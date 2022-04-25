GEORGETOWN — Belton’s offensive onslaught literally began with the game’s first pitch.
Looking to capture District 12-6A’s third seed in a playoff tiebreaker against Bryan, the Lady Tigers immediately took control as center fielder Mckenzie Drake sent the opening pitch into left field for a double.
And it was only the beginning.
The hit propelled Belton to a 13-2 victory against the Lady Vikings as it collected a total of 19 hits, and following the win, Lady Tigers head coach Rachel Reekstin admitted the performance was not unexpected.
“We have a good chunk of our players who are really hot for us right when we need them to be,” she said, “and they showed it again tonight. Our goal was to come out and take advantage of being the visitors in the game by scoring right away.
“We wanted to take it over right from the start.”
Four of Belton’s first five at bats resulted in runs, and the surge continued in the ensuing innings.
After a four-run first inning, Bryan responded with a run on two hits in the bottom of the inning, but the Lady Vikings would not get any closer.
Malorie Holman’s three-run home run over the left-field wall in the second inning pushed the Lady Tigers’ lead to 7-1. Then, in the third inning, Belton scored a pair of runs on three hits before increasing its advantage to 10-1 on Jacci Myers’ RBI single in the fourth inning.
Bryan added its final run in the bottom of the inning, and the Lady Tigers completed the game’s scoring with a three-run seventh inning.
“We are just really feeling a lot better about ourselves lately,” Belton pitcher Kaylee Jordan said. “We are really cheering each other on and going into each at-bat very confidently.
“That really helps us to just have that confidence.”
Along with collecting six strikeouts on the mound, Jordan finished with two hits and a game-high five RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run triple in the seventh inning. Mia Garza had four runs, four hits and an RBI for Belton, while teammates Kaylee Rodriguez and Ramsey Curran each had two hits.
Additionally, Drake tallied a pair of hits and a pair of runs, while first baseman Lucy Liu Gaines and Myers each had two hits in the win.
“It definitely feels good as a hitter and a pitcher to have so much run support,” Jordan said, “but I know I will always have that, because my team is always behind me.
“I felt great, and I think I pitched pretty good, but my catcher (Holman) does a great job, and she makes me look awesome.”
The Lady Vikings finished with seven hits.
The outcome sets up a first-round encounter with former district rival Waco Midway.
The best-of-three series will begin Thursday at Midway with a start time of 7 p.m. Game 2 will be played Friday at Belton.
The date and location of Game 3, if necessary, has not been determined.
Belton suffered an 8-3 loss to the Pantherettes earlier in the season on Feb. 22 at home, but Jordan is not concerned with the previous encounter.
“We just have to focus on doing the best we can do and play all out in every game,” she said. “We have to be able to give 100 percent in every game from here on out.
“If we do that, then we are going to do great.”
Reekstin echoed the sentiments.
“To be honest,” she said, “if we play like we did tonight — play good defense, hit the ball and have good pitching — then we can play with anybody.
“It is just about putting together all-around solid performances.”
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Belton vs. Waco Midway
Best-of-3
Game 1: Belton at Midway, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Midway at Belton, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3: Belton vs. Midway, TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.