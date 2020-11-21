FRIDAY
Abilene 29, Odessa 7
Aledo 44, Mansfield Timberview 28
Allen 37, McKinney 10
Amarillo Tascosa def. Lubbock Monterey, forfeit
Arlington 31, Arlington Lamar 21
Austin TSD 60, Logos Prep 30
Austin Veritas 66, Katy Faith West 0
Austin Westlake 62, Austin High 0
Bastrop 37, Elgin 17
Baytown Goose Creek 28, La Porte 16
Beaumont West Brook 54, Humble Summer Creek 48
Belton 56, Killeen Ellison 33
Boerne-Champion 56, Floresville 9
Brenham 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7
Bryan def. Copperas Cove, forfeit
Buda Hays 24, Del Valle 21
Burleson Centennial 44, N. Richland Hills Richland 7
CC King 41, CC Moody 28
Castroville Medina Valley 28, Kerrville Tivy 14
Clear Falls 42, Clute Brazoswood 7
College Station 72, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Converse Judson 28, Cibolo Steele 16
Corsicana 21, Forney 14
Crosby 54, Port Neches-Groves 14
Crowley 28, Saginaw 14
Cypress Bridgeland 41, Cypress Falls 0
Cypress Park 42, Houston Langham Creek 29
Dallas Adams def. Dallas Sunset, forfeit
Dallas Highland Park 49, Tyler 10
Dallas Jesuit 51, Richardson Berkner 0
Dallas Kimball 35, Dallas Hillcrest 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Dallas Adamson, forfeit
Dallas Spruce def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit
De Soto 56, Mansfield 7
Del Rio 36, Laredo Alexander 7
Denton Braswell 41, Prosper 24
Denton Guyer 33, McKinney Boyd 21
Dickinson 35, Houston Clear Lake 3
Duncanville 51, Mansfield Lake Ridge 3
EP Del Valle 48, EP Bel Air 6
EP Eastwood 57, EP Coronado 7
EP El Dorado 46, EP Chapin 31
EP Franklin 31, EP Americas 10
Edinburg Vela 38, Edinburg North 10
Euless Trinity 59, Weatherford 7
FW Paschal 30, Hurst Bell 29
FW Polytechnic 40, Carrollton Creekview 21
Fort Bend Willowridge 16, Houston Sterling 14
Friendswood 63, Galveston Ball 60
Frisco Lone Star 49, Frisco Centennial 14
Frisco Reedy 17, Frisco Wakeland 10
Galena Park 64, Sharpstown 0
Georgetown 62, Pflugerville 28
Georgetown East View 62, Pflugerville Connally 6
Haltom 35, Saginaw Boswell 31
Harlingen 30, San Benito 27, OT
Houston Bellaire def. Houston Westbury, forfeit
Houston Northside 55, Houston Waltrip 13
Houston Stratford 59, Houston Northbrook 7
Humble Kingwood 17, Humble 7
Huntsville 49, Montgomery Lake Creek 14
Katy 63, Katy Morton Ranch 7
Katy Paetow 38, Angleton 14
Keller 30, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Killeen Harker Heights 52, Killeen 23
Klein Cain 53, Tomball 38
Klein Oak 21, Klein 14
Kyle Lehman 33, SA McCollum 0
Lancaster 60, Dallas Wilson 7
League City Clear Springs 28, Clear Brook 12
Leander Rouse 28, Leander Glenn 27
Lewisville 39, Coppell 14
Longview Pine Tree 27, Whitehouse 14
Lubbock Cooper 21, Abilene Wylie 15
Lubbock Coronado def. Amarillo Caprock, forfeit
Lucas Lovejoy 38, Frisco 28
Lufkin def. Cleveland, forfeit
Marble Falls 44, Austin Northeast 0
Marshall 26, Mount Pleasant 7
Mesquite Poteet 50, Seagoville 0
Midland Lee 63, Midland 40
Midlothian 41, Mansfield Legacy 14
Mission Sharyland 35, Roma 17
Montgomery 42, Rosenberg Lamar 31
Nacogdoches def. Hallsville, forfeit
Nederland 41, Barbers Hill 35, OT
New Caney Porter 44, Magnolia West 35
Odessa Permian 58, San Angelo Central 38
PSJA North 28, PSJA 0
Pearland 48, Alvin 9
Plano West 20, Lewisville Flower Mound 10
Port Arthur Memorial 39, Baytown Sterling 8
Prosper Rock Hill 34, Lake Dallas 28
Red Oak 37, Mansfield Summit 16
Richardson 28, Irving MacArthur 24
Richardson Lake Highlands 48, Irving Nimitz 7
Round Rock Westwood 42, Round Rock McNeil 28
SA Alamo Heights 36, Lockhart 12
SA Brackenridge 21, SA Lanier 14
SA Houston 18, SA Burbank 13
SA Northside Brandeis 42, SA Madison 31
SA Northside Clark 30, LEE 14
SA Northside Warren 27, SA Northside O'Connor 26
SA Reagan 31, SA Roosevelt 28
SA Southwest 21, Eagle Pass Winn 7
SA Wagner 49, SA South San Antonio 0
Schertz Clemens 45, New Braunfels 44
Seguin 55, Buda Johnson 24
Smithson Valley 31, SA East Central 7
Southlake Carroll 45, Northwest Eaton 30
Sulphur Springs 72, Crandall 44
Texarkana Texas 52, Jacksonville 23
Texas City 65, Dayton 13
The Woodlands College Park 35, Conroe Oak Ridge 7
Victoria West 61, CC Carroll 20
WF Rider 45, Canyon Randall 14
Westbrook 46, Garden City 0
Wichita Falls 47, Plainview 13
Willis 44, Grand Oaks 28
Wylie 52, Garland 49
Class 4A Division I
Region 2 Area
Melissa 43, Kennedale 17
Paris 38, Midlothian Heritage 28
Waco La Vega 42, Wilmer-Hutchins 7
Region 3 Area
Huffman Hargrave 42, Freeport Brazosport 12
Kilgore 27, El Campo 14
Region 4 Area
Boerne 27, Port Lavaca Calhoun 24
CC Calallen 37, Fischer Canyon Lake 31
Region I Area
Springtown 56, Big Spring 0
Class 4A Division II
Region 2 Area
Caddo Mills 43, Van 27
Sunnyvale def. Mexia, forfeit
Region 3 Area
Carthage 49, Silsbee 0
China Spring 36, West Orange-Stark 22
Salado 28, Bellville 23
Sealy 38, Center 7
Region 4 Area
Geronimo Navarro 52, Raymondville 18
Navasota 39, Rockport-Fulton 34
Sinton 28, Giddings 11
Wimberley 54, Hondo 14
Region I Area
Celina 37, Sweetwater 22
Graham 49, Perryton 7
Iowa Park 42, Lubbock Estacado 21
Class 3A Division I
Region 2 Area
Grandview 49, Tatum 23
Malakoff 52, Pottsboro 0
Mineola 42, Dallas Madison 14
Mount Vernon 24, West 21
Region 3 Area
Columbus 21, Woodville 14
Hallettsville 27, Diboll 0
Yoakum 37, East Chambers 35
Region 4 Area
Lago Vista 48, Orange Grove 15
Llano 49, Lyford 16
Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Blanco 42
Region I Area
Bushland 28, Wall 27, 2OT
Pilot Point 48, Shallowater 26
Tuscola Jim Ned 31, Dalhart 14
Class 3A Division II
Region 2 Area
Eastland 49, Bells 22
WF City View 31, Leonard 27
Region 3 Area
Elysian Fields 41, Hooks 20
Omaha Pewitt 44, Newton 36
Region 4 Area
Buffalo 52, George West 35
Franklin 49, Natalia 20
Lexington 28, Taft 0
Rogers 21, Poth 20
Region I Area
Canadian 56, Bangs 13
Spearman 35, Ballinger 7
Class 2A Division I
Region 1 Area
Cisco 46, Olton 15
Hawley 34, Sundown 20
Panhandle 49, San Saba 35
Post 61, Anson 6
Region 2 Area
Alvord 35, Italy 7
Bosqueville 44, Cooper 12
Crawford 44, Bogata Rivercrest 6
Lindsay 69, Tolar 20
Region 3 Area
Garrison 7, Holland 3
Normangee 27, Price Carlisle 21
Region 4 Area
Mason 41, Kenedy 18
Class 2A Division II
Region 1 Area
McCamey 34, Wheeler 31
Stratford 53, Smyer 18
Wellington 34, Wink 28
Region 2 Area
Hamlin 48, Petrolia 14
Windthorst 42, Archer City 7
Region 3 Area
Mart 48, Lovelady 12
Pineland West Sabine 26, Bowie 20
Tenaha 42, Bremond 30
Region 4 Area
Christoval 72, Bruni 30
Falls City 39, Granger 16
Snook 52, Yorktown 23
Six-Man Class 1A Division I
Region 1 Area
Borden County 71, Springlake-Earth 16
Happy 60, Knox City 42
Region 2 Area
Sterling City 100, Rankin 88
Region 3 Area
Blum 56, Saint Jo 28
Gilmer Union Hill 76, Abbott 42
Region 4 Area
Leakey 64, Water Valley 46
May 62, Jonesboro 16
Six-Man Class 1A Division II
Region 1 Area
Follett 44, Anton 43
Groom 62, Lamesa Klondike 50
Region 2 Area
Matador Motley County 64, Blackwell 16
Region 3 Area
Ladonia Fannindel 60, Gordon 20
Strawn 55, Throckmorton 24
Region 4 Area
Richland Springs 70, Oglesby 38
TAIAO Division I
Semifinal
Tribe Consolidated def. UME Prep, forfeit
TAIAO Division II
Semifinal
Fort Bend Chargers 78, Tyler Kings Academy 60
TAPPS
Area
Division I
Dallas Parish Episcopal 55, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21
FW All Saints 47, SA Antonian 28
Fort Worth Christian 62, Austin Hyde Park 21
Plano John Paul II 51, Tomball Concordia 17
Division II
Brownsville St. Joseph 56, Houston Lutheran South 48
Victoria St. Joseph 27, Austin Brentwood 21
Division III
Willow Park Trinity Christian 16, Dallas Shelton 12
Division IV
Waco Reicher 83, FW Calvary 6
Bi-District
Six-Man Div II
Dallas Lutheran 80, Austin Hill Country 74
Temple Holy Trinity 112, Galveston O'Connell 66
Waco Vanguard 64, Irving The Highlands 48
Six-Man Div III
Abilene Christian def. Dallas Fairhill, forfeit
THURSDAY
Amarillo 63, Amarillo Palo Duro 3
Austin Bowie 42, San Marcos 28
Baytown Lee 28, Beaumont United 21
Brock 69, Denver City 34
Brownsville Hanna 27, Brownsville Rivera 3
Burleson 38, Waco University 6
Canutillo 28, EP Ysleta 7
Cedar Park Vista Ridge def. Round Rock Stony Point, forfeit
Clint Horizon 70, EP Hanks 39
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, CC Flour Bluff 17
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Spring Woods 3
Cypress Ranch 63, Cypress Springs 14
Cypress Woods 56, Cypress Lakes 18
Dallas Molina 49, Carrollton Turner 7
Dallas Skyline 31, North Mesquite 23
Dallas White def. Carrollton Smith, forfeit
Denison 52, Frisco Lebanon Trail 22
Denton Ryan 63, Frisco Heritage 20
Eagle Pass 35, Laredo United South 21
Edcouch-Elsa 35, PSJA Southwest 21
Ennis 31, North Forney 14
FW Southwest 56, FW Wyatt 8
Frisco Liberty 54, Princeton 27
Frisco Reedy 17, Frisco Wakeland 10
Galena Park North Shore 47, Houston King 21
Garland Naaman Forest 30, Garland Rowlett 7
Grapevine 59, FW South Hills 14
Houston Heights 83, Houston MSTC 12
Houston Strake Jesuit 37, Alief Elsik 0
Humble Kingwood Park 27, Santa Fe 18
Justin Northwest 73, FW Brewer 44
Katy Tompkins 56, Katy Mayde Creek 21
League City Clear Creek 36, Rosenberg Terry 34
McAllen 56, Donna 7
Mission Sharyland 35, Roma 17
Pasadena Dobie 53, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Richardson Pearce 49, Irving 10
Rio Grande City 42, Laredo Martin 18
Rockwall 58, Mesquite Horn 17
Rockwall-Heath 49, Tyler Legacy 33
SA Highlands 27, SA Jefferson 13
San Antonio Harlan 27, SA Northside Holmes 12
Sherman 37, McKinney North 35
Temple 27, Killeen Shoemaker 24
Tomball Memorial 49, Klein Collins 48, OT
Victoria East 42, CC Ray 24
Waller 43, New Caney 22
West Mesquite 41, Wylie East 27
Class 4A Division I
Region 2 Area
Argyle 56, Stephenville 27
Region I Area
Canyon 59, Fort Stockton 7
Decatur 42, Clint 21
Dumas 31, Andrews 20
Class 4A Division II
Region 2 Area
Gilmer 42, Godley 20
Class 3A Division I
Region 3 Area
Lorena def. Crockett, forfeit
Class 3A Division II
Region 2 Area
Gunter 59, Henrietta 6
Holliday 44, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7
Region 3 Area
New London West Rusk 52, Hughes Springs 28
Waskom 28, Daingerfield 27
Region I Area
Childress 35, Crane 25
Idalou 49, Alpine 0
Class 2A Division I
Region 3 Area
Beckville 41, Hearne 39
Timpson 47, Jewett Leon 14
Region 4 Area
Ganado 55, Three Rivers 0
Refugio 55, Flatonia 6
Shiner 72, Freer 6
Class 2A Division II
Region 1 Area
Vega 35, Bovina 10
Region 2 Area
Albany 56, Ralls 22
Muenster 50, Quanah 22
Six-Man Class 1A Division II
Region 2 Area
Balmorhea 90, Jayton 46
Region 4 Area
Calvert 69, Cherokee 44
