AUSTIN — Everything felt unusual until Sydney Alamein entered the water.
For years, Belton’s standout swimmer dreamed of competing at the highest level, envisioning herself celebrating victories and rewriting history.
Now, in the final meet of her high school career, the opportunity awaits.
Alamein qualified for the finals of two events during Friday’s preliminary races at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet.
It is an impressive accomplishment, and admittedly, it was not easy to achieve as Alamein was forced to overcome the environment as well as the other swimmers.
“It is a very exciting atmosphere,” the senior said, “but it is also definitely very nerve-wracking. Everybody’s eyes are on you and watching you in the pool, there are cameras everywhere and there are just a lot of people.
“At first, it is difficult, but as you ease into it, you start to have more fun. Once I started swimming, I could just feel the water, and I knew I was good at this sport.”
Her times validated the feeling.
Competing at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Alamein narrowly earned her berths in the finals of the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle, placing 16th in each race. Only the top 16 out of 24 qualifiers advanced to Saturday’s finals, which begin at 4 p.m.
Alamein began her pair of races by posting a time of 1 minute, 57.64 seconds in the 200 freestyle before following with a time of 5:17.15 in the 500 freestyle.
She entered the competition with the field’s 14th best seed time in the 500 freestyle after placing fifth (5:16.45) at the Region VI meet, where she was sixth (1:57.30) in the 200 freestyle, securing the 15th best seed time for the preliminary races. Alamein won the District 22-5A championship in 1:59.97 to begin her postseason run in the 200 freestyle, and she was the district runner-up (5:29.39) in the 500 freestyle.
Belton head coach Christopher Knipp was not concerned with comparing times, though.
“Her job was to get through to the finals in both events,” he said. “We were not worried about her times. We just wanted to be in the top 16, and that is what she did.
“She did everything she was supposed to do today, so we are excited for the finals, where maybe she can drop some time and go after a couple school records.”
Alamein has an opportunity to claim the Lady Tigers’ first state swimming championship and match the standard set by Noah Henry in 2018, when he earned the school’s only state title by winning the 100 butterfly in 47.07.
To do so, however, Alamein will have to contend with some strong competition.
In the 200 freestyle, Lamar Fulshear sophomore Avery Dillon (1:51.54) placed first in the preliminary race after finishing sixth at regionals, and she was followed by Frisco Wakeland senior Logan Morris (1:51.66) and Lubbock senior Ellis Fox (1:51.67).
The trio of Montgomery Lake Creek junior Lauren Matula (4:55.96), Morris (4:58.60) and Dillon (4:59.55) occupied the top three spots in the 500 freestyle preliminary.
While emerging with a pair of gold medals is the goal, Alamein is simply grateful for the opportunity to compete on such a stage.
“This is so awesome,” she said. “I wasn’t even expecting to be here in the first place, so just having another shot to race again is amazing. Any opportunity to race is just amazing, because I love the thrill of it.
“I just need to eat some food, get enough sleep, stretch and stay hydrated so that I can be at my best.”
CLASS 5A STATE SWIMMING FINALS
- 4 p.m., Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas at Austin
