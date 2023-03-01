TEMPLE — On a historic night for Belton ISD softball, it was very nearly a historic night on the field as well.
The Lake Belton pitching combination of Shelby Schultz and Zakayia Frederick fired a one-hitter as the No. 24 Lady Broncos blanked their sister program Belton High 6-0 in the inaugural meeting of the two schools in softball Tuesday night at Bronco Stadium.
It was also the opening night of District 22-5A play.
“All of our kids did a good job as we wanted them to,” said Lake Belton coach Sidney Holman-Mansell, who filled in for Matt Blackburn. “Our pitchers were on. Z and Shelby hit their spots all night.”
Holman-Mansell, a 2016 Belton High graduate who starred for the Lady Tigers as a pitcher before going on to a successful collegiate career, admitted that it felt “a little odd” coaching against Belton in a Lake Belton uniform.
“A lot of our kids started over there and knew everybody,” she said. “All that matters is what they do in the game.”
Lake Belton also got its bats on the ball enough to post runs and never allowed the Lady Tigers to make any impression on the lead.
“We’re young and we’re going to take our lumps,” said Belton coach Jeremy Engelke. “We’re going to get better and be better.”
Schultz was in the circle for four of the seven innings for the Broncos and never allowed a hit and struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced.
Lake Belton got on the board with a single run in the first. Schultz delivered a one-out single through the right side of the infield, stole second and scored when Madison Lux reached on an error.
Schultz provided both runs in a two-run third for the Broncos. She bounced a bases-loaded single through the pitching circle to drive in Haley Hoffman and Elena Herrera for a 3-0 lead through two innings.
The Broncos added two more in the third as Hoffman followed an Alexis Ortiz single with a triple to right. Hoffman came home on an Angie DeLeon single for the 5-0 margin.
Casey Schultz crushed the first offering from Kaylee Jordan in the fifth for a solo home run over the left-field wall for the lone run of the frame and the 6-0 Bronco advantage.
The Tigers picked up their first hit in the sixth when Bekah Bledsoe led off the frame with a sharp single to center. She was left stranded at third as the only baserunner the Tigers would have. Belton is now 2-9-1 overall.
“I was proud of our effort and attitude,” said Engelke, whose team plays in the Clifton tournament this weekend. “Those are the only two things you can control.”
Lake Belton will play in a San Antonio tournament this weekend and improves to 10-2.
22-5A GIRLS SOFTBALL
Ellison 1-0
Lake Belton 1-0
Shoemaker 1-0
Waco 1-0
Belton 0-1
Chaparral 0-1
Killeen 0-1
Waco University 0-1
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison 10, Waco University 3
- Lake Belton 6, Belton 0
- Shoemaker 11, Chaparral 1
- Waco 10, Killeen 0, 4 1/2 innings
