BELTON — Whether it was the defensive jolt as Temple senior Elcid Smith pointed out, the adjustment on offense his coach Michael Thomas highlighted or a combination of both, the second half went much more smoothly for the Wildcats on Friday night.
They have a season sweep of Belton because of it.
The Tigers didn’t miss much in the first half but had just a one-point cushion to show for it after Temple whittled a eight-point deficit to one by the break. The Wildcats then outscored Belton by 10 in the second half in an eventual 66-57 victory at Tiger Gym.
“It’s always tough playing in Belton. They have a good crowd, so we’re just trying to get out of here with a victory — just trying to execute,” said Thomas, whose team remained third in District 12-6A, a game behind second-place Waco Midway. “There’s a lot of things we need to clean up getting to the next game. We’re just fortunate to come out of here with a win.”
Quentin Johnston posted a game-high 21 points — including a scintillating ally-oop slam dunk set up by Jaiden Pate’s pass — for Temple (19-5, 6-3), which won the first go-round with its Bell County rival 71-43 on Dec. 17. Pate added 18 points and Smith posted 12.
The Wildcats shot 54 percent in the second half as opposed to 39 percent during the first 16 minutes.
“We got in our four corners (offense) to get them out of their zone a little bit and just started attacking it,” Thomas said.
Belton’s TJ Johnson had 19 points and Tyson Pine 16 for the Tigers (20-10, 4-6), who dropped their second straight on a night that started rather well.
The Tigers, who were without key guard Josh Rardin because of injury and suited just eight players, didn’t miss a shot during the first 2 minutes of the game. They made their first three 3-point attempts — two by Pine and the other by Johnson — and trailed only briefly at 2-0 en route to a 16-10 lead after the opening quarter.
Belton produced another three 3s in the second quarter, including Johnson’s at the 1:45 mark that staked the hosts to a 27-19 advantage – which matched the largest gap of the first half. But Temple countered with seven straight to close the second, getting a pair of close-range buckets from Johnston and Rico Troup’s 3-pointer as time wound down for a narrow 27-26 deficit at halftime.
“It was a momentum switch without a doubt,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said of the Wildcats’ closing surge. “I thought we kind of steadied the ship mid-third quarter. It’s just one of those things. Our kids played really hard and I thought gave us everything they had.
“You know, Temple’s just very talented.”
The Tigers had the lead on three occasions in a back-and-fourth third, the last at 40-39 following Johnson’s three-point play with 2:40 to go in the quarter.
Temple went back up, 42-40, on Smith’s 3-pointer and didn’t trail again, leading 47-42 into the fourth and expanding the buffer to as much as 16 in the final period.
“We were laying back (on defense) in the first half and letting them get comfortable and stuff,” Smith said. “So, we picked up the intensity and got into them.”
Belton now has a week off before playing Jan. 31 at Killeen, which is at Temple on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Copperas Cove 61, Waco 55
- No. 4 Ellison 72, Harker Heights 47
- Killeen 64, Shoemaker 48
- Temple 66, Belton 57
- BYE: Waco Midway
12-6A BOYS STANDINGS
Ellison (10-0)
Waco Midway (7-2)
Temple (6-3)
Shoemaker (5-5)
Belton (4-6)
Copperas Cove (4-6)
Harker Heights (4-6)
Killeen (2-8)
Waco (2-8)
