FRIDAY

A&M Consolidated 68, Waco University 7

Abbott 52, Avalon 6

Abernathy 28, Shallowater 16

Afton Patton Springs 50, Vernon Northside 32

Aledo 47, Weatherford 7

Allen 56, Plano East 30

Alpha Omega 55, FW Calvary 6

Alvord 57, Dallas Gateway 34

Amarillo Palo Duro 34, Seminole 26, OT

Amarillo Tascosa 40, Abilene 21

Angleton 34, Stafford 32

Anna 42, Dallas Madison 6

Anson 24, Winters 6

Anthony 41, San Elizario 0

Anton 47, Silverton 0

Arlington 35, Dallas Skyline 28

Arlington Grace Prep 38, Arlington Oakridge 13

Arlington Pantego Christian 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 18

Arlington St. Paul 59, FW Nazarene 12

Athens 41, Brownsboro 7

Austin Akins 27, Elgin 0

Austin Bowie 17, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Austin High 23, Pflugerville Connally 21

Austin Royals 61, Spring Branch Living Rock 6

Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park 7

Austin Veritas 54, Williamson County Home School 0

Austin Westlake 54, Temple 13

Baird 34, Crowell 7

Banquete 29, Falfurrias 0

Bartlett 28, Frost 12

Bay City 19, Sweeny 9

Baytown Christian 64, Galveston O'Connell 19

Baytown Lee 56, Galena Park 7

Baytown Sterling 27, Pasadena Memorial 14

Beaumont Kelly 49, Evadale 6

Beaumont West Brook 27, Beaumont United 13

Beckville 50, Joaquin 39

Bellville 49, Giddings 0

Belton 35, Georgetown 31

Benjamin 58, Moran 6

Big Sandy 54, Tyler All Saints 0

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 25, Elysian Fields 14

Big Spring 31, Vernon 22

Bixby, Okla. 69, Mansfield Timberview 14

Blanket 38, Bryson 6

Blanket 38, Gorman 6

Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21

Boerne-Champion 32, SA Northside Stevens 31

Bonham 47, Scurry-Rosser 42

Borger 28, Lubbock 14

Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6

Bovina 29, Boys Ranch 14

Bowie 72, Nocona 7

Bowie Gold-Burg 44, Perrin-Whitt 16

Brady 12, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6

Breckenridge 49, Jacksboro 28

Bridge City 27, Buna 14

Brock 31, Bushland 3

Broken Arrow, Okla. 42, Mansfield Legacy 13

Brookshire Royal 61, Hempstead 6

Brownwood 58, Lampasas 55

Bryan Brazos Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24

Bryan Rudder 50, Bastrop 23

Buda Hays 42, SA Churchill 17

Bullard Brook Hill 26, Wills Point 3

Burleson Centennial 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Burton 32, Holland 6

Byron Nelson 28, Plano 22

CC Calallen 41, Gregory-Portland 19

CC Flour Bluff 39, Beeville Jones 14

CC London 27, CC John Paul 12

CC Miller 48, CC Ray 0

CC Moody 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Caddo Mills 27, Gainesville 7

Caldwell 54, Manor New Tech 0

Callisburg 35, Howe 21

Campbell 57, Rockwall Heritage 14

Canton 24, Mineola 21

Canutillo 29, EP Burges 22

Canyon 20, Canyon Randall 13

Carrizo Springs 30, Uvalde 0

Cedar Hill Newman 48, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 42

Celina 34, Melissa 13

Center Point 23, SA St. Anthony's 14

Centerville 27, New Waverly 14

Channelview 26, Humble 18

Childress 68, Panhandle 27

Chilton 22, Rice 8

China Spring 49, Addison Trinity 15

Christoval 14, Wink 6

Cibolo Steele 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14

Cisco 49, Clyde 7

Clarendon 29, Seymour 0

Clear Falls 31, Pearland Dawson 7

Clute Brazoswood 41, Santa Fe 14

Coldspring-Oakhurst 14, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Coleman 24, Miles 0

Colleyville Heritage 42, Grapevine 7

Colmesneil 50, KIPP Generations 16

Comfort 29, Brackett 14

Como-Pickton 20, Simms Bowie 8

Conroe 34, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Conroe Caney Creek 25, Pasadena 7

Conroe Covenant 66, Bryan St. Joseph 12

Converse Judson 35, De Soto 28

Cooper 27, Grand Saline 25

Coppell 42, Garland Sachse 28

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 22, Alice 20

Corrigan-Camden 32, Crockett 14

Corsicana 14, Lewisville The Colony 7

Cotulla 47, La Pryor 12

Covington 45, Iredell 0

Crandall 51, Jacksonville 36

Crane 28, Pecos 21

Crawford 35, Goldthwaite 6

Cross Plains 25, Menard 0

Cuero 62, La Vernia 7

Cypress Community Christian 23, Fort Worth Christian 8

Cypress Park 68, Cypress Ridge 14

Cypress Woods 21, Humble Kingwood 7

Daingerfield 48, Atlanta 7

Dallas Adams 34, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Dallas Bishop Dunne 46, FW Trimble Tech 6

Dallas Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Dallas Conrad 18, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 7

Dallas Episcopal 64, WF Hirschi 32

Dallas First Baptist 49, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

Dallas Jesuit 38, Lewisville Marcus 34

Dallas Lincoln 22, Dallas Molina 20

Dallas Spruce 18, Dallas Samuell 0

Dallas St. Mark 39, FW Country Day 20

Davenport 41, Blanco 27

De Kalb 65, Bogata Rivercrest 6

Deer Park 55, La Porte 12

Denison 37, Sherman 13

Denton Braswell 49, Mesquite Horn 10

Detroit 38, Trenton 14

Devine 57, SA Highlands 31

Deweyville 36, Saratoga West Hardin 12

Dickinson 45, Manvel 42

Dilley 21, Sabinal 0

Dripping Springs 44, Kerrville Tivy 26

Dublin 43, De Leon 14

Duncan, Okla. 27, Wellington 16

EP Austin 32, Clint Horizon 14

EP Cathedral 47, Tornillo 0

EP Del Valle 27, EP Coronado 7

EP Eastwood 35, EP Parkland 20

EP Jefferson 44, Alpine 27

EP Riverside 63, El Paso 12

EP Ysleta 34, Clovis, N.M. 33

Eagle Pass 42, CC Carroll 21

Eagle Pass Winn 37, Crystal City 14

Early 48, Bangs 12

Eden 40, Blackwell 34, OT

Edgewood 48, Commerce 12

Edinburg Vela 42, McAllen Memorial 6

Edna 24, East Bernard 7

El Campo 56, Gonzales 34

El Maton Tidehaven 48, Weimar 0

El Paso Eastlake 48, EP El Dorado 14

Eldorado 42, San Saba 20

Electra 12, Memphis 7

Elk City, Okla. 35, Pampa 28

Elkhart 34, Buffalo 33

Ennis 56, Red Oak 42

Eustace 36, Blooming Grove 26

Evant 68, Cranfills Gap 49

FW Brewer 23, Midlothian 20

FW Dunbar 54, Wilmer-Hutchins 19

FW Paschal 38, Granbury 35

FW Southwest Christian 50, FW Trinity Valley 15

Falls City 27, Three Rivers 12

Farmersville 49, Emory Rains 36

Farwell 42, Ralls 21

Ferris 58, Maypearl 14

Flatonia 61, Runge 0

Floresville 42, SA Antonian 41

Forney 21, Whitehouse 20

Forsan 35, Coahoma 14

Fort Bend Christian 57, Boling 19

Fort Bend Hightower 26, Fort Bend Bush 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Pearland 13

Fort Davis 56, Dell City 12

Fort Stockton 32, EP Bowie 21

Fort Worth THESA 54, Red Oak Ovilla 30

Founders Classical Academy 36, Atlas Rattlers 0

Franklin 27, Lorena 20

Friona 35, Brownfield 14

Frisco Heritage 63, Dallas White 22

Frisco Independence 46, Richardson Pearce 17

Frisco Lebanon Trail 20, Richardson Berkner 14

Frisco Memorial 23, Justin Northwest 14

Fulshear 46, Cleveland 0

Galena Park North Shore 33, Alvin Shadow Creek 10

Garland 55, Dallas Kimball 13

Gatesville 27, Llano 7

Georgetown East View 41, Round Rock Westwood 13

Gladewater Sabine 34, Longview Spring Hill 27

Goliad 20, Altair Rice 18

Graham 36, Alvarado 35

Grand Prairie 67, South Garland 6

Grandfalls-Royalty 39, Marfa 6

Grandview 24, Malakoff 21

Granger 46, Axtell 21

Grapeland 50, Shelbyville 30

Groesbeck 57, Corsicana Mildred 14

Gruver 38, Texhoma, Okla. 14

Gunter 43, Sunnyvale 7

Hamilton 46, Moody 7

Happy 54, Groom 36

Hardin 14, Kountze 7

Harlingen 34, Laredo United South 10

Harlingen Marine Military 55, Santa Maria 15

Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Memorial 9

Haskell 22, Quanah 6

Haskell Paint Creek 52, Harrold 0

Hawley 34, Roscoe 14

Hearne 36, Trinity 6

Henderson 48, Hallsville 47

Hermleigh 51, Lubbock All Saints 6

Hico 41, Waco Texas Wind 6

Hidalgo 45, Pharr Valley View 0

Hillsboro 34, McGregor 29

Hitchcock 33, Van Vleck 32

Holland Hall, Okla. 36, FW All Saints 17

Holliday 20, Iowa Park 14

Houston Chavez 70, Houston Northside 0

Houston Clear Lake 68, Houston Sterling 26

Houston Furr 20, Sharpstown 0

Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Second Baptist 14

Houston Spring Woods 30, Houston Milby 6

Houston St. John's 35, John Cooper 23

Houston St. Pius X 53, Houston Lutheran North 0

Houston St. Thomas 35, Needville 28

Huffman Hargrave 28, Liberty 0

Humble Kingwood Park 35, Pasadena South Houston 20

Humble Summer Creek 48, Friendswood 0

Idalou 25, Denver City 0

Imperial Buena Vista 84, Mertzon Irion County 73

Ingleside 15, Mathis 10

Irving Cistercian 30, Dallas Shelton 0

Irving The Highlands 50, Sherman Texoma 18

Italy 49, Dallas A+ Academy 8

Jarrell 40, Austin Northeast 2

Jefferson 15, Pittsburg 12

Jenks, Okla. 20, Mansfield Summit 14, OT

Johnson City 14, Florence 13

Jonesboro 67, Coolidge 26

Joshua 36, FW Eastern Hills 0

Junction 14, Ingram Moore 0

Katy 40, League City Clear Springs 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 35, The Woodlands College Park 14

Katy Paetow 41, Barbers Hill 20

Katy Seven Lakes 12, Houston Memorial 10

Kaufman 39, Lindale 36

Keller 39, Abilene Cooper 0

Keller Central 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13

Kenedy 18, Karnes City 13

Kennedale 21, Decatur 7

Kerens 26, Meridian 7

Kilgore 21, Nacogdoches 7

Killeen Ellison 12, Liberty Hill 7

Killeen Harker Heights 43, Pflugerville Weiss 35

Kirbyville 17, Hemphill 16

Klein 56, Cypress Creek 21

Krum 42, Paris North Lamar 0

La Feria 44, Raymondville 26

La Grange 35, Rockdale 29

La Joya Palmview 10, La Joya 7

La Marque 6, Galveston Ball 0

La Villa 62, Progreso 3

Lago Vista 64, Cameron Yoe 62, 3OT

Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21

Lake Dallas 34, Denton 28

Lake Travis 40, Arlington Martin 28

Lake Worth 51, FW North Side 0

Lamesa 26, San Angelo Lake View 20

Laredo Nixon 28, Laredo Martin 13

Leander 20, Leander Glenn 17

Leonard 43, Wolfe City 7

Levelland 27, Plainview 26

Lewisville 50, Arlington Bowie 7

Lewisville Flower Mound 30, Mesquite 14

Lindsay 71, Era 12

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 26, Hamshire-Fannett 6

Little Elm 56, Hurst Bell 10

Little River Academy 38, Rogers 28

Littlefield 49, Dimmitt 6

Livingston 45, Tomball Concordia 20

Lockhart 33, Victoria West 29

Longview East Texas Christian 70, Longview Heritage 58

Longview Pine Tree 25, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Loop 31, Lubbock Christ The King 22

Los Fresnos 23, Edcouch-Elsa 7

Lovelady 51, Groveton 30

Lubbock Christian 49, Smyer 0

Lubbock Cooper 27, Andrews 0

Lubbock Estacado 16, Midland Greenwood 7

Lubbock Home School Titans 44, Amherst 34

Lubbock Roosevelt 14, Amarillo River Road 6

Lumberton 31, Columbus 19

Lyford 40, Santa Rosa 10

Mabank 30, Bullard 17

Madisonville 51, Diboll 20

Magnolia West 45, Brenham 21

Mansfield 28, Bentonville West, Ark. 21

Marble Falls 20, Kyle Lehman 2

Marble Falls Faith 62, Richland Springs 34

Marion 64, Austin Hyde Park 0

Mart 48, Teague 0

Mason 34, Comanche 13

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 45, Duncanville 6

May 51, Borden County 6

McAllen 14, Edinburg 6

McCamey 48, Kermit 14

McKinney Boyd 37, Midwest City, Okla. 0

Melissa CHANT 50, Dallas Fairhill 0

Mercedes 42, Brownsville Hanna 14

Merkel 24, Big Lake Reagan County 15

Midland 48, EP Montwood 24

Midland Christian 42, EP Americas 7

Midland Legacy 37, Amarillo 7

Midland Trinity 52, TLC Midland 32

Midlothian Heritage 50, Everman 23

Millsap 41, Bruceville-Eddy 6

Mineral Wells 34, FW Castleberry 28

Mission Sharyland 42, Brownsville Pace 28

Monahans 49, Clint 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 58, Dayton 34

Mount Calm 44, Waco Parkview Christian 12

Mount Vernon 63, Hooks 18

Muenster 38, Celeste 12

Muleshoe 33, Sundown 14

Mullin 50, Olfen 0

N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 29

Natalia 20, Jourdanton 14

Navasota 49, Wharton 0

Nazareth 52, Claude 38

Nederland 14, West Orange-Stark 6

Nevada Community 56, Pottsboro 41

New Boston 64, New Diana 0

New Braunfels 49, San Marcos 30

New Braunfels Christian 34, Cedar Park Summit 12

New Caney 33, Marshall 7

New Deal 41, Lubbock Trinity 7

New Home 53, Odessa Compass 0

Newcastle 47, Meadow 46

Newton 46, Woodville 26

Nixon-Smiley 14, Bloomington 6

Normangee 49, Bremond 13

North Crowley 33, Crowley 7

North Forney 39, Dallas Wilson 29

North Garland 34, Irving 7

Odem 35, CC West Oso 20

Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 15

Oglesby 52, Ranger 32

Olney 40, Chico 6

Olton 38, Sudan 26

Orangefield 46, Anahuac 13

PSJA North 20, Brownsville Rivera 17, OT

Paint Rock 52, Lohn 7

Palestine Westwood 23, Price Carlisle 21

Paradise 37, Bridgeport 13

Paris 55, Texarkana, Ark. 0

Paris Chisum 64, Sadler S&S Consolidated 28

Pasadena Dobie 55, Alief Elsik 0

Pattonville Prairiland 28, Alba-Golden 7

Peaster 58, Munday 0

Perryton 26, Dalhart 6

Petrolia 28, Tioga 21

Pilot Point 30, Plainview, Okla. 28

Plains 38, Tahoka 18

Plano Prestonwood 56, Frisco Legacy Christian 10

Plano West 49, Wylie 32

Pleasanton 42, SA Edison 13

Ponder 47, Valley View 26

Port Arthur Memorial 27, Lancaster 7

Port Isabel 54, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

Port Lavaca Calhoun 33, Geronimo Navarro 28

Port Neches-Groves 14, Jasper 7

Poteet 39, Bandera 15

Poth 52, Lytle 0

Premont 46, Monte Alto 0

Queen City 32, Linden-Kildare 28

Quinlan Boles 31, Overton 6

Quinlan Ford 47, Whitney 33

Quitman 23, Cumby 6

Rankin 64, Balmorhea 51

Redwater 43, Ore City 0

Refugio 56, Bruni 6

Riesel 17, Marlin 6

Rio Grande City 25, Roma 14

Rising Star 57, Gustine 50

Roby 70, Ackerly Sands 21

Rochelle 62, Stephenville FAITH 40

Rockport-Fulton 76, Aransas Pass 0

Rocksprings 58, SA Brooks 6

Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29

Ropesville Ropes 31, Lockney 7

Roscoe Highland 34, Lenorah Grady 25

Rosebud-Lott 60, Jewett Leon 22

Rosenberg Lamar 21, Richmond Foster 14

Rotan 40, Bronte 6

Round Rock 62, Hewitt Midway 17

Round Rock Christian 52, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6

Round Rock McNeil 40, Del Valle 35

Ruidoso, N.M. 35, Clint Mountain View 28

Rule 53, Wilson 8

Rusk 33, Fairfield 12

SA Alamo Heights 34, Boerne 30

SA Castle Hills 40, Prairie Lea 6

SA Central Catholic 31, SA Southwest 7

SA Cole 52, SA Christian 6

SA East Central 34, New Braunfels Canyon 17

SA Harlandale 48, SA Jefferson 0

SA Johnson 21, SA Wagner 13

SA Kennedy 50, Austin Navarro 0

SA Lanier 13, CC King 12

SA Lutheran 69, SA Winston 14

SA McCollum 26, SA South San Antonio 0

SA Memorial 33, Hondo 23

SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Reagan 14

SA Northside Taft 37, Seguin 20

SA Roosevelt 14, Laredo Alexander 10

SA Texas Military 51, Austin LASA 7

Saginaw 24, FW Southwest 21

Salado 61, Troy 0

San Angelo Central 43, Killeen Shoemaker 28

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22, Castroville Medina Valley 20

San Augustine 35, Pineland West Sabine 26

San Benito 20, McAllen Rowe 13

San Diego 33, George West 13

Sanger 56, FW Benbrook 7

Santa Anna 56, Trent 0

Santa Teresa, N.M. 26, Fabens 12

Santo 14, Rio Vista 12

Schertz John Paul II 49, Austin Achieve 0

Schulenburg 35, Stockdale 23

Sealy 43, Freeport Brazosport 14

Shepherd 44, Cleveland Tarkington 14

Shiner 21, Hallettsville 6

Shiner St. Paul 59, Yorktown 36

Sinton 57, Orange Grove 12

Skidmore-Tynan 27, Ben Bolt 12

Smithson Valley 32, SA Northside Warren 13

Smithville 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Snook 43, Houston Kashmere 18

Snyder 29, Slaton 8

Somerset 36, SA Brackenridge 22

Somerville 38, Hull-Daisetta 10

Sonora 32, Ozona 20

Splendora 27, Houston North Forest 6

Spring 38, Fort Bend Travis 17

Spring Westfield 37, Houston Strake Jesuit 10

Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7

Spur 68, Petersburg 20

Stamford 38, Hamlin 6

Stanton 21, San Angelo Grape Creek 7

Stephenville 51, Sweetwater 14

Sterling City 56, Garden City 42

Stratford 29, Spearman 22

Strawn 50, White Deer 8

Sunray 30, Sanford-Fritch 22

Tatum 68, Center 26

Taylor 32, Robinson 13

Terrell 45, Carrollton Smith 9

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 57, Nashville, Ark. 0

Texarkana Texas 24, Tyler 10

The Woodlands Christian 62, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13

Thorndale 27, Dawson 0

Thrall 40, Iola 6

Throckmorton 48, Bluff Dale 0

Timpson 61, Frankston 0

Tolar 48, Post 0

Tomball 40, Willis 27

Tomball Memorial 54, Aldine Nimitz 10

Troup 48, Alto 8

Tulia 32, Floydada 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Ballinger 7

Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36

Tyler Heat 39, Trinidad 0

Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17

Union, Okla. 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Universal City Randolph 42, Fort Worth YMLA 7

Valley Mills 41, Milano 0

Van 45, Palestine 16

Van Alstyne 41, Boyd 15

Van Horn 57, Fort Hancock 12

Vanderbilt Industrial 50, Ganado 32

Vega 58, Amarillo Highland Park 16

Vidor 51, Silsbee 48

WF City View 26, Frederick, Okla. 20, OT

WF Rider 38, Dumas 18

Waco Connally 57, Waxahachie Life 6

Waco La Vega 51, Jordan 21

Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Waco Methodist 20

Waco Reicher 36, Hubbard 7

Wall 28, Eastland 21

Wallis Brazos 23, Anderson-Shiro 8

Walnut Springs 65, Three Way 35

Waskom 45, Garrison 0

Water Valley 60, Robert Lee 0

Waxahachie 28, Garland Rowlett 22, OT

West 48, Lexington 7

West Columbia 41, Victoria East 32

West Mesquite 34, Waco 17

Wheeler 20, Booker 12

White Oak 20, Harleton 16

Whiteface 72, Lorenzo 24

Whitesboro 41, Bells 34

Whitewright 49, Clarksville 0

Whitharral 72, Springlake-Earth 50

Wimberley 20, Fischer Canyon Lake 3

Windthorst 22, Henrietta 15

Winnsboro 39, Omaha Pewitt 25

Winona 28, Lone Oak 21

Wolfforth Frenship 28, Lubbock Coronado 26

Wortham 42, Itasca 0

Yoakum 53, Palacios 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arp vs. Hughes Springs, ccd.

Bishop vs. Hebbronville, ccd.

Colorado City vs. Albany, ccd.

Cushing vs. High Island, ccd.

Dallas Carter vs. Arlington Seguin, ccd.

Dallas Greenhill vs. Dallas Episcopal, ccd.

FW Lake Country vs. McKinney Christian, ccd.

FW Temple Christian vs. Dallas Covenant, ccd.

Garland Naaman Forest vs. Frisco, ccd.

Huntington vs. Warren, ccd.

Iraan vs. Munday, ccd.

Kemp vs. Palmer, ccd.

Lefors vs. Kress, ccd.

Luling vs. Columbus, ccd.

Mount Enterprise vs. Cayuga, ccd.

North Dallas vs. Dallas Jefferson, ccd.

Northwest Eaton vs. Saginaw Boswell, ccd.

Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland, ccd.

Venus vs. Dallas Pinkston, ccd.

WF Hirschi vs. Carrollton Ranchview, ccd.

Weslaco East vs. Weslaco, ccd.

THURSDAY

Alief Taylor 31, Aldine Davis 0

Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7

Austin LBJ 28, Manor 7

Austin McCallum 14, Austin Anderson 13

Boerne Geneva 18, SA Holy Cross 15

Brownsville Porter 30, Rio Grande City La Grulla 2

Bryan Allen Academy 50, Bryan Christian Homeschool 34

Buda Johnson 69, Austin Crockett 6

Burleson 42, Abilene Wylie 3

Carthage 27, Crosby 24

Charlotte 34, Pettus 0

College Station 59, Hutto 11

Dallas Hillcrest 58, FW Polytechnic 6

Dallas Sunset 26, FW Carter-Riverside 20

Denton Guyer 46, Lewisville Hebron 17

EP Andress 42, EP Chapin 13

EP Bel Air 21, EP Socorro 6

EP Irvin 49, EP Hanks 27

Edinburg Economedes 17, PSJA Southwest 7

Edinburg North 40, PSJA Memorial 14

Euless Trinity 45, Arlington Lamar 27

FW Chisholm Trail 34, Wichita Falls 23

Fort Bend Clements 21, Rosenberg Terry 6

Fort Bend Marshall 68, Aldine Eisenhower 34

Fredericksburg 56, SA Houston 6

Frisco Liberty 50, Frisco Reedy 49

Frisco Lone Star 59, SA Cornerstone 14

Garland Lakeview Centennial 34, Arlington Houston 10

Gilmer 42, Gladewater 14

Grand Oaks 61, Aldine 0

Grayson Christian 48, Savoy 0

Hedley 45, Chillicothe 0

Hereford 13, Amarillo Caprock 7

Houston King 53, Cypress Falls 0

Houston Stratford 34, Alvin 6

Humble Atascocita 48, Klein Collins 7

Irving MacArthur 50, Dallas Adamson 3

Jayton 46, Knox City 30

Keller Fossil Ridge 42, Azle 41

Kingsville King 28, Robstown 7

Klein Forest 28, Baytown Goose Creek 12

Klein Oak 41, Spring Dekaney 6

Lamesa Klondike 55, Sanderson 6

Lazbuddie 19, Hart 12

Leander Rouse 44, Burnet 7

Lubbock Monterey 32, Odessa 27

Matador Motley County 46, Westbrook 30

Maud 40, Hawkins 19

McLean 36, Amarillo San Jacinto 30

Mission 13, Mission Memorial 12

New London West Rusk 38, East Chambers 14

North Mesquite 35, Richardson 0

Paducah 61, Miami 14

Pasadena Rayburn 41, Wisdom 0

Prosper 34, South Grand Prairie 19

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Mesquite Poteet 13

Rio Hondo 65, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Rockwall-Heath 56, Keller Timber Creek 49

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 45, Killeen 14

Round Rock Stony Point 69, Copperas Cove 27

Royse City 44, Frisco Centennial 30

SA Burbank 17, Pearsall 7

SA Madison 14, Schertz Clemens 5

SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Northside O'Connor 7

SA Northside Clark 28, San Antonio Harlan 14

SA Southside 62, Brownsville Lopez 14

SA Veterans Memorial 55, Del Rio 20

Santa Gertrudis Academy 46, West 0

Seagoville 48, Carrollton Turner 0

Shamrock 42, Crosbyton 13

Sharyland Pioneer 14, PSJA 12

Southlake Carroll 45, Dallas Highland Park 21

Taft 45, Woodsboro 7

Texas City 35, Clear Brook 32

The Woodlands 48, Houston Langham Creek 42

Turkey Valley 33, Ira 32

Tyler Heat 60, Apple Springs 20

Wildorado 58, Darrouzett 0

Woodson 56, Abilene Texas Leadership 6

Wylie East 19, Mount Pleasant 14

Zapata 27, Laredo Cigarroa 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cypress Ranch vs. Cypress Fairbanks, ccd.

Houston Scarborough vs. KIPP Sunnyside, ccd.

Houston Westside vs. Fort Bend Willowridge, ccd.

Penelope vs. Morgan, ccd.

