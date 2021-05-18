Their high school careers are over.
For the past four years, Belton’s Dallas Hankamer and Gatesville’s Evan Washburn excelled on the local links, winning numerous individual titles while also guiding their teams to championships.
The area standouts’ respective reigns ended on Tuesday, though.
After each entered the final day of the University Interscholastic League state golf championships situated among the top 30, neither could make a significant move up the leaderboards.
Hankamer, who was tied for 18th to begin the second round at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club, finished tied for 37th place in the Class 6A standings. The senior tallied a 73-78—151 two years after recording a 69-71—140 to tie for third place at state as a sophomore.
Returning for his third state appearance following last year’s cancellation of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, Washburn fell two spots in the final standings, finishing 28th overall in a weather-shortened Class 4A championship. He posted an 80-40—120 with the competitors only scoring the first nine holes at Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course as storms descended on the area.
While the day marked the conclusion of two standout careers, it was a stepping-stone in others.
Temple junior Daniel Moon delivered a second-round 76 to finish with a two-day total of 151 in his state tournament debut. The outing tied him with Hankamer for 37th individually in Class 6A.
Lake Belton maintained its position after entering the day in sixth place, capping off the program’s inaugural season with a 328-163—491 at the Class 4A tournament. Chandler Cooke, who shot a 76-38—114 to finish in a two-way tie for 12th overall, paced the Broncos, while a pair of teammates complemented the showing by breaking 130.
Colby Connor (82-36—118) and Chase Passentino-Slone (85-44—129) were tied for 24th and 47th, respectively, out of the 72-player field. James Bond (85-45—130) finished one stroke behind Passentino-Slone, while Hayden Nix (100-46—146) rounded out Lake Belton’s scoring, but his outings did not count toward the team total.
Argyle easily captured the Class 4A team title, posting a 296-146—442 to beat second-place Monahans (312-152—464) by 22 strokes. Canyon (312-159—471) finished third.
In Class 6A, Westlake earned its fourth consecutive state championship, shooting a two-day total of 568 (283-285), while Houston Memorial (292-294—586) and Austin Vandegrift (295-292—587) followed in the final standings.
BOYS 4A STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday; Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
TEAM STANDINGS (Top 6)
NOTE: Final round reduced to nine holes due to inclement weather.
Argyle 296-146—442
Monahans 312-152—464
Canyon 312-159—471
Melissa 315-158—473
Paris 326-164—490
Lake Belton 328-163—491
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley 65-36—101
2. Gaven Lane, Argyle 70-33—103
3. Cason Johnson, Seminole 71-36—107
4. Josh German, Mabank 72-36—108
4. Jack Burke, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 71-37—108
4. Xavier Bighaus, Melissa 73-35—108
Also
T12. Chandler Cooke, Lake Belton 76-38—114
T24. Colby Connor, Lake Belton 82-36—118
28. Evan Washburn, Gatesville 80-40--120
T47. Chase Passentino Slone, Lake Belton 85-44—129
49. James Bond, Lake Belton 85-45—130
T68. Hayden Nix, Lake Belton 100-46—146
BOYS GA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday; Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Kaelen Dulany, Keller 70-68—138
T2. Preston Stout, Richardson Pearce 71-68—139
T2. Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake 69-70—139
4. Garrett Endicott, SA Northside Clark 70-70—140
T5. Alex Huang, Plano West 70-71—141
T5. Bret Gray, Schertz Clemens, 72-69—141
Also
T38. Dallas Hankamer, Belton 73-78—151
T38. Daniel Moon, Temple 75-76—151
