Friday's Scores
Abilene Cooper 54, Justin Northwest 21
Addison Trinity 42, Fort Worth Christian 38
Albany 61, Ranger 0
Aldine Eisenhower 37, Aldine Davis 0
Alice 28, Beeville Jones 14
Alief Taylor 41, Alief Elsik 0
Alpine 67, Tornillo 6
Amherst 48, Whitharral 43
Anderson-Shiro 6, Corrigan-Camden 0
Andrews 56, Big Spring 35
Anson 27, Forsan 23
Anton 70, Cotton Center 6
Aransas Pass 28, Goliad 19
Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Arlington Grace Prep 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 17
Arlington Martin 52, Arlington 21
Arlington Oakridge 28, Casady, Okla. 14
Arlington Pantego Christian 35, Dallas Covenant 7
Aubrey 48, Sanger 25
Austin Bowie 35, Del Valle 22
Austin Brentwood 24, SA St. Anthony's 0
Austin High 51, Austin Akins 14
Austin LBJ 35, Fredericksburg 13
Austin Regents 56, Boerne Geneva 28
Austin St. Michael 42, Brownsville St. Joseph 18
Austin Vandegrift 40, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14
Austin Veritas 44, Marble Falls Faith 30
Austin Westlake 56, San Marcos 0
Avalon 53, Bynum 8
Ballinger 41, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Bangs 47, Ingram Moore 15
Bastrop Cedar Creek 20, Elgin 16
Bay Area Christian 44, Beaumont Legacy Christian 22
Beaumont United 32, Galveston Ball 7
Beckville 48, Linden-Kildare 6
Bells 55, Lone Oak 13
Ben Bolt 23, Riviera Kaufer 0
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24, Troup 19
Blanco 55, Luling 0
Blum 24, Covington 16
Boerne 30, Uvalde 6
Bogata Rivercrest 35, Alba-Golden 20
Borden County 61, Meadow 8
Borger 23, Lubbock Estacado 20
Bosqueville 68, Valley Mills 7
Bovina 34, Ropesville Ropes 7
Boyd 46, Peaster 7
Brenham 28, Georgetown East View 26
Brock 56, Ponder 19
Bryan 28, Killeen Harker Heights 21
Bryan Allen Academy 72, Katy Faith West 10
Bryan Rudder 47, Lockhart 37
Bryson 58, Perrin-Whitt 49
Buffalo 41, Clifton 23
Bullard 49, Brownsboro 21
Bullard Brook Hill 34, Anahuac 27
Bulverde Bracken 63, SA Atonement 0
Burleson 69, Joshua 14
Bushland 41, Amarillo River Road 7
CC Calallen 34, CC Miller 27
CC Flour Bluff 27, Victoria East 23
CC John Paul 28, Austin Hyde Park 14
Caddo Mills 70, Farmersville 14
Canadian 78, Dimmitt 0
Canyon Randall 59, Lubbock 0
Carrizo Springs 28, Bandera 7
Carthage 35, Jasper 18
Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17
Celina 64, Krum 7
Center 56, Shepherd 6
Centerville 26, Groveton 20
Chico 33, Era 8
Childress 50, Friona 26
Chillicothe 78, Hart 32
Christoval 66, Menard 0
Cisco 48, De Leon 6
Clint 62, Clint Mountain View 0
Coahoma 20, Stanton 16
Coldspring-Oakhurst 15, Elkhart 0
Coleman 28, Goldthwaite 7
College Station 24, Brownsville Porter 14
College Station 24, New Caney Porter 14
Collinsville 31, Trenton 9
Colmesneil 34, Malakoff Cross Roads 12
Columbus 35, Yoakum 14
Commerce 49, Howe 0
Como-Pickton 17, Celeste 7
Coolidge 57, Penelope 40
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, Gregory-Portland 13
Crane 59, Anthony 0
Crawford 47, Rio Vista 0
Cushing 53, Overton 0
Cypress Bridgeland 35, Cypress Woods 28
Cypress Community Christian 27, Tomball Rosehill 14
Daingerfield 35, Redwater 10
Dalhart def. Littlefield, forfeit
Dallas Carter 25, Dallas Lincoln 21
Dallas First Baptist 52, Tyler Gorman 34
Dallas Highland Park 46, Rockwall 9
Dallas Kimball 34, Seagoville 7
Dallas Madison 40, Whitney 22
Dallas Parish Episcopal 55, Plano Prestonwood 14
Dallas Wilson 15, Dallas Sunset 0
Dawson 23, Cayuga 0
De Soto 62, Cedar Hill Trinity 29
Decatur 68, Lake Worth 28
Denton Braswell 44, Northwest Eaton 37
Detroit 10, Clarksville 0
Diboll 50, Palestine Westwood 7
Dumas 42, Plainview 8
EP Austin 66, EP Bel Air 42
EP Eastwood 30, EP Franklin 26
EP Irvin 56, EP Hanks 42
Early 21, Breckenridge 0
East Bernard 20, Altair Rice 0
East Chambers 42, Buna 6
Eastland 31, Comanche 17
Edgewood 50, Dallas Gateway 12
Edna 40, Mathis 20
El Campo 35, Freeport Brazosport 14
El Maton Tidehaven 24, Van Vleck 0
Eldorado 35, Rocksprings 12
Euless Trinity 63, Saginaw Boswell 0
Everman 30, Arlington Seguin 28
FW Brewer 69, Saginaw 20
FW Castleberry 69, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
FW Covenant Classical 68, Baird 65
FW Lake Country 42, Weatherford Christian 0
FW Nolan 41, FW All Saints 27
FW South Hills 34, FW Dunbar 0
FW Temple Christian 28, FW Calvary 14
Falls City 56, Runge 20
Farwell 42, Sanford-Fritch 0
Flatonia 42, Weimar 2
Fort Bend Christian 56, Frassati Catholic 0
Fort Bend Hightower 28, The Woodlands 25
Fort Bend Marshall 60, Houston Northside 0
Fort Stockton 65, San Angelo Lake View 28
Fort Worth Harvest Christian 83, Arlington St. Paul 38
Franklin 63, Florence 6
Freer 54, Bloomington 0
Frisco Lebanon Trail 44, Lake Dallas 14
Frisco Legacy Christian 46, FW Southwest Christian 19
Frisco Liberty 58, Frisco Memorial 51
Frisco Wakeland 45, Lewisville The Colony 13
Fruitvale 52, Campbell 25
Gainesville 49, Burkburnett 29
Galena Park 52, Houston Sterling 34
Galena Park North Shore 49, Manvel 14
Garland Lakeview Centennial 49, South Garland 19
Garland Sachse 41, North Garland 7
Gatesville 17, Robinson 6
Georgetown 36, Manor 26
Giddings 35, Cuero 31
Gilmer 41, Pittsburg 6
Gladewater 51, Jefferson 13
Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 0
Godley 35, Ferris 7
Gordon 79, Bluff Dale 34
Gorman 56, Lingleville 0
Graham 45, Iowa Park 21
Grand Prairie 47, Arlington Houston 19
Grand Saline 44, Quitman 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 72, TLC Midland 55
Grandview 58, West 14
Granger 43, Iola 16
Grapevine Faith 45, Flower Mound Coram Deo 31
Gruver def. Booker, forfeit
Hale Center 38, Tahoka 13
Hallettsville 56, Boling 14
Haltom 31, FW Chisholm Trail 7
Hamlin 49, Roscoe 13
Happy 59, White Deer 44
Haskell 34, Colorado City 0
Hawkins 37, Frankston 33
Hawley 31, Stamford 16
Hearne 25, Thrall 0
Henrietta 57, Nocona 6
Hermleigh 56, Roby 28
Hidalgo 31, Kingsville King 0
Hitchcock 43, Hempstead 19
Holliday 49, Callisburg 7
Hondo 41, Devine 26
Hooks 49, Paris Chisum 12
Houston Kinkaid 49, Rockport-Fulton 33
Houston Lutheran North def. Pasadena First Baptist, forfeit
Houston Lutheran South 49, Victoria St. Joseph 12
Houston Memorial 41, Houston Spring Woods 0
Houston Second Baptist 56, The Woodlands Christian 24
Houston St. Thomas 65, SA Christian 14
Huffman Hargrave 49, Lumberton 21
Hull-Daisetta 24, Evadale 14
Humble 24, Rosenberg Lamar 21
Huntsville 17, Houston King 12
Hutto 35, Round Rock McNeil 7
Idalou 42, Abernathy 14
Ingleside 44, Robstown 0
Ira 70, Rotan 18
Irving Faustina Academy 52, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 7
Irving The Highlands 68, Watauga Harvest 37
Italy 57, Axtell 12
Jacksboro 47, Dublin 7
Jayton 61, Garden City 15
Jewett Leon 30, Alto 8
Joaquin 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0
John Cooper 41, Katy Pope John 0
Jonesboro 78, Evant 31
Joshua Johnson County 64, Fort Worth THESA 18
Jourdanton 41, Universal City Randolph 20
Junction 33, Miles 6
Katy Cinco Ranch 21, Katy Mayde Creek 17
Katy Paetow 42, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Katy Taylor 49, Katy Seven Lakes 36
Keller Fossil Ridge 21, Little Elm 17
Keller Timber Creek 27, West Mesquite 7
Kennedale 16, FW Benbrook 13
Kilgore 45, Chapel Hill 38
Kilgore 45, Tyler Chapel Hill 38
Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen Ellison 17
Kirbyville 14, Hardin 6
Klein Cain 37, Klein 30
Knox City 55, Crowell 8
La Feria 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
La Marque 10, Brookshire Royal 7
La Porte 37, Baytown Lee 14
La Vernia 35, Somerset 17
Lake Travis 70, Buda Hays 35
Lamesa 28, Kermit 0
Lampasas 45, Burnet 7
Lancaster 82, Carrollton Smith 6
League City Clear Springs 56, Houston Clear Lake 0
Leakey 56, Medina 6
Leander 48, Pflugerville 47
Leander Glenn 30, Bastrop 6
Leander Rouse 49, Pflugerville Connally 20
Leonard 49, Blue Ridge 23
Lindale 35, Athens 16
Lindsay 35, Alvord 7
Little River Academy 48, Caldwell 22
Livingston 35, Splendora 14
Llano 44, Lago Vista 27
Lometa 53, Zephyr 7
Lorena 41, McGregor 14
Louise 47, Pettus 13
Lovelady 44, Pineland West Sabine 34
Lubbock Coronado 51, WF Rider 13
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 60, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 42
Lubbock Roosevelt 57, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Lubbock Trinity 21, Willow Park Trinity Christian 16
Lubbock Trinity 42, Fort Worth Christian 38
Lucas Lovejoy 31, Denison 24
Lyford 64, Santa Gertrudis Academy 6
Lytle 29, Cotulla 27
Magnolia 26, Lufkin 24
Magnolia West 49, Cleveland 8
Mansfield Timberview 27, Cleburne 18
Marlin 28, Kerens 14
Mart 17, Frost 0
Mart 77, Hubbard 0
Mason 55, Johnson City 6
Matador Motley County 48, Afton Patton Springs 0
Maud 38, Cumby 14
May 51, Santa Anna 0
Maypearl 63, Dallas A+ Academy 0
McCamey 38, Wink 33
McDade 50, Prairie Lea 0
McKinney 24, Sherman 14
Melissa 50, Anna 14
Mercedes 33, PSJA North 13
Mertzon Irion County 56, Paint Rock 6
Mesquite Horn 41, Tyler 28
Mesquite Poteet 49, Dallas Spruce 0
Mexia 40, Van 28
Miami 56, Hedley 6
Midland Christian 55, Argyle Liberty Christian 21
Midland Greenwood 13, Monahans 9
Midlothian Heritage 45, Waxahachie Life 6
Millsap 45, Merkel 27
Mineola 55, Pottsboro 49
Morgan 50, Cranfills Gap 6
Navasota 42, La Grange 21
Needville 28, Stafford 20
New Braunfels Canyon 24, SA Alamo Heights 14
New Braunfels Christian 52, St. Mary's Hall 6
New London West Rusk 42, Winona 0
Normangee 64, Grapeland 22
North Forney 61, Forney 21
O'Donnell 58, Morton 6
Odem 25, Taft 13
Odessa Permian 55, Midland Lee 44
Olney 58, Electra 7
Olton 63, Boys Ranch 0
Omaha Pewitt 35, De Kalb 6
Ozona 40, Brackett 0
Palestine 17, Henderson 8
Palmer 21, Scurry-Rosser 14
Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 50
Paradise 41, Bowie 3
Paris 32, Terrell 10
Pearland Dawson 17, Pearland 6
Perryton 34, Levelland 7
Petersburg 88, Kress 44
Port Arthur Memorial 20, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 13
Post 39, New Deal 0
Poteet 56, SA Cole 13
Poth 54, Nixon-Smiley 2
Princeton 24, Prosper Rock Hill 17
Pulaski Academy, Ark. 50, Tyler Legacy 25
Red Oak Ovilla 58, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 40
Refugio 41, Kenedy 0
Rice 52, Corsicana Mildred 42
Richland Springs 84, Cherokee 81
Richmond Foster 51, Rosenberg Terry 14
Robert Lee 43, Bronte 42
Rochelle 54, Lohn 6
Rogers 33, Lexington 27
Rosebud-Lott 34, Moody 27
Royse City 41, Corsicana 28
Rusk 37, Madisonville 29
SA Antonian 44, Houston St. Pius X 21
SA Cornerstone 35, Round Rock 31
SA East Central 31, Kerrville Tivy 28
SA Holy Cross 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14
SA Johnson 49, SA MacArthur 7
SA Madison 27, SA Churchill 13
SA Northside Brandeis 39, SA Northside Clark 6
SA Northside Stevens 20, SA Northside Jay 7
SA Southside 14, Floresville 13
Sadler S&S Consolidated 10, Whitewright 8
Saint Jo 56, Newcastle 0
Salado 28, China Spring 14
San Angelo Central 53, Abilene 32
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 11, Del Rio 8, OT
San Diego 45, Bishop 9
San Elizario 18, EP Cathedral 13
San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Round Rock Christian 0
San Saba 49, Winters 0
Santo 40, Hico 7
Seagraves 42, Iraan 0
Sealy 31, Bellville 28
Seymour 55, Munday 0
Shallowater 44, Denver City 41
Sharyland Pioneer 49, McAllen Rowe 28
Shiner 57, Ganado 0
Shiner St. Paul 49, Bryan Brazos Christian 26
Sidney 37, Rising Star 30
Silsbee 51, Bridge City 21
Simms Bowie 22, Quinlan Boles 18
Sinton 49, CC West Oso 0
Slaton 30, Brownfield 13
Smithville 43, Gonzales 15
Smyer 44, New Home 30
Snook 30, Somerville 7
Sonora 44, Brady 13
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 42, Hamshire-Fannett 31
Spring 27, Spring Westfield 23
Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit
Springtown 41, WF Hirschi 22
Spur 60, Vernon Northside 12
St Augustine 36, SA Castle Hills 21
Stephenville 56, Alvarado 21
Stockdale 30, Dilley 8
Stratford 64, Sunray 25
Strawn 52, Three Way 0
Sundown 58, Floydada 21
Sweeny 56, Wharton 13
Sweetwater 62, Pecos 39
Tatum 44, Atlanta 20
Temple 55, Copperas Cove 21
Temple Central Texas 55, Schertz John Paul II 14
Tenaha 49, Mount Enterprise 0
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Paris North Lamar 0
Timpson 56, San Augustine 14
Tolar 44, Hamilton 8
Tom Bean 46, Tioga 8
Tomball Memorial 60, Tomball 32
Trinity 28, Huntington 15
Troy 21, Cameron Yoe 20, OT
Turkey Valley 69, Claude 12
Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Wall 8
Tyler Grace Community 73, McKinney Christian 54
Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Palacios 20
Vernon 38, Mineral Wells 14
Vidor 32, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
WF City View 15, Valley View 0
Waco Connally 56, Jarrell 22
Waco Live Oak Classical 36, Plano Coram Deo 32
Waller 56, Conroe Caney Creek 6
Wallis Brazos 21, Danbury 14
Waskom 56, Queen City 7
Water Valley 63, Veribest 6
Weatherford 24, Hurst Bell 0
Wellington 52, Memphis 16
Wellman-Union 44, Whiteface 42
West Columbia 63, Bay City 42
West Columbia Charter 63, Bay City 42
West Orange-Stark 51, Orangefield 7
Wheeler 39, Shamrock 16
White Oak 30, Gladewater Sabine 11
Whitesboro 24, Pilot Point 6
Wilmer-Hutchins 28, North Dallas 7
Wimberley def. Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit
Windthorst 18, Muenster 7
Winnsboro 53, Emory Rains 48
Wolfforth Frenship 37, Midland 23
Woodson 54, Moran 8
Woodville 42, Cleveland Tarkington 21
Yates 30, Houston Furr 0
Zapata 31, Rio Grande City 20
Thursday's Scores
Banquete 47, Falfurrias 12
Belton 33, Killeen 26
CC Carroll 40, CC Ray 7
Calvert 72, Bryan Christian Homeschool 8
Castroville Medina Valley 24, SA Southwest 7
Cedar Park 66, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28
Clear Falls 28, Clear Brook 0
Conroe 47, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Converse Judson 34, Schertz Clemens 28
Cypress Park 55, Cypress Lakes 32
Dallas Skyline 34, Keller 32
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Hillcrest 3
Dallas White 61, Carrollton Turner 0
Deer Park 44, Pasadena Rayburn 7
Elysian Fields def. New Diana, forfeit
FW Western Hills 27, FW Eastern Hills 0
Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Heritage 21
Fulshear 33, Fort Bend Clements 7
Gladewater Union Grove 33, Big Sandy 8
Granbury 32, Crowley 21
Grand Oaks 69, Fort Bend Austin 10
Guthrie 56, Harrold 0
Harleton def. Ore City, forfeit
Houston Strake Jesuit 45, Alief Hastings 7
Jersey Village 55, Houston Northbrook 7
Klein Oak 37, Klein Forest 7
Longview 51, Beaumont West Brook 29
Lubbock-Cooper 48, Lubbock Monterey 8
McKinney Boyd 14, Byron Nelson 7, OT
Rockwall-Heath 56, McKinney North 14
San Antonio Harlan 35, SA Northside Marshall 21
Shelbyville 33, Garrison 14
Victoria West 48, CC King 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.