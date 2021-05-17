Lake Belton is not squandering its first opportunity.
In the school’s opening year of existence, the Broncos have proven to be a quality program, winning regular-season tournaments en route to being crowned District 19-4A champions. Additionally, their debut showing at the regional tournament yielded a silver medal.
Now, Lake Belton is on the verge of achieving state recognition.
Led by Chandler Cooke, who is tied for 15th individually, the Broncos are situated in sixth place overall following Monday’s first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Cooke tallied a 76 along Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course, guiding Lake Belton to a team total of 328 — just 16 strokes outside of a top-3 showing.
Argyle sits all alone atop the leaderboard after a first-round 296 with Canyon and Monahans tied for second place at 312, while Melissa (315) and Paris (326) follow.
Cookes’ outing was complemented by a quartet of scores in the 80s. Colby Connor posted an 82 for the Broncos, while teammates James Bond and Chase Passentino-Slone delivered identical rounds of 85.
Hayden Nix shot a 100, but his score did not count toward the team total.
Within 10 strokes entering today’s final round, Pleasanton (332), Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville (336) and Boerne (337) will each be chasing Lake Belton.
In individual competition, Gatesville senior Evan Washburn looks to build on his first-day score of 80.
The total places the three-time state qualifier in a four-way tie for 26th after finishing 11th as a sophomore.
BELTON’S HANKAMER 18TH IN 6A
Belton senior Dallas Hankamer enters today’s final round of the Class 6A tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown in contention for a state championship after posting an opening round 73.
Two years after finishing tied for third at the 2019 state tournament, Hankamer finds himself in a nine-way tie for 18th place, but only five strokes separate the group from the top of the leaderboard.
Matt Comegys, of Plano West, and Austin Westlake’s Sean-Karl Dobson share first place with matching rounds of 68.
Temple junior Daniel Moon is situated in an eight-way tie for 32nd place after shooting a 75 in his debut at state.
Austin Westlake is dominating the team portion of the competition with its Blue team (283) holding first place overall and its Red team sitting eight strokes back in third place. The squads sandwich second-place The Woodlands (290), while Plano West (292), Houston Memorial (292) and Austin Vandegrift (295) round out the top six.
BOYS 4A STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday; Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
TEAM STANDINGS (Top 6)
Argyle 206
Canyon 312
Monahans 312
Melissa 315
Paris 326
Lake Belton 328
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley 65
2. Gaven Lane, Argyle 70
3. Jack Burke, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 71
3. Cason Johnson, Seminole 71
5. Josh German, Mabank 72
5. Tyler Harvey, Paris 72
Also
T15. Chandler Cooke, Lake Belton 76
T26. Evan Washburn, Gatesville 80
T32. Colby Connor, Lake Belton 82
T44. James Bond, Lake Belton 85
T44. Chase Passentino Slone, Lake Belton 85
70. Hayden Nix, Lake Belton 100
BOYS GA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday; Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Matt Comegys, Plano West 68
1. Sean-Karl Dobson, Austin Westlake 68
3. Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake 69
4. Garrett Endicott, SA Northside Clark 70
4. Alex Huang, Plano West 70
4. Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands 70
4. Kaelen Dulany, Keller 70
Also
T18. Dallas Hankamer, Belton 73
T32. Daniel Moon, Temple 75
