FRIDAY

CLASS 6A

Aldine Eisenhower 54, Channelview 21

Alvin 17, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Arlington Martin 59, Lewisville Hebron 15

Austin Bowie 38, Round Rock Stony Point 7

Austin Vandegrift 31, Ellison 14

Austin Westlake 34, Euless Trinity 14

Beaumont West Brook 48, Tomball Memorial 34

Brownsville Rivera 26, Edinburg 24

Byron Nelson 34, Grapevine 24

Cedar Hill 36, Arlington 26

Cibolo Steele 14, SA Reagan 6

Clear Brook 25, Friendswood 14

Clute Brazoswood 20, Baytown Sterling 19

Cypress Falls 45, Alief Hastings 6

Cypress Ranch 54, Cypress Ridge 24

Cypress Springs 21, Humble 16

Dallas White 18, Richardson Berkner 12

DeSoto 45, Arlington Bowie 21

Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7, OT

Donna North 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

Duncanville 42, Dallas South Oak Cliff 27

Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14

Galena Park North Shore 34, Klein Collins 7

Garland Sachse 64, Red Oak 42

Harlingen South 64, Sharyland Pioneer 0

Harker Heights 62, Georgetown East View 7

Houston Clear Lake 34, La Porte 28

Houston Memorial 17, Pearland 14, OT

Houston Stratford 31, Conroe Oak Ridge 27

Humble Atascocita 41, Allen 20

Humble Summer Creek 87, Spring Dekaney 0

Irving 35, Dallas Molina 34

Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16

Keller Central 37, Wylie 14

Kyle Lehman 38, Austin McCallum 24

La Joya 12, Kingsville King 7

Lake Travis 52, Converse Judson 20

Laredo United South 28, SA South San Antonio 0

Leander Rouse 57, Austin Anderson 54

Lewisville Marcus 28, McKinney 21

Longview 14, Marshall 0

Mansfield Summit 34, Mansfield 14

McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen 28, OT

McAllen Rowe 43, La Joya Palmview 20

New Braunfels 35, Seguin 15

New Braunfels Canyon 41, SA Northside Clark 31

North Crowley 40, Lewisville The Colony 21

North Garland 42, Hurst Bell 19

Odessa 49, Del Rio 0

Odessa Permian 57, Hewitt Midway 41

Pasadena Dobie 70, Houston Bellaire 0

Pearland Dawson 58, Houston Heights 19

Prosper 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7

PSJA 34, PSJA Southwest 3

Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Plano East 24

Rockwall 75, Dallas Jesuit 28

Round Rock 35, Belton 0

Round Rock Westwood 42, Austin High 27

SA East Central 32, SA Roosevelt 20

SA Northside Jay 24, Castroville Medina Valley 14

SA Northside Marshall 27, Eagle Pass 26

San Angelo Central 34, EP Montwood 29

San Benito 51, Mission Memorial 0

Smithson Valley 28, SA Madison 0

South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 10

Spring Westfield 38, Fort Bend Hightower 12

The Woodlands 17, Houston Lamar 7

The Woodlands College Park 24, Bryan 14

Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3

Weatherford 36, Crowley 33

Weslaco East 24, Donna 0

Wolfforth Frenship 62, Clovis, N.M. 0

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 62, Aldine MacArthur 7

Abilene Cooper 31, Abilene 14

Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 22

Amarillo Palo Duro 64, Plainview 41

Austin LBJ 44, Dallas Parish Episcopal 42

Azle 41, Wichita Falls 7

Baytown Goose Creek 27, Pasadena South Houston 20

Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 0

Brownsville Pace 34, Brownsville Lopez 7

Bryan Rudder 44, EP Americas 7

Burleson 40, Burleson Centennial 13

CC Calallen 55, Jourdanton 20

CC Flour Bluff 35, Laredo Alexander 0

CC Moody 49, SA Jefferson 13

CC Tuloso-Midway 44, CC Ray 14

Cedar Park 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Cleveland 37, Houston North Forest 6

Clint Horizon 54, EP Bowie 20

College Station 49, Fort Bend Bush 7

Colleyville Heritage 52, Saginaw Boswell 0

Corsicana 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

Dallas Adams 30, Dallas Lincoln 14

Dallas Wilson 34, Sunnyvale 24

Denison 42, FW Brewer 21

Dripping Springs 70, Buda Hays 42

Eagle Pass Winn 34, Uvalde 18

El Paso Eastlake 37, Canutillo 14

Ennis 36, Keller Fossil Ridge 29

EP Andress 24, EP Parkland 20

EP Burges 56, EP Bel Air 38

EP Del Valle 45, EP Pebble Hills 31

EP Riverside 54, EP Cathedral 7

Floresville 36, SA Southwest 13

Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 30

Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21

Frisco Wakeland 55, Richardson Pearce 7

FW Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14

FW Eastern Hills 37, Dallas Pinkston 0

FW Polytechnic 19, FW Carter-Riverside 12

Galena Park 34, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Georgetown 63, Copperas Cove 39

Granbury 56, Waco University 27

Hutto 27, Waco 14

Katy Paetow 43, Katy Morton Ranch 14

Kaufman 32, Crandall 27

Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 31

Lancaster 16, Dallas Skyline 0

Laredo Cigarroa 22, Laredo Nixon 21

Lindale 31, Longview Pine Tree 29

Little Elm 63, North Forney 20

Lubbock-Cooper 28, Lubbock Coronado 7

Lucas Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7

Lufkin 22, Nacogdoches 16

Magnolia 20, Brenham 6

Magnolia West 27, Temple 14

Manor 29, Bastrop 7

Manvel 35, Crosby 21

Marble Falls 41, Burnet 9

Mercedes 24, Edinburg North 14

Mesquite Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19

Midlothian 42, Forney 13

Montgomery 45, Dayton 20

N. Richland Hills Birdville 49, Haltom 24

Nederland 41, Houston Austin 6

New Caney 47, Humble Kingwood Park 27

Pflugerville 51, Round Rock McNeil 21

Pflugerville Weiss 49, Leander Glenn 21

Port Arthur Memorial 56, Barbers Hill 28

Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, Stafford 14

Port Neches-Groves 21, Beaumont United 17

Roma 40, Edinburg Economedes 28

Rosenberg Terry 17, Rosenberg Lamar 14

Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13

SA Alamo Heights 21, SA Churchill 13

SA Brackenridge 35, LEE 27

SA Harlandale 31, SA Edison 0

SA Kennedy 55, Austin Hyde Park 7

SA McCollum 65, Austin Navarro 13

Seagoville 49, FW Trimble Tech 0

Sherman 36, Mount Pleasant 35

Somerset 10, SA Southside 6

Terrell 40, Wilmer-Hutchins 13

Texas City 33, Galveston Ball 7

Tomball 52, Aldine Nimitz 0

Victoria East 35, Alice 16

Victoria West 41, Beeville Jones 22

Vidor 24, Bellaire Episcopal 7

Waller 62, Aldine 0

WF Rider 32, Frisco Independence 19

Willis 49, Huntsville 29

Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28

CLASS 4A

Anna 39, WF Hirschi 27

Argyle 62, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21

Athens 40, Waxahachie Life 7

Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14

Bandera 14, Cotulla 13

Bellville 41, Cameron Yoe 26

Big Spring 49, Lubbock 10

Boerne 35, Gregory-Portland 28

Bridge City 48, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28

Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20

Caldwell 38, Hempstead 6

Canton 47, Paris North Lamar 6

Canyon 43, Burkburnett 7

Carrizo Springs 47, SA St. Anthony's 0

Carthage 42, SA Cornerstone 14

Celina 35, Paris 24

China Spring 21, Lorena 13

Clint 39, El Paso 26

Clint Mountain View 21, EP Irvin 20

Cuero 21, Wimberley 3

Dallas Hillcrest 33, Carrollton Ranchview 13

Decatur 27, Alvarado 14

Devine 44, SA Memorial 23

Dumas 30, Lubbock Estacado 27

Fabens 60, Tornillo 7

Farmersville 74, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Fischer Canyon Lake 31, La Grange 14

Fort Stockton 46, Alpine 10

Fredericksburg 42, Kerrville Tivy 20

FW Dunbar 36, Dallas Madison 35

Geronimo Navarro 35, La Vernia 6

Gilmer 50, Henderson 14

Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10

Godley 62, FW Castleberry 0

Gonzales 49, Austin Crockett 8

Hamshire-Fannett 56, Houston Wheatley 14

Hereford 14, Bushland 7

Huffman Hargrave 49, Tomball Concordia 0

Ingleside 68, Aransas Pass 0

Kilgore 49, Hallsville 27

Krum 27, Hillsboro 20

La Marque 34, Sharpstown 6

Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32

Lamesa 24, Muleshoe 20

Lampasas 56, Elgin 13

Liberty 42, Madisonville 14

Liberty Hill 62, Del Valle 6

Llano 35, Sonora 12

Longview Spring Hill 28, Bullard Brook Hill 25

Lumberton 42, Buna 6

Mabank 48, Kemp 6

Mexia 34, Troy 28

Midland Greenwood 21, Brownwood 20

Midlothian Heritage 22, Kennedale 7

Mineral Wells 32, FW Western Hills 20

Monahans 35, Andrews 20

Needville 24, Santa Fe 6

North Dallas 20, Dallas Conrad 0

Orange Grove 36, Hidalgo 35

Pampa 37, Dalhart 29

Pecos 38, San Angelo Lake View 35

Port Isabel 30, Pharr Valley View 7

Poteet 55, Crystal City 7

Quinlan Ford 48, Blue Ridge 14

Raymondville 16, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13

Rio Hondo 49, PSJA Memorial 6

Robstown 14, Falfurrias 6

Rockport-Fulton 62, CC King 24

Rusk 47, Crockett 21

Sealy 40, Navasota 30

Snyder 45, Levelland 7

Springtown 34, Graham 22

Stephenville 38, Everman 14

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Livingston 15

Van 33, Malakoff 24

Vernon 52, Gainesville 41

Waco La Vega 65, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

West Columbia 56, Wharton 6

West Orange-Stark 39, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20

Zapata 49, Laredo Martin 14

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 46, Slaton 8

Alba-Golden 20, Big Sandy 0

Altair Rice 21, Palacios 0

Amarillo River Road 25, Wheeler 9

Anderson-Shiro 26, Somerville 20

Bells 41, Breckenridge 20

Big Lake Reagan County 70, Iraan 0

Boling 35, Van Vleck 6

Bowie 18, Bridgeport 13

Brady 46, Comanche 19

Brock 47, Nevada Community 13

Buffalo 19, Palestine Westwood 9

Callisburg 36, Sadler S&S Consolidated 10

Canadian 41, Iowa Park 20

Childress 29, Perryton 7

Cisco 27, Wall 21

Coahoma 54, Miles 0

Coleman 33, Anson 6

Columbus 44, Giddings 14

Cooper 47, Collinsville 14

Corrigan-Camden 27, Centerville 19

Crane 28, Colorado City 6

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 33, Dallas Gateway 8

DeKalb 34, New Boston 6

Dilley 39, Charlotte 0

Dimmitt 14, Olton 6

Early 33, Tolar 16

East Bernard 32, Hitchcock 29

East Chambers 52, Brookshire Royal 14

Edna 31, Bay City 13

Elkhart 40, Grapeland 14

Elysian Fields 29, Joaquin 15

Florence 45, Bangs 14

Franklin 55, Hearne 15

Frankston 39, Winona 0

Friona 38, Borger 0

Ganado 21, El Maton Tidehaven 14

Grandview 32, Salado 28

Groesbeck 69, Rice 10

Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7

Hallettsville 28, Vanderbilt Industrial 24

Hebbronville 33, Freer 13

Henrietta 41, Millsap 40

Holliday 52, Eastland 7

Hooks 41, Winnsboro 35

Idalou 24, Clyde 6

Jacksboro 28, Boyd 14

Jefferson 25, Center 14

Johnson City 55, Ingram Moore 0

Kermit 32, Anthony 3

Kountze 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Lago Vista 28, Teague 0

Leonard 43, Commerce 6

Lexington 38, Thrall 34

Little River Academy 35, Clifton 7

Littlefield 18, Denver City 14

Lone Oak 27, Eustace 25

Lubbock Roosevelt 49, New Home 0

Lyford 45, La Villa 26

Manor New Tech 50, Austin LBJ 30

Marion 44, Goliad 26

Merkel 19, Stanton 0

Mineola 42, Wills Point 11

Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6

New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 33

New Waverly 45, Lovelady 6

Odem 33, Mathis 22

Omaha Pewitt 36, Atlanta 34

Orangefield 21, Woodville 7

Paradise 56, Nocona 0

Pilot Point 0, FW All Saints 0

Ponder 22, WF City View 16

Poth 17, Falls City 14

Queen City 57, Gladewater Union Grove 12

Redwater 54, New Diana 17

Rockdale 44, Taylor 27

SA Cole 26, Natalia 24

Santa Gertrudis Academy 54, Benavides 6

Schulenburg 12, Universal City Randolph 0

Scurry-Rosser 42, Quitman 13

Shallowater 36, Seminole 23

Spearman 56, Sanford-Fritch 0

Taft 39, CC West Oso 28

Tatum 35, Daingerfield 28

Troup 41, Price Carlisle 26

Tulia 38, Brownfield 13

Tuscola Jim Ned 56, Sweetwater 14

Van Alstyne 48, Bonham 7

White Oak 49, Ore City 22

Whitney 31, Robinson 6

Yoakum 27, Smithville 3

CLASS 2A

Albany 48, Dublin 21

Archer City 34, Haskell 14

Beckville 46, Harleton 22

Bogata Rivercrest 38, Detroit 6

Bronte 44, Valera Panther Creek 8

Bruni 45, Runge 12

Burkeville 26, Overton 14

Burton 20, Waco Reicher 3

Chilton 28, Italy 27

Christoval 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 7

Clarendon 12, Ralls 8

Clarksville 26, Linden-Kildare 20

Crawford 50, Bruceville-Eddy 6

Evadale 18, Warren 13

Farwell 41, Bovina 7

Flatonia 21, Stockdale 14

Forsan 22, Post 6

Frost 50, Meridian 42

Goldthwaite 27, Cross Plains 0

Gorman 54, Sidney 8

Gruver 35, Panhandle 34

Hale Center 26, Amarillo Highland Park 12

Harper 55, Sabinal 8

Hawkins 43, Simms Bowie 0

Hawley 62, Hamlin 0

Holland 20, Bosqueville 14

Honey Grove 20, Whitewright 7

Hubbard 44, Itasca 20

Jewett Leon 22, Dawson 20

Junction 20, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14

Keene Smith 44, FW Nazarene 34

Lockney 24, Floydada 0

Louise 7, Bloomington 0

Marlin 42, Pieper 0

Mart 42, McGregor 7

Mason 39, Comfort 6

Memphis 24, Crosbyton 20

Menard 56, Bartlett 0

Moody 42, Hico 36

Muenster 40, Lindsay 7

New Deal 28, Wellington 6

Normangee 51, Iola 14

Peaster 56, Alvord 12

Petrolia 20, Olney 18

Plains 20, Smyer 14

Quinlan Boles 26, Como-Pickton 8

Refugio 56, George West 8

Riesel 28, Hamilton 12

Roby 63, Roscoe Highland 26

Roscoe 37, Stamford 26

Rosebud-Lott 41, Wortham 0

Santa Maria 21, Monte Alto 20

Santo 35, Valley Mills 6

Seagraves 28, Tahoka 26

Seymour 46, Chico 16

Shelbyville 51, Huntington 14

Shiner 41, Blanco 7

Stratford 61, Stinnett West Texas 0

Sundown 40, Sudan 0

Tenaha 41, Arp 28

Thorndale 31, Snook 6

Three Rivers 25, Nixon-Smiley 12

Tioga 56, Electra 0

Vega 47, Boys Ranch 20

Windthorst 49, De Leon 0

Wink 32, Ozona 26

Yorktown 49, Weimar 17

CLASS 1A

Abbott 48, Milford 0

Amherst 48, Hart 0

Balmorhea 80, Van Horn 41

Benjamin 54, Crowell 46

Blanket 60, Gustine 51

Bynum 43, Aquilla 24

Coolidge 36, Fort Worth THESA 32

Cranfills Gap 52, Mount Calm 0

Eden 50, Leakey 45

Evant 51, Moran 6

Garden City 48, O'Donnell 0

Gordon 54, Newcastle 50

Groom 34, Paducah 33

Happy 55, Nazareth 8

Hedley 39, Silverton 37

Hermleigh 71, Avalon 26

High Island 13, Houston KIPP 13

Ira 46, Imperial Buena Vista 43

Jonesboro 47, Perrin-Whitt 0

Loop 48, Wellman-Union 0

Loraine 68, Lenorah Grady 22

Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 22

May 104, Sterling City 80

McLean 38, Miami 6

Mertzon Irion County 61, Robert Lee 16

Oglesby 36, Morgan 31

Paint Rock 56, Olfen 12

Premont 36, Agua Dulce 0

Rankin 46, Springlake-Earth 30

Rochelle 64, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 63

Rotan 64, Woodson 16

Rule 54, Vernon Northside 6

Saint Jo 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 28

Santa Anna 60, Rising Star 0

Strawn 88, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47

Three Way 56, Gholson 8

Three Way 56, Lingleville 8

Trent 64, Lohn 58, OT

Turkey Valley 56, Petersburg 32

Veribest 31, Zephyr 12

Water Valley 51, Blackwell 0

Whiteface 56, Wilson 0

Whitharral 68, Kress 64

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 55, Frisco Legacy Christian 13

Arlington Grace Prep 42, Flower Mound Coram Deo 19

Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Arlington Newman 0

Austin Regents 55, Pflugerville Connally 0

Bay Area Christian 44, Wallis Brazos 13

Beaumont Kelly 55, San Augustine 35

Colleyville Covenant 35, Arlington Oakridge 14

Dallas Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 0

Dallas Episcopal 28, Addison Trinity 14

Dallas St. Mark 25, Irving Cistercian 21

FW Lake Country 29, Dallas Covenant 16

FW Southwest Christian 48, FW Country Day 21

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill 15

Houston Lutheran South 30, John Cooper 29

Houston Northland Christian 27, FW Temple Christian 9

Houston St. John's 42, Dallas Greenhill 0

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 66, SA Brooks 31

Marble Falls Faith 52, Spring Branch Living Rock 7

Midland Christian 51, EP Franklin 20

Muenster Sacred Heart 60, Era 24

Pasadena First Baptist 73, Grace Christian 6

Plano Prestonwood 55, Coppell 41

SA Antonian 19, Pleasanton 17

SA Castle Hills 49, SA Atonement 0

SA Central Catholic 44, Boerne Geneva 7

SA Texas Military 49, Center Point 14

The Woodlands Christian 49, FW Trinity Valley 17

Victoria St. Joseph 33, Karnes City 20

OTHER

Antlers, Okla. 42, Maud 22

Austin SPC 47, UME Prep 0

Austin St. Dominic Savio 24, Tyler Gorman 0

Azle Christian School 64, Haslet Heritage 16

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20, Hughes Springs 8

Community Christian 50, Stephenville FAITH 34

DASCHE 62, HSAA 0

Davenport 34, Austin St. Michael 24

Frisco Memorial 58, Melissa 35

Fulshear 38, El Campo 17

Hooker, Okla. 55, Sunray 26

Jersey Village 31, Houston Langham Creek 28

Jordan 57, Danbury 0

Jubilee 64, SA Lutheran 42

Katy Tompkins 52, League City Clear Springs 43

Lake Belton 26, FW Arlington Heights 14

Lubbock All Saints 58, Lazbuddie 46

McDade 50, Buckholts 0

Midland Legacy 51, Amarillo Tascosa 48

Red Oak Ovilla 58, Sherman Texoma 13

San Antonio Harlan 34, Laredo United 33

Tomball Homeschool 67, Houston KIPP Northeast 0

Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55

Waco Live Oak Classical 52, Blum 0

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 52, Forestburg 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Angleton vs. Houston Kashmere, ccd.

Bluff Dale vs. Gholson, ccd.

Boerne vs. SA Houston, ccd.

Breckenridge vs. Ballinger, ccd.

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Lumberton, N.C., ccd.

Cumby vs. Celeste, ccd.

Dallas Highland Park vs. Mesquite Horn, ccd.

Deweyville vs. Cushing, ccd.

Diboll vs. Newton, ccd.

Emory Rains vs. Edgewood, ccd.

Garrison vs. Bullard Brook Hill, ccd.

Granger vs. Rio Vista, ccd.

Groveton vs. Trinity, ccd.

Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta, ccd.

Hondo vs. Lytle, ccd.

Howe vs. Bells, ccd.

Ira vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.

Iredell vs. Avalon, ccd.

Kirbyville vs. Shepherd, ccd.

La Feria vs. La Joya, ccd.

La Pryor vs. Brackett, ccd.

Lewisville Flower Mound vs. Garland Naaman Forest, ccd.

Longview Spring Hill vs. Gladewater, ccd.

Maud vs. Trenton, ccd.

Oakwood vs. Smoking for Jesus Ministry, ccd.

Palmer vs. Grand Saline, ccd.

Pattonville Prairiland vs. Tom Bean, ccd.

Rochelle vs. Abilene Texas Leadership, ccd.

San Diego vs. Kingsville King, ccd.

Strawn vs. Brookesmith, ccd.

Sweeny vs. Freeport Brazosport, ccd.

Texarkana, Ark. vs. Texarkana Texas, ccd.

Timpson vs. Alto, ccd.

Tyler All Saints vs. Mount Enterprise, ccd.

Waco Connally vs. Waco La Vega, ccd.

Williamson County Home School vs. Medina, ccd.

Winters vs. Eldorado, ccd.

Wisdom vs. Houston MSTC, ccd.

Wolfe City vs. Paris Chisum, ccd.

Woodsboro vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.

 

THURSDAY

CLASS 6A

Alief Elsik 22, Fort Bend Austin 10

Arlington Houston 28, Mansfield Timberview 27

Austin Akins 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Leander 21

Conroe 42, Humble Kingwood 0

Deer Park 42, League City Clear Creek 14

Edinburg Vela 30, Harlingen 3

Fort Bend Clements 52, Houston Westbury 14

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Dickinson 28

Garland 55, Richardson 3

Garland Lakeview Centennial 47, Irving MacArthur 28

Houston Spring Woods 33, Pasadena 13

Katy Mayde Creek 35, Cypress Lakes 14

Keller 27, Denton Braswell 23

Killeen 22, Pflugerville Hendrickson 17

Klein 30, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Klein Cain 56, Cypress Creek 21

Klein Forest 48, Houston Waltrip 0

Lewisville 53, Keller Timber Creek 24

McKinney Boyd 28, Grand Prairie 21

Northwest Eaton 47, Mansfield Legacy 0

Plano 60, Garland Rowlett 7

Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14

PSJA North 35, Edcouch-Elsa 0

SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Warren 7

SA Northside Brennan 27, Schertz Clemens 10

Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35

Spring 49, Klein Oak 0

Weslaco 23, Mission 20

CLASS 5A

Aledo 45, Frisco Lone Star 35

Arlington Seguin 68, FW Wyatt 18

Baytown Lee 58, Houston Chavez 17

Brownsville Memorial 45, Brownsville Porter 14

Canyon Randall 27, Amarillo Caprock 13

Carrollton Smith 36, Carrollton Creekview 34

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 62, CC Miller 21

EP Austin 24, EP El Dorado 21

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Fort Worth YMLA 6, Luling 2

Frisco Heritage 62, Saginaw 21

FW North Side 48, Dallas Jefferson 0

Montgomery Lake Creek 35, New Caney Porter 15

Princeton 71, South Garland 14

Richmond Foster 28, Fort Bend Travis 7

Rio Grande City 34, Laredo Johnson 20

SA Lanier 40, Pearsall 0

SA Wagner 69, SA Northside Stevens 0

CLASS 4A

Ferris 43, FW Benbrook 13

Sinton 50, CC Carroll 12

CLASS 3A

Anahuac 54, Houston Furr 28

Banquete 39, Ben Bolt 0

Corsicana Mildred 14, Cayuga 0

Jarrell 70, Austin William Travis 0

CLASS 2A

Axtell 36, Bremond 28

CLASS 1A

Anton 50, Southland 0

Brookesmith 30, Abilene Texas Leadership 26

Chillicothe 57, Darrouzett 20

Claude 77, Lefors 32

Follett 50, White Deer 14

Gilmer Union Hill 56, Tyler Heat 7

Grandfalls-Royalty 53, Permian Basin CO-OP 6

Guthrie 19, Lorenzo 12

Jayton 45, Aspermont 0

Lamesa Klondike 59, TLC Midland 0

Penelope 45, Trinidad 0

Ranger 62, Eagle Christian 12

Spur 65, Meadow 20

Throckmorton 46, Bryson 0

Westbrook 48, Borden County 0

OTHER

Buda Johnson 56, Lockhart 8

Grand Oaks 62, Houston Sterling 0

Melissa CHANT 52, Savoy 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 55, FW Paschal 13

Prosper Rock Hill 61, Dallas Samuell 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 21, SA Burbank 10

San Marcos Baptist Academy 37, Tribe Consolidated 12

Wildorado 46, Afton Patton Springs 0

Worthing 61, Houston Northside 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

FW Southwest vs. Cleburne, ccd.

Hermleigh vs. Baird, ccd.

Mullin vs. Irving Faustina Academy, ccd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.