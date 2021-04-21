WACO — When Daniel Moon finished his last hole in the second round of the Class 6A Region II golf tournament Tuesday afternoon, he was ready to pack up and head home, thinking his day and likely his season were over.
Not only was his day far from finished, but he has more golf to play after the Temple junior made a clutch, 25-foot putt to win a two-hole playoff at Bear Ridge Golf Club and advance to the Class 6A state tournament, where he will be joined by Belton’s Dallas Hankamer.
“I did not know where I was standing until the final few holes,” Moon said. “But I didn’t think I had a chance of going to state.”
The top three teams and top three other individuals advanced to the state tournament — set for May 17-18 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown — and the trip to the big event is a rarity for the Wildcats, who had a full team at the boys regional tournament for the first time in at least 22 years.
“It means a lot to me to be that one,” Moon said of representing the Wildcats at the state meet. “Hopefully it can build up and others will follow.”
Moon finished with a 73-75—149, tying for fifth overall with Klein Cain’s Andrew Spaulding and Willis’ Jack Wiebe and forcing a playoff for the final medalist spot.
Hankamer secured a medalist spot by finishing fourth with a 72-75—148 behind Bowen Ballis of The Woodlands College Park, who had a 146. Brayden Bare of Hewitt Midway won the individual title, and Alejandro Alonso of The Woodlands was second to help their teams advance to state along with Mansfield.
Multiple ties made for a long day of playoffs, in which The Woodlands beat Midway for the title and Mansfield bested Cain for third before Moon could begin his playoff with a state berth on the line.
On his first playoff hole, Moon’s approach shot stopped 7 feet from the hole, while his two opponents each left themselves putts of at least 15 feet. After his opponents two-putted, Moon knew draining the birdie putt would send him on, but it circled the cup and lipped out to force a second hole.
“I got it out of my head pretty quickly,” Moon said of the missed putt. “I saw the tee shots (my opponents) took, and I was fairly confident on the next hole.”
Moon’s drive on the next hole went straight down the fairway while his two adversaries found the rough. Spaulding played an excellent recovery shot and faced a 10-foot birdie putt, Moon put his second shot on the fringe, and Wiebe struggled to reach the green to essentially eliminate himself. Moon then chipped well past the hole, leaving him a 25-foot putt for par.
“I just told myself, ‘I have nothing to lose so get it up there and try to get it close,’” Moon said.
It was better than close as Moon drained the 25-footer before Spaulding three-putted, punching Moon’s ticket to the state tournament.
“I know how well he plays under pressure,” Temple coach Allen Roark said. “So I wasn’t worried when he missed the (putt on the first hole), since he tied the hole. I was more nervous on the second hole when Daniel was laying 3 at 25 feet. He drained a pressure putt to advance, and we were fortunate his opponent three-putted.”
When the 25-footer dropped, Hankamer was among the loudest to cheer.
For Hankamer, the trip to state is especially sweet. He earned the bronze medal there as a sophomore in 2019, losing out on gold by one stroke, and last season was canceled because of COVID-19
“I’m just glad we got to play this year, honestly,” Hankamer said. “It gives me another chance to play at state.”
Hankamer was fully aware of where he was most of the day and said he knew if he just played his last four holes in even par, he’d be in good shape.
“I birdied on 15 and gave it back on 16,” he said. “Then par, par. Luckily, I did or I’d be in another playoff.”
Playing in the final foursome of the day, he faced about a 30-foot putt for a birdie on the 18th and found out all he had to do was two-putt to avoid the tie. It allowed him to relax and two-putt for his return trip.
“I’m not going to lie, it was pretty stressful down the stretch,” he said. “Fortunately, I get another chance at state.”
While Hankamer said he’s just happy to be going, Belton coach Jimmy Hellums believes it’s a bigger deal than Hankamer is letting on.
“I would almost guarantee you for the last two years, not every day but quite often, he has relived the two short putts he missed that would have made him, as a sophomore, the Class 6A state champion,” Hellums said. “So it’s big for him to have a chance to go back.
“He knows what he has in front of him at Texas A&M, but he has one last dart on the board that he has not yet accomplished. He’s been a regional champion. He’s been a winner of the biggest tournaments Texas has to offer, but he doesn’t have a state title and that would be the icing on the cake, and I wouldn’t bet against him.”
Belton finished eighth as a team at 665 with Hankamer, Walker Francis (80-90—170), Hutton Hoelscher (89-85—174), A.J. So (84-90—174), and Ryan Merrill (101-97—198). Christopher McMillon finished with an 84-84—168 as a medalist.
Temple was 14th at 708 with Moon, Benjamin Holle (83-86—169), Peyton Malina (100-96—196), Cole Gowan 97-101—198) and John Roark (100-98—198).
