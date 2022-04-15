BELTON — Lole Reyes struck out twice in her first three at-bats. It would not happen again.
Looking to bounce back from a 6-2 loss at Temple approximately 24 hours prior, Belton was tested by visiting Ellison, trailing 4-3 midway through the sixth inning. Eventually, the game would stretch to an extra inning, but it would not go any further.
One batter after first baseman Ramsey Curran connected for a single, Reyes, who sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around a single in the previous at-bats, secured a 6-4 walk-off victory by sending a pitch over the left-field wall to complete the late rally.
The Lady Tigers almost immediately took control of the contest as pitcher Kaylee Jordan’s RBI single sent teammate Mia Garza, who reached base on a walk, across home plate in the first inning.
The advantage held until the third inning, when Lady Eagles right fielder Taylor Brodine hit a single, scoring teammate Alex Morales.
Belton reclaimed the lead during a two-run fifth inning as Jacci Myers and Mckenzie Drake accounted for consecutive RBIs, but Ellison topped the performance in the top of the sixth inning with three runs on three hits. Kiki Rogers’ single scored Gwyn Gebert, who reached on an error, before Brodine had a two-RBI double in the ensuing at-bat.
The 4-3 cushion, however, was not enough.
Myers delivered again in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single to send LucyLiu Gaines across home plate for the tying run, and the deadlock remained until Reyes’ walk-off home run.
Reyes and Curran — a double and a single — led Belton offensively with a pair of hits apiece, while Gebert had three singles and scored a run for Ellison.
While the outcome eliminates Ellison (4-8 District 12-6A) from playoff contention, it was critical for the Lady Tigers’ postseason hopes.
With just two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, the victory elevates Belton (7-5) into a tie with Copperas Cove (7-5) for third place in the standings. The Lady Vikings (8-4) defeated the Lady Bulldawgs 10-5 on Tuesday to create the deadlock.
Now, the Lady Tigers must capitalize on a relatively easy conclusion to the district race, facing a pair of teams anchored to the bottom of the standings.
Harker Heights — the lone district squad to already secure a playoff berth — sits atop the field with an 11-1 record, while Temple follows at 9-3. Shoemaker (2-10) and Killeen (0-12) round out the field.
The Lady Tigers host the Lady Grey Wolves on Tuesday before traveling to Killeen on April 22. Earlier in the season, Belton defeated Shoemaker 16-3 via run rule in six innings and beat Killeen 14-1 in five innings.
12-6A SOFTBALL
x-Harker Heights 11-1
Temple 9-3
Bryan 8-4
Belton 7-5
Copperas Cove 7-5
Ellison 4-8
Shoemaker 2-10
Killeen 0-12
THURSDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 6, Ellison 4, 8 innings
- Bryan 10, Copperas Cove 5
- Harker Heights 11, Killeen 0, 5 innings
- Temple 11, Shoemaker 0
