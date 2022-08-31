Round Rock Stony Point swept Belton 25-6, 25-15, 25-16 in volleyball on Tuesday in Belton.
Kambyl Utley led Belton with five kills and added two blocks. Avelle Bonfoh contributed three kills and four digs. Makaelyn Perez had three kills, two aces and a block.
Macyen Doskocil served two aces and had three blocks. Jacci Myers led the Lady Tigers with 10 digs.
Belton hosts Georgetown East View on Friday.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
- Chaparral 3, Temple 2
- Ellison def. Harker Heights 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19
- Gatesville 3, Killeen 0
- Lake Belton def. Copperas Cove 25-12, 25-15, 25-23
- Round Rock Stony Point def. Belton 25-6, 25-15, 25-16
- Salado def. Troy 25-17, 16-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11
- Shoemaker def. Lampasas 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
