recorded a hat trick and the Belton Lady Tigers broke a single-
season team scoring record in a 6-0 win over Killeen on senior night in
Belton.
Having already clinched the District 12-6A title, the Lady Tigers turned their
attention to completing a perfect 12-6A season and making a run at the
single-season scoring record of 128 goals set 10 years ago.
Reigning league MVP Kirsten Bush tallied the record-setting 129th goal with
Belton's final score in the 73rd minute.
The Lady Roos (6-5-3 12-6A) were shut out in the game, but not the playoffs.
Killeen clinched a playoff berth when Harker Heights lost 2-0 in Bryan.
Senior Abby Cargile set up Belton's first two goals, scored by Navarro, on a
throw-in and corner kick. Cargile also assisted on Navarro's third score, off
a corner kick that put the Lady Tigers (14-0 12-6A) up 4-0. Cargile scored
Belton's fifth goal.
Senior Evie Nix scored Belton's third goal, assisted by senior Abby Ponder, and the Lady Tigers led 3-0 at halftime.
LAMPASAS 3, FLORENCE 0: At Lampasas, senior Sara Engelke scored in the Lady Badgers' senior night home finale.
Freshman Bella Lindsey and sophomore Becca Nobles also scored for Lampasas.
BOYS SOCCER
SALADO 4, BURNET 0: At Salado, Alex Pierce had two goals and an assists in the Eagles' home win.
Jackson Husung and Andrew Gilmore also scored for Salado. Other assists went to Sam Gist and Nico Lemus!
TEMPLE 6, COPPERAS COVE 3: At Copperas Cove, the Wildcats jumped out to a 5-1 first-half lead and held on to win their 12-6A finale.
The Dawgs end up losing against Temple with Gabriel Davis scoring 2 goals
which one of the goals was assisted by Joshua Caal.
Temple (9-2-3) finished third in 12-6A. Copperas Cove (4-7-3), in playoff
contention until the final week, was seventh.
FRIDAY'S SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Belton 6, Killeen 0
- Bryan 4, Harker Heights 1
- Ellison 2, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 6, Copperas Cove 3
District 18-4A
- Lampasas 3, Florence 0
- Salado 4, Burnet 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Belton 6, Killeen 0
- Bryan 2, Harker Heights 0
- Temple 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Ellison def. Shoemaker
District 18-4A
- Lampasas 3, Florence 0
