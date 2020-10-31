FRIDAY
Abbott 51, Aquilla 6
Abernathy 34, Stanton 18
Albany 35, Cross Plains 0
Aldine Eisenhower 33, Aldine Nimitz 27
Aledo 47, Arlington Seguin 26
Alief Hastings 41, Alief Elsik 14
Allen 42, McKinney Boyd 9
Altair Rice 41, Scurry-Rosser 22
Alto 48, Groveton 38
Alvin Shadow Creek 51, Alvin 0
Amarillo Highland Park 46, Dimmitt 0
Amarillo Tascosa def. Lubbock, forfeit
Anahuac 23, Kirbyville 22
Anna 35, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Anson 56, Haskell 24
Anton 78, Amherst 54
Archer City 47, Seymour 13
Argyle 48, Kaufman 7
Arlington Houston 33, Arlington 30
Arlington Martin 38, Arlington Lamar 31, OT
Aspermont def. Rotan, forfeit
Aubrey 69, Krum 14
Austin Bowie 42, Austin Akins 0
Austin Brentwood 27, Boerne Geneva 26
Austin High 56, San Marcos 28
Austin LBJ 18, Burnet 10
Austin Regents 55, CC John Paul 7
Austin Royals 58, Eagle Christian 6
Austin Vandegrift 35, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 6
Austin Veritas 62, Round Rock Christian 2
Austin Westlake 59, Buda Hays 6
Baird 66, Lingleville 16
Ballinger 25, Bangs 13
Beckville 59, Big Sandy 0
Bells 28, Whitewright 20
Bellville 47, La Marque 10
Benjamin 67, Rule 22
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 44, Arp 19
Big Spring 35, San Angelo Lake View 21
Bishop 44, Falfurrias 0
Blackwell 62, Trent 12
Blanco 42, Comfort 28
Blooming Grove 52, Dallas Gateway 0
Blum 48, Milford 0
Boerne 40, La Vernia 32
Boerne-Champion 27, Kerrville Tivy 7
Bogata Rivercrest 27, Honey Grove 0
Boling 51, Hempstead 6
Bonham 31, Howe 29
Borden County 62, O'Donnell 16
Bosqueville 57, Tolar 35
Bowie 28, Ponder 21
Brackett 36, Center Point 8
Brady 53, Ingram Moore 34
Brenham 41, Pflugerville Connally 0
Brock 58, Peaster 0
Brookesmith 68, Blanket 52
Brownsville Hanna 21, Los Fresnos 8
Brownsville Porter 10, Brownsville Memorial 7
Brownsville St. Joseph 36, Austin Hyde Park 21
Brownwood 48, Waxahachie Life 14
Bruni 30, Sabinal 27
Bryan 34, Belton 33
Bryan Allen Academy 73, Alpha Omega 34
Bryson 52, Newcastle 6
Buda Johnson 44, Kyle Lehman 20
Buffalo 38, Lexington 37
Bullard Brook Hill 35, McKinney Christian 8
Bulverde Bracken 51, Spring Branch Living Rock 6
Burleson 49, Cleburne 21
Burleson Centennial 57, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
Bushland 35, Littlefield 24
CC Calallen 62, Beeville Jones 21
CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 13
Canadian 70, Tulia 0
Carrizo Springs 41, Crystal City 0
Carrollton Prince of Peace 63, Atlas Rattlers 28
Carrollton Smith 38, Carrollton Turner 0
Carthage 56, Madisonville 0
Cedar Hill 35, Waxahachie 10
Cherokee 45, Rochelle 40
Chillicothe 55, Harrold 0
Christoval 55, Junction 6
Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 14
Cisco 48, Goldthwaite 7
Clarksdale, Miss. 49, Cedar Hill Trinity 0
Clear Brook 33, Clute Brazoswood 20
Cleveland Tarkington 60, Hardin 28
Clint 14, EP Riverside 13
Coldspring-Oakhurst 41, Crockett 13
Colleyville Covenant 28, FW Lake Country 21
Colleyville Heritage 45, Midlothian 21
Colmesneil 30, Mount Enterprise 28
Conroe Covenant 64, Galveston O'Connell 19
Converse Judson 48, SA East Central 13
Coppell 31, Plano West 20
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 52, CC Moody 19
Corrigan-Camden 28, Warren 14
Corsicana 49, Greenville 28
Covington 61, Bynum 0
Crane 50, Tornillo 8
Crawford def. Itasca, forfeit
Crosby 34, Barbers Hill 7
Cypress Bridgeland 62, Cypress Park 20
Cypress Community Christian 21, Bryan Brazos Christian 12
D'Hanis 42, Charlotte 7
Dalhart 42, Muleshoe 21
Dallas Academy 61, Arlington St. Paul 14
Dallas Adams 48, Dallas Molina 20
Dallas Christian 63, Tyler Grace Community 14
Dallas Covenant 41, Dallas Shelton 21
Dallas Highland Park 41, Sherman 21
Dallas Hillcrest 41, Dallas Conrad 6
Dallas Parish Episcopal 58, Plano John Paul II 51, OT
Dallas Parish Episcopal 58, Schertz John Paul II 51
Dallas Skyline 30, Tyler Legacy 24
Dallas South Oak Cliff 27, Mesquite Poteet 14
Dallas Wilson 51, Dallas Samuell 0
DeSoto 42, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
Del Rio 43, Laredo Johnson 6
Denison 42, Frisco Memorial 26
Denton Braswell 68, Little Elm 27
Denton Guyer 24, Prosper 23
Denver City 56, Kermit 24
Detroit 28, Quinlan Boles 14
Devine 41, Pearsall 0
Deweyville 53, Burkeville 14
Dime Box def. Mount Calm, forfeit
Dumas 23, Canyon 9
Duncanville 35, Mansfield 0
Eagle Pass 24, Laredo United 20
Early 52, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6
East Chambers 49, Woodville 20
Eastland 77, Merkel 41
Edcouch-Elsa 35, Donna North 20
Eden 59, Paint Rock 14
Edgewood 46, Corsicana Mildred 21
Edinburg 38, Edinburg Economedes 14
El Campo 41, West Columbia 13
Eldorado 68, Menard 7
Elgin 41, Leander Glenn 22
Elkhart 16, Huntington 14
Elysian Fields 28, Waskom 21
Ennis 71, Royse City 18
Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 8
Evant 62, Zephyr 15
Everman 42, Waco University 13
FW Brewer 59, Granbury 33
FW Castleberry 48, FW Eastern Hills 14
FW Dunbar 25, FW Western Hills 14
FW North Side 43, FW Wyatt 26
FW Southwest Christian 50, Arlington Newman 14
Fairfield 60, Eustace 20
Falls City 55, Woodsboro 0
Ferris 44, Venus 26
Floresville 33, Lockhart 28
Forsan 42, Stamford 14
Fort Bend Christian 38, Houston Lutheran South 36
Fort Bend Hightower 65, Angleton 45
Fort Bend Travis 32, Fort Bend Dulles 9
Fort Bend Willowridge 36, Houston Austin 28
Fort Davis def. Van Horn, forfeit
Fort Stockton 47, Andrews 35
Fort Worth Christian 48, Flower Mound Coram Deo 33
Franklin 47, Clifton 0
Frankston 40, Linden-Kildare 34
Fredericksburg 55, Taylor 13
Frisco 39, Frisco Liberty 19
Frisco Independence 63, Denton 7
Frisco Wakeland 52, Frisco Heritage 31
Ganado 28, Flatonia 10
Garden City 59, Lenorah Grady 34
Garland Rowlett 35, Garland Sachse 33
Garrison 50, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Georgetown East View 28, Bastrop 21
Geronimo Navarro 58, Houston Christian 14
Giddings 31, La Grange 7
Gilmer 54, Paris North Lamar 0
Gilmer Union Hill 56, Fruitvale 8
Gladewater 63, Gladewater Sabine 44
Godley 55, Hillsboro 28
Gordon 68, Gustine 20
Gorman 68, Santa Anna 22
Graham 65, Mineral Wells 0
Grapevine 42, FW Polytechnic 9
Groom def. Silverton, forfeit
Gunter 63, Lone Oak 6
Hallettsville 45, Columbus 14
Hamshire-Fannett 23, Orangefield 20, OT
Happy 56, McLean 6
Harlingen 27, Harlingen South 0
Hawley 54, Colorado City 0
Hearne 42, Thorndale 18
Henderson 27, Mabank 20
Henrietta 58, Callisburg 14
Hewitt Midway 63, Waco 37
Hidalgo 35, La Feria 10
Holland 50, Bruceville-Eddy 13
Holliday 31, WF City View 13
Hondo 56, Bandera 14
Hooks 29, Daingerfield 28
Houston King 49, Humble Summer Creek 14
Houston Lamar 42, Houston Chavez 7
Houston Memorial 17, Houston Stratford 10
Houston North Forest 52, Houston Furr 28
Houston Second Baptist 70, Frassati Catholic 0
Houston St. Thomas 49, Houston St. Pius X 21
Huffman Hargrave 15, Vidor 13
Hughes Springs 46, Harleton 12
Hull-Daisetta 56, High Island 0
Humble Kingwood Park 45, Texas City 38
Huntsville 27, A&M Consolidated 7
Ira 68, Hermleigh 21
Irving MacArthur 27, Irving Nimitz 24
Italy 28, Dawson 14
Jacksboro 27, Comanche 14
Jasper 41, Center 13
Jayton 52, Afton Patton Springs 7
Jewett Leon 30, Grapeland 8
John Cooper 42, Beaumont Kelly 0
Jonesboro 56, Lometa 12
Joshua Johnson County 66, UME Prep 19
Jourdanton 49, Lytle 21
Justin Northwest 65, Saginaw 27
Katy Tompkins 48, Katy Morton Ranch 0
Keller Timber Creek 56, Keller Fossil Ridge 28
Kenedy 20, Three Rivers 13
Kerens 14, Cayuga 0
Kilgore 49, Athens 14
Killeen 27, Killeen Ellison 20
Killeen Shoemaker 41, Copperas Cove 17
Klein Cain 76, Klein Forest 34
Klein Cain 76, Tomball Memorial 34
Klein Collins 31, Tomball 17
Knox City 86, Spur 38
Ladonia Fannindel 45, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 46, Campbell 0
Lake Belton 30, Davenport, Wash. 15
Lake Worth 35, Gainesville 21
Lampasas 40, Fischer Canyon Lake 34
Laredo United South 28, Laredo Nixon 13
Leakey 58, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8
Leander 32, Austin Anderson 29
Leander Rouse 55, Bastrop Cedar Creek 31
Lefors def. Hedley, forfeit
Lewisville 56, Plano East 42
Lewisville Hebron 25, Lewisville Flower Mound 20
Lewisville Marcus 56, Plano 17
Liberty 15, Bridge City 12
Lindale 52, Palestine 20
Livingston 18, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Lockney 54, Roscoe 20
Longview 52, Wylie East 17
Longview Heritage 55, Garland Christian 0
Longview Pine Tree 34, Nacogdoches 7
Longview Spring Hill 30, Pittsburg 26
Loraine 70, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Lorena 48, Caldwell 14
Lovelady 56, Cushing 24
Lubbock All Saints 42, Amarillo San Jacinto 36
Lubbock Christian 22, Willow Park Trinity Christian 20
Lubbock Cooper 42, Plainview 6
Lubbock Coronado 70, Amarillo Palo Duro 6
Lubbock Estacado 41, Levelland 24
Lubbock Roosevelt 26, Coahoma 20
Lubbock Trinity 28, FW Temple Christian 8
Lucas Lovejoy 48, Prosper Rock Hill 22
Lueders-Avoca 52, Woodson 13
Lufkin 13, New Caney 7, OT
Lumberton 29, Splendora 28
Lyford 42, CC London 35
Magnolia 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Magnolia West 56, Waller 28
Mansfield Timberview 62, Joshua 14
Marble Falls 40, Liberty Hill 7
Marble Falls Faith 30, Baytown Christian 6
Marlin 62, Axtell 24
Marshall 42, Jacksonville 21
Mason 27, Ozona 18
Maud 42, Clarksville 27
Maypearl 47, Whitney 20
McAllen Memorial 34, McAllen 28
McCamey 61, Plains 6
McGregor 24, Cameron Yoe 16
McKinney North 35, West Mesquite 32
Meadow 52, Whiteface 16
Medina 60, McDade 12
Melissa 57, Terrell 27
Mexia 35, Bullard 13
Midland Christian 28, FW All Saints 14
Midland Lee 51, Abilene 19
Midlothian Heritage 42, Stephenville 27
Millsap 44, Dublin 7
Mineola 55, Emory Rains 30
Montgomery Lake Creek 65, Bryan Rudder 25
Morgan 58, Walnut Springs 6
Muenster 58, Chico 6
Muenster Sacred Heart 25, Weatherford Christian 7
Natalia 62, Karnes City 20
Navasota 47, Gonzales 36
Nederland 38, Santa Fe 7
Needville 56, Bay City 49
Nevada Community 42, Farmersville 16
New Boston 50, Jefferson 30
New Braunfels Canyon 49, Seguin 41
New Caney Porter 42, Cleveland 0
New Deal 42, Floydada 14
New Home 50, Bovina 31
New London West Rusk 54, Grand Saline 7
New Waverly 42, Kountze 0
Newton 48, Hemphill 30
Nixon-Smiley 26, Dilley 7
Normangee 56, Centerville 26
North Forney 56, Sulphur Springs 21
Northwest Eaton 24, Byron Nelson 0
Oakwood 76, Chester 31
Odem 26, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Odessa Permian 36, Wolfforth Frenship 27
Oglesby 82, Buckholts 32
Olton 48, Stinnett West Texas 42
Omaha Pewitt 28, Pattonville Prairiland 7
Orange Grove 40, Mathis 25
Ore City 20, New Diana 14
PSJA Southwest 35, Port Isabel 28
PSJA Southwest def. Pharr Valley View, forfeit
Paducah 49, Vernon Northside 0
Palacios 49, Goliad 48
Pampa 49, Hereford 10
Panhandle 56, Farwell 21
Paradise 20, Whitesboro 12
Paris Chisum 36, De Kalb 28
Pasadena Dobie 62, Pasadena 0
Pearland Dawson 50, Houston Strake Jesuit 7
Pecos 21, Snyder 7
Penelope 70, Mullin 22
Perrin-Whitt 54, TLCA Arlington 0
Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 12
Pettus 27, Agua Dulce 23
Pilot Point 52, Boyd 14
Plano Coram Deo 78, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 36
Plano Prestonwood 45, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0
Port Neches-Groves 42, Dayton 20
Post 83, Hale Center 0
Pottsboro 49, Mount Vernon 43
Premont 34, Ben Bolt 20
Price Carlisle 43, Gladewater Union Grove 22
Quanah 53, Olney 8
Rankin 50, TLC Midland 0
Red Oak 56, N. Richland Hills Richland 40
Refugio 62, Freer 0
Rice 41, Scurry-Rosser 22
Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Dallas Jesuit 31
Richardson Pearce 56, Richardson Berkner 7
Richmond Foster 41, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Riesel 25, Florence 15
Rio Vista 30, Hamilton 19
Rising Star 73, Valera Panther Creek 26
Rockdale 46, Troy 38
Rockport-Fulton 42, Ingleside 12
Rocksprings 62, Miles 18
Rockwall 57, Mesquite 0
Rockwall-Heath 69, Mesquite Horn 51
Round Rock 55, Round Rock McNeil 9
Runge 46, Pettus 0
SA Antonian 42, Katy Pope John 16
SA Brackenridge 26, SA Houston 20, OT
SA Burbank 28, SA Edison 27
SA LEE 27, SA MacArthur 21
SA Memorial 48, SA Kennedy 14
SA Northside Holmes 21, SA Northside Jay 13, OT
SA Northside Warren 20, SA Northside Brennan 14
SA Reagan 38, SA Madison 14
SA Veterans Memorial 40, SA Harlandale 6
Sadler S&S Consolidated 41, Leonard 40
Salado 66, Jarrell 0
San Angelo Central 38, Odessa 7
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, Rio Grande City 20
San Marcos Baptist Academy 52, Temple Holy Trinity 6
San Saba 43, Coleman 10
Sanderson 56, Grandfalls-Royalty 22
Sanford-Fritch 50, Boys Ranch 0
Sanger 42, Van Alstyne 7
Santo 75, Meridian 25
Schulenburg 48, Shiner 21
Seagoville 41, Dallas Spruce 13
Sealy 48, Wharton 7
Shamrock 36, Memphis 0
Sharyland Pioneer 56, Roma 16
Shelbyville 27, San Augustine 6
Shiner 48, Schulenburg 21
Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21
Simms Bowie 46, Cumby 22
Sinton def. Robstown, forfeit
Smithville 29, Cuero 27
Smyer 56, Sudan 19
Snook 50, Granger 13
Somerset 29, Pleasanton 27
Sonora 32, San Angelo Grape Creek 13
Southlake Carroll 42, Keller 10
Spearman 42, Friona 22
Spring Westfield 65, Aldine MacArthur 0
Springlake-Earth 78, Nazareth 67
Stephenville FAITH 70, Austin NYOS 0
Stockdale 33, George West 27, OT
Sundown 53, Tahoka 0
Sunray 40, Gruver 19
Sweeny 41, Brookshire Royal 20
Sweetwater 48, Monahans 32
Tatum 21, White Oak 7
Tenaha 57, Overton 8
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 47, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6
Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 17
The Woodlands 43, Willis 15
The Woodlands Christian 44, Victoria St. Joseph 6
The Woodlands College Park 28, Grand Oaks 16
Thrall 41, Moody 0
Three Way 32, Bluff Dale 30
Timpson 63, Joaquin 0
Tomball Concordia 43, SA Christian 13
Tomball Rosehill 40, Houston Northland Christian 34
Trinidad 72, Forestburg 22
Trinity 34, Palestine Westwood 28
Troup 53, Quitman 0
Tyler Gorman 28, Tyler All Saints 14
Tyler Heat 57, Fort Worth THESA 12
Universal City Randolph 35, Marion 21
Valley View 61, Nocona 32
Van 56, Canton 31
Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Edna 14
Vega 48, Stratford 42, OT
Vernon 34, Bridgeport 20
Victoria East 41, CC King 6
Victoria West 59, Gregory-Portland 21
WF Hirschi 28, Decatur 26
WF Rider 35, Abilene Wylie 14
Waco Connally 46, China Spring 45, OT
Waco La Vega 51, Alvarado 0
Waco Parkview Christian 64, FW Nazarene 14
Waco Vanguard 36, Red Oak Ovilla 24
Wall 36, Clyde 13
Weslaco 35, Donna North 20
West 58, Dallas A+ Academy 0
West 59, Grandview 21
Westbrook 45, Robert Lee 0
Westlake Academy 58, Mineral Wells 8
Wheeler 27, Clarendon 16
White Deer 74, Turkey Valley 34
Whitehouse 33, Mount Pleasant 21
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 44, Abilene Christian 6
Wildorado def. Hart, forfeit
Wilmer-Hutchins 44, Dallas Lincoln 36
Wilson 80, Loop 74
Windthorst 64, Petrolia 18
Wink 44, Iraan 0
Winnsboro def. Commerce, forfeit
Winters 41, De Leon 14
Yoakum 49, Hitchcock 8
Yorktown 55, Runge 33
Zapata 28, Kingsville King 7
THURSDAY
Abilene Cooper 48, FW Arlington Heights 0
Amarillo 24, Lubbock Monterey 7
Austin Northeast 18, Austin William Travis 14
CC Miller 44, CC Tuloso-Midway 6
Conroe Oak Ridge 38, Conroe 14
Cypress Fairbanks 80, Houston Northbrook 0
Dallas Roosevelt 12, North Dallas 7
Dallas White 56, Dallas Sunset 0
Denton Ryan 68, Frisco Centennial 28
FW South Hills 21, FW Trimble Tech 2
FW Southwest 61, Carrollton Creekview 7
Fort Bend Bush 35, Fort Bend Austin 7
Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Reedy 14
Galena Park North Shore 55, Humble 6
Houston Langham Creek 27, Cypress Lakes 7
League City Clear Springs 33, League City Clear Creek 7
Mertzon Irion County 57, Veribest 8
Mission 30, PSJA 0
Montgomery 42, Fulshear 26
New Braunfels 36, SA Wagner 19
Pasadena Memorial 34, Pasadena South Houston 17
Pearland 26, Alief Taylor 7
Richardson 7, Irving 3
Richmond George Ranch 31, Fort Bend Clements 3
SA Alamo Heights 30, Castroville Medina Valley 0
SA Lanier 12, SA Jefferson 0
SA Northside Clark 26, SA Northside Stevens 21
Spring 50, Aldine Davis 6
Temple 38, Killeen Harker Heights 36
Throckmorton 62, Moran 0
Tomball Memorial 29, Klein 14
Wichita Falls 36, Canyon Randall 35
