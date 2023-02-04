TEMPLE — Belton’s roster was completely dismantled during the offseason, but Jason Fossett does not feel much has changed.
Entering the season, the Tigers were in the midst of a complete rebuild after retaining just one starter and two other players with virtually no playing experience from last year’s team that broke into the state rankings and earned a share of its district’s championship.
Despite the turnover, Belton’s performances of late have been similarly impressive, including Friday evening, when the Tigers collected their seventh win in eight games after defeating Lake Belton 65-43 on the road to inch closer to a fourth consecutive playoff berth.
While only a few familiar faces remain, Belton’s head coach believes the team’s identity is the same.
“This is just a group of guys that want to win and buy into their roles,” Fossett said. “It is really starting to look a lot like last year’s group that accepted their roles, and good things happen when players do that.
“These guys are all playing for each other.”
After falling into an early 14-9 hole, the Tigers quickly took control and never relinquished it, scoring 14 unanswered points to create an advantage the Broncos could not erase.
En route to the victory, plenty of players produced for Belton.
Junior guard Trap Johnson guided the Tigers, scoring a game-high 27 points to go with six blocks and five rebounds, while teammate Jayden Ford had eight points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Additionally, starting guards E.J. Foutz and Gian Carlo combined for 21 points and 11 assists, and senior Desmond Adams came off the bench to provide four rebounds and three steals.
Following the win, like Fossett, Ford admitted that unselfishness is key to Belton’s success.
“We have developed so much chemistry on this team,” the post said. “It feels like we are around each other 24 hours, seven days a week just talking about life and basketball. We’re just one big family.
“It’s a brotherhood, and it shows on the court.”
In the second quarter, the Broncos responded to the Tigers’ early outburst, pulling with six points, 30-24, after senior Chris Jarrett’s successful free throws, but they could not get any closer.
Belton (22-8, 7-3 District 22-5A) closed the half with seven unanswered points, and Ford connected on a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Lake Belton was never within single digits again.
Jarrett finished with 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Broncos, while teammate Selman Bridges, a junior forward, had seven points and seven rebounds.
Now, both teams must prepare to quickly return to the court after Tuesday’s games were postponed until Saturday due freezing conditions descending on the state.
Lake Belton (15-14, 2-8) hosts Killeen, while the Tigers play Waco at home. Each game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
“It’s going to be a quick turnaround,” Fossett said, “but if we win, we could clinch a playoff spot. So, we have to be ready to play even though it is an early tipoff.
“These guys need to get some rest and be ready, because we can’t take anybody lightly in this district.”
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Ellison 10-0
Belton 7-3
Shoemaker 7-3
Waco University 7-3
Chaparral 4-6
Killeen 2-8
Lake Belton 2-8
Waco 1-9
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 65, Lake Belton 43
- Chaparral 70, Waco 51
- No. 2 Ellison 82, Killeen 47
- Waco University 67, Shoemaker 51
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
- Ellison at Shoemaker, 1 p.m.
- Killeen at Lake Belton, 1 p.m.
- Waco at Belton, 1 p.m.
- Waco University at Chaparral, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.