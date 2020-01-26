The Belton Lady Tigers’ seven-year run of district swimming championships came to an end on Jan. 18.
Despite winning the majority of the races, Belton lost by three points to Waco Midway, 181-178, in the District 10-6A Meet at the Clements Boys & Girls Club natatorium.
Sophomore Olivia Maddux helped the Lady Tigers win four events. She broke her own school record in the 100-yard butterfly (58.00 seconds), won the 100 backstroke and swam in the Lady Tigers’ winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle.
Junior Jaynie Ferguson won the 200 and 500 freestyle and also swam in the 400 freestyle relay that may have been the best race of the meet.
The Lady Tigers won by 14-hundredths of a second over Midway. And the two teams finished nearly 40 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Midway and Belton combined for all of the gold and silver medals except for one.
Killeen High’s Nena Mundell took second in the 200 indivdual medley.
Harker Heights finished third in the girls standings with 44 points, aided by a third-place finish in the 400 free relay by Zoey Bratton, Cassidy Melvin, Carly Bratton and Sarah Kennison,
The boys championship was even closer, with Belton dethroning champion Midway by two points, 129-127.
This competition was much more wide open, with six different schools capturing wins, including Killeen High’s Gabriel Patch, the sole 1-meter diver in the event.
Freshman Kole Petersen won two events for the Tigers: the 200 IM and the 100 breast. He also swam on Belton’s winning 400 free relay.
Other Belton winners were Ethan Rodriguez (200 free) and Matt Moyer (500 free).
Copperas Cove’s Antonij Simonovski set school records while winning the 100 free (48.08) and 100 backstroke (54.55). He won the 100 free by nearly 3 seconds. His victories helped the AquaDawgs finish third in the team standings with 77 points.
Harker Heights’ Timothy Brooks also set a school record with his winning 51.97 time in the 100 fly.
Shoemaker captured the 200 free relay with Jensen Rodriguez, Kevin Arellano, Chavo Palacios and Joshua Heldt. The Grey Wolves finished 0.22 seconds ahead of Midway.
Ellison’s Patrick Quinn topped the field in the 50 free.
The top six finishers in each event advance to the Region III-6A Meet in Mansfield on Friday and Saturday.
DISTRICT 10-6A SWIM MEET
Jan. 18, at Clements Boys & Girls Club natatorium
Top six advance to regionals
All distances in yards
GIRLS
Team scores—1, Waco Midway, 181. 2, Belton, 178. 3, Harker Heights, 44. 4, Temple, 26. 5, Killeen, 26. 6, Copperas Cove, 25. 7, Shoemaker, 24. 8, Ellison, 12.
200 medley relay—1, Belton (Maddux, Dang, Planz, Vacula), 1 minute, 55.34 seconds. 2, Midway (Ramsey. Biberdorf, Oyler, McDonald), 2:01.06. 3, Temple (Greenfield, Melendez, Kraan, Sanders), 2:14.38. 4, Harker Heights (C.Bratton, Kennison, Z.Bratton, Melvin), 2:15.79. 5, Shoemaker (Martinez, Pellicier, Merker, Neilson), 2:17.33. 6, Killeen (Redfern, Brannan, Mundell, McDavid), 2:19.70. 7, Copperas Cove (Rosario-Diaz, Bailey, Lippert, Taylor), 2:21.54. 8, Ellison (Nuyen, Stapelton, Merchen-Lin, Brown), 2:39.69.
200 freestyle—1, Ferguson, Belton, 1:59.53. 2, Vacula, Belton, 2:02.46. 3, Rodriguez, Belton, 2:04.58. 4, Oyler, Midway, 2:04.85. 5, Delk, Midway, 2:07.35. 6, North, Midway, 2:10.80. 7, Perterson, Belton, 2:12.41. 8, Brewer, Midway, 2:19.00.
200 IM—1, Biberdorf, Midway, 2:16.88. 2, Mundell, Killeen, 2:28.21. 3, Rodak, Belton, 2:28.34. 4, Torres, Midway, 2:30.82. 5, Holley, Belton, 2:35.92. 6, Choung, Midway, 2:38.28. 7, Anderson, Midway, 2:39.01. 8, Lewis, Belton, 2:39.34.
50 freestyle—1, Wiehrdt, Midway, 25.17. 2, Lho, Midway, 25.61. 3, Neal, Midway, 26.04. 4, McDonald, Midway, 27.54. 5, Stephenson, Belton, 27.76. 6, Rosario-Diaz, Copperas Cove, 28.85. 7, Quereto-Medeiros, Belton, 28.95. 8, Snyder, Belton, 29.43.
100 butterfly—1, Maddux, Belton, 58.00. 2, Planz, Belton, 59.33. 3, Lho, Midway, 1:03.94. 4, Parson, Midway, 1:09.57. 5, Z.Bratton, Harker Heights, 1:09.89. 6, Holley, Belton, 1:12.02. 7, Jennings, Belton, 1:14.33. 8, Casaca, Midway, 1:15.06.
100 freestyle—1, Wiehrdt, Midway, 55.56. 2, Neal, Midway, 56.35. 3, Rodriguez, Belton, 48.05. 4, Mundell, Killeen, 59.38. 5, Finn, Belton, 59.70. 6, Kuang, Midway, 1:00.78. 7, Upton, Belton, 1:01.42. 8, Quereto-Medeiros, Belton, 1:04.82.
500 freestyle—1, Ferguson, Belton, 5:18.62. 2, Vacula, Belton, 5:24.42. 3, Oyler, Midway, 5:33.31. 4, Delk, Midway, 5:43.72. 5, Z.Bratton, Harker Heights, 5:50.51. 6, Rodak, Belton, 5:52.98. 7, B.Bratton, Harker Heights, 6:00.37. 8, Perterson, Belton, 6:05.04.
200 freestyle relay—1, Midway (Neal, McDonald, Lho, Wiehrdt), 1:45.55. 2, Belton (Stephenson, Quereto-Medeiros, Rodriguez, Ferguson), 1:49.81. 3, Shoemaker (Martinez, Sibrian, Merker, Nielson), 2:01.92. 4, Ellison (Brookes, Owen-James, Merchen-Liu, Brown), 2:02.75. 5, Copperas Cove (Lippert, Anderson, Taylor, Rosario-Diaz), 2:03.10. 6, Temple (Greenfield, Perry, Fritz, Sanders), 2:04.39. 7, Harker Heights (Melvin, Buck, Roberts, Kennison), 2:04.69. 8, Killeen (Ulch, Gayden, Roberts, McDavid), 2:08.97.
100 backstroke—1, Maddux, Belton, 1:00.57. 2, Planz, Belton, 1:01.21. 3, Finn, Belton, 1:08.15. 4, Torres, Midway, 1:08.38. 5, Ramsey, Midway, 1:09.87. 6, C.Bratton, Harker Heights, 1:10.34. 7, Cotton, Belton, 1:10.36. 8, Kuang, Midway, 1:13.67.
100 breaststroke—1, Biberdorf, Midway, 1:11.62. 2, North, Midway, 1:17.82. 3, Anderson, Midway, 1:20.71. 4, Kennison, Harker Heights, 1:20.88. 5, Snyder, Belton, 1:22.65. 6, Dang, Belton, 1:24.05. 7, Choung, Midway, 1:24.87. 8, Van Gorder, Belton, 1:29.06.
400 freestyle relay—1, Belton (Ferguson, Vecula, Maddux, Planz), 3:43.66. 2, Midway (Neal, Delk, Lho, Wiehrdt), 3:43.80. 3, Harker Heights (Z.Bratton, Melvin, C.Bratton, Kennison), 4:23.65. 4, Copperas Cove (Lippert, Dixon, Anderson, Rosario-Diaz), 4:36.51. 5, Temple (Fritz, Perry, N.Greenfield, L.Greenfield), 4:37.42. 6, Killeen (McDavid, Roberts, Ulch, Mundell), 4:38.53. 7, Shoemaker (Martinez, Sibrian, Merker, Nielson), 4:38.92.
BOYS
Team scores—1, Belton, 129. 2, Midway, 127. 3, Copperas Cove, 77. 4, Harker Heights, 66. 5, Shoemaker, 55. 6, Killeen, 29. 7, Temple, 17. 8, Ellison, 16.
200-yard medley—1, Midway (Sword, Rafalski, Cruz Mancinas, Smyers), 1:45.61. 2, Belton (Rodriguez, Petersen, Sanders, Snyder), 1:47.71. 3, Harker Heights (Sporluck, Strait, Brooks, Wesbrock), 1:48.53. 4, Shoemaker (Heldt, Arellano, Rodriguez, Palacios), 1:48.87. 5, Copperas Cove (Simonovski, Knutson, Green, Lippert), 1:50.84. 6, Killeen (Rodriguez, Doran, Ball, Patch), 2:05.02.
200 freestyle—1, Rodriguez, Belton, 1:55.50. 2, Canale, Midway, 2:00.65. 3, Crane, Midway, 2:00.85. 4, Moyer, Belton, 2:00.93. 5, Rosenbaum, Copperas Cove, 2:06.93. 6, Battle, Harker Heights, 2:11.20. 7, Clark, Belton, 2:11.88. 8, Lee, Belton, 2:13.65.
200 IM—1, Petersen, Belton, 2:06.91. 2, Cruz Mancinas, Midway, 2:10.52. 3, Strait, Harker Heights, 2:11.65. 4, Brown, Midway, 2:18.79. 5, Ball, Killeen, 2:23.58. 6, Kincaid, Belton, 2:30.75. 7, Bovell, Belton, 2:32.79.
50 freestyle—1, Quinn, Ellison, 22.44. 2, Lippert, Copperas Cove, 23.19. 3, Sword, Midway, 23.64. 4, Rodriguez, Shoemaker, 23.95. 5, West, Midway, 24.57. 6, Rafalski, Midway, 24.62. 7, Ball, Belton, 24.66. 8, Sierralta Rondon, Belton, 25.20.
1-meter diving—1, Patch, Killeen, 192 points.
100 butterfly—1, Brooks, Harker Heights, 51.59. 2, Quinn, Ellison, 53.65. 3, Rodriguez, Belton, 56.87. 4, Cruz Mancinas, Midway, 58.01. 5, Sanders, Belton, 58.79. 6, Dudik, Temple, 58.82. 7, Green, Copperas Cove, 1:02.62. 8, Basabe, Belton, 1:06.85.
100 freestyle—1, Simonovski, Copperas Cove, 48.08. 2, Sword, Midway, 51.04. 3, Snyder, Belton, 51.29. 4, Lippert, Copperas Cove, 52.04. 5, Ball, Belton, 53.36. 6, Canale, Midway, 54.18. 7, Smyers, Midway, 55.26. 8, West, Midway, 56.39.
500 freestyle—1, Moyer, Belton, 5:28.61. 2, Crane, Midway, 5:31.95. 3, Arellano, Shoemaker, 5:34.90. 4, Bundy, Midway, 5:51.50. 5, Rosenbaum, Copperas Cove, 5:56.68. 6, Basabe, Belton, 6:12.00. 7, Morrison, Copperas Cove, 6:55.25. 8, Wall, Copperas Cove, 6:58.31.
200 freestyle relay—1, Shoemaker (Rodriguez, Arellano, Palacios, Heldt), 1:36.64. 2, Midway (Canale, Smyers, Rafalski, West), 1:36.86. 3, Belton (Wallar, Sierralta Rondon, Moyer, Ball), 1:43.76, 4, Copperas Cove (Knutson, Morrison, Rosenbaum, Green), 1:45.95. 5, Harker Heights (Wesbrock, Battle, Sporlock, Quinata-Hellman), 1:46.26. 6, Killeen (Patch, Watkins, Rodriguez, Ball), 1:48.46. 7, Temple (Perez, Pearson, Howard, Dudik), 1:49.90.
100 backstroke—1, Simonovski, Copperas Cove, 54.55. 2, Brooks, Harker Heights, 55.08. 3, Heldt, Shoemaker, 55.86. 4, Snyder, Belton, 58.85. 5, Dudik, Temple, 1:03.25. 6, Sporluck, Harker Heights, 1:06.28. 7, Wesbrock, Harker Heights, 1:10.22. 8, Lee, Belton, 1:11.93.
100 breaststroke—1, Petersen, Belton, 1:03.76. 2, Strait, Harker Heights, 1:05.56. 3, Rafalski, Midway, 1:07.01. 4, Smyers, Midway, 1:12.49. 5, Knutson, Copperas Cove, 1:14.43. 6, Kincaid, Belton, 1:14.94. 7, Huynh, Midway, 1:15.14. 8, Szigeti, Harker Heights, 1:16.53.
400 freestyle relay—1, Belton (Rodriguez, Sanders, Petersen, Snyder), 3:32.70. 2, Midway (Canale, West, Cruz Mancinas, Sword), 3:33.59. 3, Copperas Cove (Lippert, Knutson, Green, Simonovski), 3:36.84. 4, Shoemaker (Rodriguez, Arellano, Palacios, Heldt), 3:39.00. 5, Harker Heights (Brooks, Battle, Sporluck, Strait), 3:44.53. 6, Temple (Perez, Pearson, Howard, Dudik), 4:07.56. 7, Killeen (Garnatz, Trahan, Watkins, Doran), 4:43.74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.