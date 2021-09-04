FRIDAY
Aldine Eisenhower 54, Channelview 21
Alvin 17, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Arlington Martin 59, Lewisville Hebron 15
Austin Bowie 38, Round Rock Stony Point 7
Austin Vandegrift 31, Ellison 14
Austin Westlake 34, Euless Trinity 14
Beaumont West Brook 48, Tomball Memorial 34
Brownsville Rivera 26, Edinburg 24
Byron Nelson 34, Grapevine 24
Cedar Hill 36, Arlington 26
Cibolo Steele 14, SA Reagan 6
Clear Brook 25, Friendswood 14
Clute Brazoswood 20, Baytown Sterling 19
Cypress Falls 45, Alief Hastings 6
Cypress Ranch 54, Cypress Ridge 24
Cypress Springs 21, Humble 16
Dallas White 18, Richardson Berkner 12
DeSoto 45, Arlington Bowie 21
Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7, OT
Donna North 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
Duncanville 42, Dallas South Oak Cliff 27
Galena Park North Shore 34, Klein Collins 7
Garland Sachse 64, Red Oak 42
Harlingen South 64, Sharyland Pioneer 0
Harker Heights 62, Georgetown East View 7
Houston Clear Lake 34, La Porte 28
Houston Memorial 17, Pearland 14, OT
Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 27
Humble Atascocita 41, Allen 20
Humble Summer Creek 87, Spring Dekaney 0
Irving 35, Dallas Molina 34
Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16
Keller Central 37, Wylie 14
Kyle Lehman 38, Austin McCallum 24
La Joya 12, Kingsville King 7
Lake Travis 52, Converse Judson 20
Laredo United South 28, SA South San Antonio 0
Leander Rouse 57, Austin Anderson 54
Lewisville Marcus 28, McKinney 21
Longview 14, Marshall 0
Mansfield Summit 34, Mansfield 14
McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen 28, OT
McAllen Rowe 43, La Joya Palmview 20
New Braunfels 35, Seguin 15
New Braunfels Canyon 41, SA Northside Clark 31
North Crowley 40, Lewisville The Colony 21
North Garland 42, Hurst Bell 19
Odessa 49, Del Rio 0
Odessa Permian 57, Hewitt Midway 41
Pasadena Dobie 70, Houston Bellaire 0
Pearland Dawson 58, Houston Heights 19
Prosper 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
PSJA 34, PSJA Southwest 3
Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Plano East 24
Rockwall 75, Dallas Jesuit 28
Round Rock 35, Belton 0
Round Rock Westwood 42, Austin High 27
SA East Central 32, SA Roosevelt 20
SA Northside Jay 24, Castroville Medina Valley 14
SA Northside Marshall 27, Eagle Pass 26
San Angelo Central 34, EP Montwood 29
San Benito 51, Mission Memorial 0
Smithson Valley 28, SA Madison 0
South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 10
Spring Westfield 38, Fort Bend Hightower 12
The Woodlands 17, Houston Lamar 7
The Woodlands College Park 24, Bryan 14
Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3
Weatherford 36, Crowley 33
Weslaco East 24, Donna 0
Wolfforth Frenship 62, Clovis, N.M. 0
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 62, Aldine MacArthur 7
Abilene Cooper 31, Abilene 14
Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 22
Amarillo Palo Duro 64, Plainview 41
Austin LBJ 44, Dallas Parish Episcopal 42
Azle 41, Wichita Falls 7
Baytown Goose Creek 27, Pasadena South Houston 20
Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 0
Brownsville Pace 34, Brownsville Lopez 7
Bryan Rudder 44, EP Americas 7
Burleson 40, Burleson Centennial 13
CC Calallen 55, Jourdanton 20
CC Flour Bluff 35, Laredo Alexander 0
CC Moody 49, SA Jefferson 13
CC Tuloso-Midway 44, CC Ray 14
Cedar Park 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Cleveland 37, Houston North Forest 6
Clint Horizon 54, EP Bowie 20
College Station 49, Fort Bend Bush 7
Colleyville Heritage 52, Saginaw Boswell 0
Corsicana 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35
Dallas Adams 30, Dallas Lincoln 14
Dallas Wilson 34, Sunnyvale 24
Denison 42, FW Brewer 21
Dripping Springs 70, Buda Hays 42
Eagle Pass Winn 34, Uvalde 18
El Paso Eastlake 37, Canutillo 14
Ennis 36, Keller Fossil Ridge 29
EP Andress 24, EP Parkland 20
EP Burges 56, EP Bel Air 38
EP Del Valle 45, EP Pebble Hills 31
EP Riverside 54, EP Cathedral 7
Floresville 36, SA Southwest 13
Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 30
Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21
Frisco Wakeland 55, Richardson Pearce 7
FW Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14
FW Eastern Hills 37, Dallas Pinkston 0
FW Polytechnic 19, FW Carter-Riverside 12
Galena Park 34, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Georgetown 63, Copperas Cove 39
Granbury 56, Waco University 27
Hutto 27, Waco 14
Katy Paetow 43, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Kaufman 32, Crandall 27
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 31
Lancaster 16, Dallas Skyline 0
Laredo Cigarroa 22, Laredo Nixon 21
Lindale 31, Longview Pine Tree 29
Little Elm 63, North Forney 20
Lubbock-Cooper 28, Lubbock Coronado 7
Lucas Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7
Lufkin 22, Nacogdoches 16
Magnolia 20, Brenham 6
Magnolia West 27, Temple 14
Manor 29, Bastrop 7
Manvel 35, Crosby 21
Marble Falls 41, Burnet 9
Mercedes 24, Edinburg North 14
Mesquite Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19
Midlothian 42, Forney 13
Montgomery 45, Dayton 20
N. Richland Hills Birdville 49, Haltom 24
Nederland 41, Houston Austin 6
New Caney 47, Humble Kingwood Park 27
Pflugerville 51, Round Rock McNeil 21
Pflugerville Weiss 49, Leander Glenn 21
Port Arthur Memorial 56, Barbers Hill 28
Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, Stafford 14
Port Neches-Groves 21, Beaumont United 17
Roma 40, Edinburg Economedes 28
Rosenberg Terry 17, Rosenberg Lamar 14
Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13
SA Alamo Heights 21, SA Churchill 13
SA Brackenridge 35, LEE 27
SA Harlandale 31, SA Edison 0
SA Kennedy 55, Austin Hyde Park 7
SA McCollum 65, Austin Navarro 13
Seagoville 49, FW Trimble Tech 0
Sherman 36, Mount Pleasant 35
Somerset 10, SA Southside 6
Terrell 40, Wilmer-Hutchins 13
Texas City 33, Galveston Ball 7
Tomball 52, Aldine Nimitz 0
Victoria East 35, Alice 16
Victoria West 41, Beeville Jones 22
Vidor 24, Bellaire Episcopal 7
Waller 62, Aldine 0
WF Rider 32, Frisco Independence 19
Willis 49, Huntsville 29
Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28
CLASS 4A
Anna 39, WF Hirschi 27
Argyle 62, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21
Athens 40, Waxahachie Life 7
Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14
Bandera 14, Cotulla 13
Bellville 41, Cameron Yoe 26
Big Spring 49, Lubbock 10
Boerne 35, Gregory-Portland 28
Bridge City 48, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28
Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20
Caldwell 38, Hempstead 6
Canton 47, Paris North Lamar 6
Canyon 43, Burkburnett 7
Carrizo Springs 47, SA St. Anthony's 0
Carthage 42, SA Cornerstone 14
Celina 35, Paris 24
China Spring 21, Lorena 13
Clint 39, El Paso 26
Clint Mountain View 21, EP Irvin 20
Cuero 21, Wimberley 3
Dallas Hillcrest 33, Carrollton Ranchview 13
Decatur 27, Alvarado 14
Devine 44, SA Memorial 23
Dumas 30, Lubbock Estacado 27
Fabens 60, Tornillo 7
Farmersville 74, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 31, La Grange 14
Fort Stockton 46, Alpine 10
Fredericksburg 42, Kerrville Tivy 20
FW Dunbar 36, Dallas Madison 35
Geronimo Navarro 35, La Vernia 6
Gilmer 50, Henderson 14
Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10
Godley 62, FW Castleberry 0
Gonzales 49, Austin Crockett 8
Hamshire-Fannett 56, Houston Wheatley 14
Hereford 14, Bushland 7
Huffman Hargrave 49, Tomball Concordia 0
Ingleside 68, Aransas Pass 0
Kilgore 49, Hallsville 27
Krum 27, Hillsboro 20
La Marque 34, Sharpstown 6
Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32
Lamesa 24, Muleshoe 20
Lampasas 56, Elgin 13
Liberty 42, Madisonville 14
Liberty Hill 62, Del Valle 6
Llano 35, Sonora 12
Longview Spring Hill 28, Bullard Brook Hill 25
Lumberton 42, Buna 6
Mabank 48, Kemp 6
Mexia 34, Troy 28
Midland Greenwood 21, Brownwood 20
Midlothian Heritage 22, Kennedale 7
Mineral Wells 32, FW Western Hills 20
Monahans 35, Andrews 20
Needville 24, Santa Fe 6
North Dallas 20, Dallas Conrad 0
Orange Grove 36, Hidalgo 35
Pampa 37, Dalhart 29
Pecos 38, San Angelo Lake View 35
Port Isabel 30, Pharr Valley View 7
Poteet 55, Crystal City 7
Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 14
Raymondville 16, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13
Rio Hondo 49, PSJA Memorial 6
Robstown 14, Falfurrias 6
Rockport-Fulton 62, CC King 24
Rusk 47, Crockett 21
Sealy 40, Navasota 30
Snyder 45, Levelland 7
Springtown 34, Graham 22
Stephenville 38, Everman 14
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Livingston 15
Van 33, Malakoff 24
Vernon 52, Gainesville 41
Waco La Vega 65, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
West Columbia 56, Wharton 6
West Orange-Stark 39, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20
Zapata 49, Laredo Martin 14
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 46, Slaton 8
Alba-Golden 20, Big Sandy 0
Altair Rice 21, Palacios 0
Amarillo River Road 25, Wheeler 9
Anderson-Shiro 26, Somerville 20
Bells 41, Breckenridge 20
Big Lake Reagan County 70, Iraan 0
Boling 35, Van Vleck 6
Bowie 18, Bridgeport 13
Brady 46, Comanche 19
Brock 47, Nevada Community 13
Buffalo 19, Palestine Westwood 9
Callisburg 36, Sadler S&S Consolidated 10
Canadian 41, Iowa Park 20
Childress 29, Perryton 7
Cisco 27, Wall 21
Coahoma 54, Miles 0
Coleman 33, Anson 6
Columbus 44, Giddings 14
Cooper 47, Collinsville 14
Corrigan-Camden 27, Centerville 19
Crane 28, Colorado City 6
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 33, Dallas Gateway 8
DeKalb 34, New Boston 6
Dilley 39, Charlotte 0
Dimmitt 14, Olton 6
Early 33, Tolar 16
East Bernard 32, Hitchcock 29
East Chambers 52, Brookshire Royal 14
Edna 31, Bay City 13
Elkhart 40, Grapeland 14
Elysian Fields 29, Joaquin 15
Florence 45, Bangs 14
Franklin 55, Hearne 15
Frankston 39, Winona 0
Friona 38, Borger 0
Ganado 21, El Maton Tidehaven 14
Grandview 32, Salado 28
Groesbeck 69, Rice 10
Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7
Hallettsville 28, Vanderbilt Industrial 24
Hebbronville 33, Freer 13
Henrietta 41, Millsap 40
Holliday 52, Eastland 7
Hooks 41, Winnsboro 35
Idalou 24, Clyde 6
Jacksboro 28, Boyd 14
Jefferson 25, Center 14
Johnson City 55, Ingram Moore 0
Kermit 32, Anthony 3
Kountze 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Lago Vista 28, Teague 0
Leonard 43, Commerce 6
Lexington 38, Thrall 34
Little River Academy 35, Clifton 7
Littlefield 18, Denver City 14
Lone Oak 27, Eustace 25
Lubbock Roosevelt 49, New Home 0
Lyford 45, La Villa 26
Manor New Tech 50, Austin LBJ 30
Marion 44, Goliad 26
Merkel 19, Stanton 0
Mineola 42, Wills Point 11
Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6
New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 33
New Waverly 45, Lovelady 6
Odem 33, Mathis 22
Omaha Pewitt 36, Atlanta 34
Orangefield 21, Woodville 7
Paradise 56, Nocona 0
Pilot Point 0, FW All Saints 0
Ponder 22, WF City View 16
Poth 17, Falls City 14
Queen City 57, Gladewater Union Grove 12
Redwater 54, New Diana 17
Rockdale 44, Taylor 27
SA Cole 26, Natalia 24
Santa Gertrudis Academy 54, Benavides 6
Schulenburg 12, Universal City Randolph 0
Scurry-Rosser 42, Quitman 13
Shallowater 36, Seminole 23
Spearman 56, Sanford-Fritch 0
Taft 39, CC West Oso 28
Tatum 35, Daingerfield 28
Troup 41, Price Carlisle 26
Tulia 38, Brownfield 13
Tuscola Jim Ned 56, Sweetwater 14
Van Alstyne 48, Bonham 7
White Oak 49, Ore City 22
Whitney 31, Robinson 6
Yoakum 27, Smithville 3
CLASS 2A
Albany 48, Dublin 21
Archer City 34, Haskell 14
Beckville 46, Harleton 22
Bogata Rivercrest 38, Detroit 6
Bronte 44, Valera Panther Creek 8
Bruni 45, Runge 12
Burkeville 26, Overton 14
Burton 20, Waco Reicher 3
Chilton 28, Italy 27
Christoval 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 7
Clarendon 12, Ralls 8
Clarksville 26, Linden-Kildare 20
Crawford 50, Bruceville-Eddy 6
Evadale 18, Warren 13
Farwell 41, Bovina 7
Flatonia 21, Stockdale 14
Forsan 22, Post 6
Frost 50, Meridian 42
Goldthwaite 27, Cross Plains 0
Gorman 54, Sidney 8
Gruver 35, Panhandle 34
Hale Center 26, Amarillo Highland Park 12
Harper 55, Sabinal 8
Hawkins 43, Simms Bowie 0
Hawley 62, Hamlin 0
Holland 20, Bosqueville 14
Honey Grove 20, Whitewright 7
Hubbard 44, Itasca 20
Jewett Leon 22, Dawson 20
Junction 20, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14
Keene Smith 44, FW Nazarene 34
Lockney 24, Floydada 0
Louise 7, Bloomington 0
Marlin 42, Pieper 0
Mart 42, McGregor 7
Mason 39, Comfort 6
Memphis 24, Crosbyton 20
Menard 56, Bartlett 0
Moody 42, Hico 36
Muenster 40, Lindsay 7
New Deal 28, Wellington 6
Normangee 51, Iola 14
Peaster 56, Alvord 12
Petrolia 20, Olney 18
Plains 20, Smyer 14
Quinlan Boles 26, Como-Pickton 8
Refugio 56, George West 8
Riesel 28, Hamilton 12
Roby 63, Roscoe Highland 26
Roscoe 37, Stamford 26
Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 0
Santa Maria 21, Monte Alto 20
Santo 35, Valley Mills 6
Seagraves 28, Tahoka 26
Seymour 46, Chico 16
Shelbyville 51, Huntington 14
Shiner 41, Blanco 7
Stratford 61, Stinnett West Texas 0
Sundown 40, Sudan 0
Tenaha 41, Arp 28
Thorndale 31, Snook 6
Three Rivers 25, Nixon-Smiley 12
Tioga 56, Electra 0
Vega 47, Boys Ranch 20
Windthorst 49, De Leon 0
Wink 32, Ozona 26
Yorktown 49, Weimar 17
CLASS 1A
Abbott 48, Milford 0
Amherst 48, Hart 0
Balmorhea 80, Van Horn 41
Benjamin 54, Crowell 46
Blanket 60, Gustine 51
Bynum 43, Aquilla 24
Coolidge 36, Fort Worth THESA 32
Cranfills Gap 52, Mount Calm 0
Eden 50, Leakey 45
Evant 51, Moran 6
Garden City 48, O'Donnell 0
Gordon 54, Newcastle 50
Groom 34, Paducah 33
Happy 55, Nazareth 8
Hedley 39, Silverton 37
Hermleigh 71, Avalon 26
High Island 13, Houston KIPP 13
Ira 46, Imperial Buena Vista 43
Jonesboro 47, Perrin-Whitt 0
Loop 48, Wellman-Union 0
Loraine 68, Lenorah Grady 22
Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 22
May 104, Sterling City 80
McLean 38, Miami 6
Mertzon Irion County 61, Robert Lee 16
Oglesby 36, Morgan 31
Paint Rock 56, Olfen 12
Premont 36, Agua Dulce 0
Rankin 46, Springlake-Earth 30
Rochelle 64, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 63
Rotan 64, Woodson 16
Rule 54, Vernon Northside 6
Saint Jo 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 28
Santa Anna 60, Rising Star 0
Strawn 88, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47
Three Way 56, Gholson 8
Three Way 56, Lingleville 8
Trent 64, Lohn 58, OT
Turkey Valley 56, Petersburg 32
Veribest 31, Zephyr 12
Water Valley 51, Blackwell 0
Whiteface 56, Wilson 0
Whitharral 68, Kress 64
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 13
Arlington Grace Prep 42, Flower Mound Coram Deo 19
Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Arlington Newman 0
Austin Regents 55, Pflugerville Connally 0
Bay Area Christian 44, Wallis Brazos 13
Beaumont Kelly 55, San Augustine 35
Colleyville Covenant 35, Arlington Oakridge 14
Dallas Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 0
Dallas Episcopal 28, Addison Trinity 14
Dallas St. Mark 25, Irving Cistercian 21
FW Lake Country 29, Dallas Covenant 16
FW Southwest Christian 48, FW Country Day 21
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill 15
Houston Lutheran South 30, John Cooper 29
Houston Northland Christian 27, FW Temple Christian 9
Houston St. John's 42, Dallas Greenhill 0
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 66, SA Brooks 31
Marble Falls Faith 52, Spring Branch Living Rock 7
Midland Christian 51, EP Franklin 20
Muenster Sacred Heart 60, Era 24
Pasadena First Baptist 73, Grace Christian 6
Plano Prestonwood 55, Coppell 41
SA Antonian 19, Pleasanton 17
SA Castle Hills 49, SA Atonement 0
SA Central Catholic 44, Boerne Geneva 7
SA Texas Military 49, Center Point 14
The Woodlands Christian 49, FW Trinity Valley 17
Victoria St. Joseph 33, Karnes City 20
OTHER
Antlers, Okla. 42, Maud 22
Austin SPC 47, UME Prep 0
Austin St. Dominic Savio 24, Tyler Gorman 0
Azle Christian School 64, Haslet Heritage 16
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20, Hughes Springs 8
Community Christian 50, Stephenville FAITH 34
DASCHE 62, HSAA 0
Davenport 34, Austin St. Michael 24
Frisco Memorial 58, Melissa 35
Fulshear 38, El Campo 17
Hooker, Okla. 55, Sunray 26
Jersey Village 31, Houston Langham Creek 28
Jordan 57, Danbury 0
Jubilee 64, SA Lutheran 42
Katy Tompkins 52, League City Clear Springs 43
Lake Belton 26, FW Arlington Heights 14
Lubbock All Saints 58, Lazbuddie 46
McDade 50, Buckholts 0
Midland Legacy 51, Amarillo Tascosa 48
Red Oak Ovilla 58, Sherman Texoma 13
San Antonio Harlan 34, Laredo United 33
Tomball Homeschool 67, Houston KIPP Northeast 0
Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55
Waco Live Oak Classical 52, Blum 0
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 52, Forestburg 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Angleton vs. Houston Kashmere, ccd.
Bluff Dale vs. Gholson, ccd.
Boerne vs. SA Houston, ccd.
Breckenridge vs. Ballinger, ccd.
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Lumberton, N.C., ccd.
Cumby vs. Celeste, ccd.
Dallas Highland Park vs. Mesquite Horn, ccd.
Deweyville vs. Cushing, ccd.
Diboll vs. Newton, ccd.
Emory Rains vs. Edgewood, ccd.
Garrison vs. Bullard Brook Hill, ccd.
Granger vs. Rio Vista, ccd.
Groveton vs. Trinity, ccd.
Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta, ccd.
Hondo vs. Lytle, ccd.
Howe vs. Bells, ccd.
Ira vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.
Iredell vs. Avalon, ccd.
Kirbyville vs. Shepherd, ccd.
La Feria vs. La Joya, ccd.
La Pryor vs. Brackett, ccd.
Lewisville Flower Mound vs. Garland Naaman Forest, ccd.
Longview Spring Hill vs. Gladewater, ccd.
Maud vs. Trenton, ccd.
Oakwood vs. Smoking for Jesus Ministry, ccd.
Palmer vs. Grand Saline, ccd.
Pattonville Prairiland vs. Tom Bean, ccd.
Rochelle vs. Abilene Texas Leadership, ccd.
San Diego vs. Kingsville King, ccd.
Strawn vs. Brookesmith, ccd.
Sweeny vs. Freeport Brazosport, ccd.
Texarkana, Ark. vs. Texarkana Texas, ccd.
Timpson vs. Alto, ccd.
Tyler All Saints vs. Mount Enterprise, ccd.
Waco Connally vs. Waco La Vega, ccd.
Williamson County Home School vs. Medina, ccd.
Winters vs. Eldorado, ccd.
Wisdom vs. Houston MSTC, ccd.
Wolfe City vs. Paris Chisum, ccd.
Woodsboro vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.
THURSDAY
CLASS 6A
Alief Elsik 22, Fort Bend Austin 10
Arlington Houston 28, Mansfield Timberview 27
Austin Akins 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Leander 21
Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 0
Deer Park 42, League City Clear Creek 14
Edinburg Vela 30, Harlingen 3
Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Dickinson 28
Garland 55, Richardson 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 47, Irving MacArthur 28
Houston Spring Woods 33, Pasadena 13
Katy Mayde Creek 35, Cypress Lakes 14
Keller 27, Denton Braswell 23
Killeen 22, Pflugerville Hendrickson 17
Klein 30, Katy Seven Lakes 0
Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21
Klein Forest 48, Houston Waltrip 0
Lewisville 53, Keller Timber Creek 24
McKinney Boyd 28, Grand Prairie 21
Northwest Eaton 47, Mansfield Legacy 0
Plano 60, Garland Rowlett 7
Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14
PSJA North 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0
SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Warren 7
SA Northside Brennan 27, Schertz Clemens 10
Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35
Spring 49, Klein Oak 0
Weslaco 23, Mission 20
CLASS 5A
Aledo 45, Frisco Lone Star 35
Arlington Seguin 68, FW Wyatt 18
Baytown Lee 58, Houston Chavez 17
Brownsville Memorial 45, Brownsville Porter 14
Canyon Randall 27, Amarillo Caprock 13
Carrollton Smith 36, Carrollton Creekview 34
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Miller 21
EP Austin 24, EP El Dorado 21
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Fort Worth YMLA 6, Luling 2
Frisco Heritage 62, Saginaw 21
FW North Side 48, Dallas Jefferson 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 35, New Caney Porter 15
Princeton 71, South Garland 14
Richmond Foster 28, Fort Bend Travis 7
Rio Grande City 34, Laredo Johnson 20
SA Lanier 40, Pearsall 0
SA Wagner 69, SA Northside Stevens 0
CLASS 4A
Ferris 43, FW Benbrook 13
Sinton 50, CC Carroll 12
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 54, Houston Furr 28
Banquete 39, Ben Bolt 0
Corsicana Mildred 14, Cayuga 0
Jarrell 70, Austin William Travis 0
CLASS 2A
Axtell 36, Bremond 28
CLASS 1A
Anton 50, Southland 0
Brookesmith 30, Abilene Texas Leadership 26
Chillicothe 57, Darrouzett 20
Claude 77, Lefors 32
Follett 50, White Deer 14
Gilmer Union Hill 56, Tyler Heat 7
Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Permian Basin CO-OP 6
Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12
Jayton 45, Aspermont 0
Lamesa Klondike 59, TLC Midland 0
Penelope 45, Trinidad 0
Ranger 62, Eagle Christian 12
Spur 65, Meadow 20
Throckmorton 46, Bryson 0
Westbrook 48, Borden County 0
OTHER
Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8
Grand Oaks 62, Houston Sterling 0
Melissa CHANT 52, Savoy 6
N. Richland Hills Richland 55, FW Paschal 13
Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 21, SA Burbank 10
San Marcos Baptist Academy 37, Tribe Consolidated 12
Wildorado 46, Afton Patton Springs 0
Worthing 61, Houston Northside 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
FW Southwest vs. Cleburne, ccd.
Hermleigh vs. Baird, ccd.
Mullin vs. Irving Faustina Academy, ccd.
