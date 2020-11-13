FRIDAY
Abilene Cooper 48, Saginaw 13
Allen 56, Denton Guyer 38
Alpha Omega 47, Galveston O'Connell 36
Alvin Shadow Creek 20, Pearland 6
Amarillo Palo Duro 27, Lubbock 20
Austin Hyde Park 35, Austin Brentwood 12
Austin McCallum 38, Austin Crockett 14
Austin TSD 54, Logos Prep 6
Austin Vandegrift 38, Hutto 6
Azle 55, FW Brewer 49
Barbers Hill 40, Santa Fe 6
Bastrop 42, Pflugerville Connally 41
Baytown Goose Creek 30, Friendswood 27
Baytown Sterling 24, Galveston Ball 14
Beaumont United 29, La Porte 20
Big Spring 32, EP Riverside 26, 3OT
Boerne Geneva 52, CC John Paul 35
Brenham 59, Elgin 7
Brownsville Memorial 26, Brownsville Lopez 7
Brownsville St. Joseph 54, SA St. Anthony's 27
Bryan 45, Killeen 27
Bryan Rudder 35, Fulshear 14
Bryan St. Joseph 47, Baytown Christian 0
Bullard Brook Hill def. Dallas Christian, forfeit
Burleson Centennial 69, Mansfield Legacy 56
CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Carroll 14
CC Ray 14, CC King 7
Canutillo 54, Clint Horizon 0
Canyon Randall 28, Abilene Wylie 14
Carrollton Creekview 64, FW Wyatt 36
Carrollton Smith def. Dallas Sunset, forfeit
Cedar Park Summit 52, Bulverde Bracken 6
Channelview 53, Pasadena Rayburn 21
Cibolo Steele 42, SA South San Antonio 10
College Station 64, Cleveland 0
Conroe Oak Ridge 44, Willis 34
Crosby 41, Texas City 6
Crowley 19, FW Arlington Heights 7
Cypress Bridgeland 59, Cypress Lakes 3
Cypress Woods 63, Cypress Springs 36
Dallas Highland Park 56, McKinney North 14
Dallas Jesuit 56, Irving Nimitz 7
Dallas Kimball 56, Dallas Spruce 7
DeSoto 63, Hewitt Midway 14
Del Rio 42, Laredo Nixon 6
EP Andress 28, EP Austin 21
EP Burges 49, EP Bowie 14
EP Chapin 38, EP Bel Air 35
EP Franklin 35, EP Coronado 7
EP Irvin 42, EP Jefferson 8
EP Parkland 61, EP Ysleta 14
Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Alexander 24
Edinburg Vela 44, Edinburg Economedes 7
Ennis 63, Forney 10
Euless Trinity def. FW Chisholm Trail, forfeit
FW Lake Country 35, Lubbock Christian 24
FW Nolan 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14
FW Polytechnic 48, FW Trimble Tech 8
FW Southwest 48, FW South Hills 0
Fort Bend Kempner 20, Fort Bend Clements 14
Frisco 23, Denison 3
Frisco Lebanon Trail 47, Princeton 28
Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Wakeland 14
Frisco Memorial 35, Prosper Rock Hill 33
Frisco Reedy 41, Denton 3
Galena Park North Shore 58, Humble Summer Creek 0
Georgetown 63, Leander 42
Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12
Grapevine 64, FW North Side 7
Greenville 47, Sulphur Springs 27
Hallettsville Sacred Heart def. Temple Central Texas, forfeit
Houston Heights 22, Arlington Lamar 21
Houston Madison 40, Sharpstown 22
Houston Spring Woods 34, Houston Northbrook 17
Houston St. Thomas 48, Tomball Concordia 17
Humble Atascocita 28, Houston King 24
Hurst Bell 16, North Crowley 7
Irving MacArthur 35, Irving 14
Irving The Highlands 62, FW Covenant Classical 16
Justin Northwest 59, Granbury 31
Katy Pope John 21, SA Christian 14
Katy Seven Lakes 38, Katy Mayde Creek 26
Killeen Harker Heights 51, Killeen Shoemaker 50, OT
Klein Collins 31, Klein 24
Laredo United 38, Laredo Johnson 6
League City Clear Springs 59, Dickinson 48
Leander Glenn 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21
Lewisville Flower Mound 63, Plano East 21
Lewisville Marcus 46, Plano West 24
Lewisville The Colony 42, Frisco Heritage 3
Los Fresnos 28, Harlingen South 21
Lubbock Coronado 45, Amarillo 13
Lucas Lovejoy 70, Lake Dallas 7
Magnolia 21, Magnolia West 14
Mansfield Timberview 55, Dripping Springs 28
Manvel 66, Richmond Foster 28
Marble Falls 62, Austin Navarro 0
Marble Falls Faith 44, Temple Holy Trinity 22
McKinney 34, Denton Braswell 31
McKinney Boyd 29, Little Elm 10
Mesquite Poteet 61, Dallas Conrad 0
Midland Lee 46, Odessa 0
Montgomery 38, A&M Consolidated 14
Mount Pleasant def. Hallsville, forfeit
N. Richland Hills Richland 61, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14
Nacogdoches 28, Jacksonville 18
Nederland 42, Dayton 26
New Braunfels 48, SA East Central 14
New Braunfels Canyon 49, Kyle Lehman 7
New Braunfels Christian 59, San Marcos Baptist Academy 24
New Caney Porter 41, Waller 28
North Forney 42, Corsicana 0
Northwest Eaton 57, Keller Central 7
Odessa Permian 42, Midland 14
Pasadena Dobie 52, Pasadena Memorial 7
Pearland Dawson 65, Alief Elsik 7
Pflugerville Hendrickson 52, Austin Anderson 24
Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Lee 28
Port Neches-Groves 62, Humble Kingwood Park 35
Red Oak 46, Midlothian 35
Richardson Lake Highlands 58, Richardson Berkner 14
Richardson Pearce 34, Richardson 21
Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 31
Rockwall 56, Dallas Skyline 6
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63, Round Rock Westwood 20
Round Rock Stony Point 13, Round Rock McNeil 12
Royse City 45, Crandall 22
SA Churchill 43, SA LEE 7
SA Highlands 40, SA Burbank 22
SA Holy Cross 62, Schertz John Paul II 14
SA Houston 26, SA Edison 23
SA Johnson 42, SA Madison 7
SA Lanier 14, SA Kennedy 2
SA Northside Brennan 52, SA Northside Taft 13
SA Roosevelt 41, SA Northside Clark 17
SA Southwest 58, Laredo Martin 0
SA Wagner 57, Schertz Clemens 56, OT
Seguin 48, SA McCollum 7
South Grand Prairie 30, Arlington 21
Spring Branch Living Rock 82, SA Atonement 0
Spring Westfield 10, Spring Dekaney 0
Temple def. Belton, forfeit
Texarkana Texas 44, Longview Pine Tree 0
Tomball Memorial 49, Klein Forest 20
Tyler 27, Wylie East 20, 2OT
Victoria West 49, CC Moody 21
WF Rider 49, Plainview 0
Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Red Oak Ovilla 6
Weatherford 30, Saginaw Boswell 7
Weslaco 24, Harlingen 13
Whitehouse 30, Marshall 22
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 93, Amarillo San Jacinto 72
Wylie 30, Garland Rowlett 27
Class 4A Division I
Region 2 Bi-District
Kennedale 44, Brownwood 7
Melissa 62, Dallas Carter 20
Stephenville 56, FW Benbrook 14
Waco La Vega 51, FW Western Hills 0
Wilmer-Hutchins 31, Kaufman 28
Region 3 Bi-District
El Campo 63, Yates 6
Huffman Hargrave 19, Palestine 10
Kilgore 42, Splendora 0
Needville 51, Houston Furr 13
Region 4 Bi-District
Austin LBJ 61, Pleasanton 0
CC Miller 70, La Feria 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 48, La Vernia 27
Port Lavaca Calhoun 74, Zapata 0
Region I Bi-District
Andrews 67, Clint Mountain View 0
Clint 30, San Angelo Lake View 14
Decatur 49, Pampa 28
Dumas 37, Lake Worth 27
Class 4A Division II
Region 2 Bi-District
Gilmer 54, Canton 21
Mexia 44, Longview Spring Hill 26
Nevada Community 28, Glen Rose 25
Van 34, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Region 3 Bi-District
Carthage def. Gatesville, forfeit
China Spring 45, Jasper 19
Salado def. Rusk, forfeit
West Orange-Stark 59, Sweeny 8
Region 4 Bi-District
Hondo 38, Ingleside 28
Raymondville 48, Devine 47
Rockport-Fulton 38, Carrizo Springs 28
Wimberley 27, Smithville 6
Region I Bi-District
Celina 52, Vernon 0
Graham 62, Van Alstyne 10
Midland Greenwood 50, Seminole 20
Perryton 34, Monahans 20
Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24
Class 3A Division I
Region 2 Bi-District
Malakoff 83, Maypearl 7
Mount Vernon 51, Gladewater 43
Pottsboro 35, White Oak 21
Tatum 37, Winnsboro 28
Region 3 Bi-District
Columbus 42, Rockdale 15
Crockett 41, Anahuac 21
Diboll 59, Buna 22
Lorena 54, Boling 14
Yoakum 57, McGregor 13
Region 4 Bi-District
Blanco 35, Poteet 20
Edna 24, CC London 21
Llano 49, Marion 14
Region I Bi-District
Dalhart 44, Lamesa 14
Denver City 41, Littlefield 22
Paradise 10, Tuscola Jim Ned 7
Pilot Point 56, Clyde 16
Class 3A Division II
Region 2 Bi-District
Henrietta 35, Jacksboro 21
Holliday 21, Millsap 13
Sadler S&S Consolidated 20, Blooming Grove 0
WF City View 34, Comanche 21
Region 3 Bi-District
Elysian Fields 50, Hemphill 38
Hooks 52, Troup 21
Hughes Springs 34, Anderson-Shiro 26
Newton 78, Harleton 6
Omaha Pewitt 30, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 27
Waskom 45, New Waverly 33
Region 4 Bi-District
George West 49, Odem 12
Lexington 7, East Bernard 0, OT
Natalia 42, Hebbronville 14
Rogers 41, El Maton Tidehaven 34
Region I Bi-District
Childress 28, Abernathy 21
Idalou 62, Friona 35
Spearman 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 34
Class 2A Division I
Region 1 Bi-District
Anson 45, Winters 7
Panhandle 55, Hale Center 7
San Saba 31, Forsan 17
Region 2 Bi-District
Alvord 35, Como-Pickton 22
Cooper 32, Trenton 12
Crawford 49, Kerens 14
Italy 28, Rio Vista 21
Region 3 Bi-District
Garrison 17, Hawkins 7
Hearne 59, Grapeland 14
Normangee 43, Thrall 20
Region 4 Bi-District
Freer 54, La Villa 12
Three Rivers 35, Premont 14
Class 2A Division II
Region 1 Bi-District
Bovina 19, Plains 7
McCamey 60, Ropesville Ropes 20
Smyer 40, Seagraves 21
Vega 54, Shamrock 22
Region 2 Bi-District
Albany def. Chico, forfeit
Archer City 67, Lockney 20
Muenster 32, Santo 6
Petrolia 28, Cross Plains 27
Windthorst 56, Hico 14
Region 3 Bi-District
Bremond 56, Maud 14
Pineland West Sabine 22, Hull-Daisetta 6
Tenaha 53, Burkeville 12
Region 4 Bi-District
Bruni 34, Runge 19
D'Hanis 28, Louise 21
Falls City 56, La Pryor 8
Granger 42, Rocksprings 26
Yorktown 49, Charlotte 15
Six-Man Class 1A Division I
Region 1 Bi-District
Borden County 2, Crowell 0
Happy 71, Petersburg 22
Knox City 84, O'Donnell 60
Region 2 Bi-District
Garden City 56, Fort Davis 20
Rankin def. Van Horn, forfeit
Westbrook 45, Ira 0
Region 3 Bi-District
Abbott 51, Avalon 6
Region 4 Bi-District
Jonesboro 54, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 8
Leakey 79, Lometa 30
May 46, Mertzon Irion County 0
Water Valley 54, Baird 8
Six-Man Class 1A Division II
Region 1 Bi-District
Anton 63, Ackerly Sands 18
Follett 48, Wildorado 0
Groom 67, Miami 37
Lamesa Klondike 66, Amherst 18
Region 2 Bi-District
Matador Motley County 52, Benjamin 6
Region 3 Bi-District
Gordon 30, Morgan 28
Ladonia Fannindel 62, Lueders-Avoca 12
Throckmorton 69, Trinidad 24
Region 4 Bi-District
Oglesby 62, Oakwood 52
Richland Springs 56, Blanket 30
THURSDAY
Alice 21, Hidalgo 14
Amarillo Tascosa 32, Amarillo Caprock 13
Beaumont West Brook 40, Humble Kingwood 28
Burleson 42, Everman 32
Clear Falls 49, League City Clear Creek 7
Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Ridge 3
Dallas Adams 16, Dallas Wilson 14
Dallas South Oak Cliff 67, Seagoville 7
Deer Park 55, Pasadena 0
Edinburg, N.D. 24, Edinburg North 14
El Paso Eastlake 38, EP Montwood 21
Fort Bend Dulles 27, Fort Bend Austin 6
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
Frisco Independence 56, Frisco Centennial 20
Galena Park 49, Houston Waltrip 0
Garland Sachse 57, South Garland 13
Haltom 51, FW Paschal 7
Houston Emery/Weiner School 83, Lake Jackson Brazosport 58
Houston Langham Creek 56, Cypress Falls 49
Houston Westside 56, Houston MSTC 7
Katy 41, Katy Taylor 13
Katy Morton Ranch 31, Katy Cinco Ranch 24, 3OT
Killeen Ellison def. Copperas Cove, forfeit
Lancaster 89, Carrollton Turner 0
Leander Rouse 49, Georgetown East View 42
Montgomery Lake Creek 46, Rosenberg Lamar 0
New Caney 48, Conroe Caney Creek 13
Pflugerville Weiss 41, Manor 36
Poth 71, Skidmore-Tynan 8
Raymondville 48, Devine 47
Round Rock 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28
SA Brackenridge 26, SA Memorial 25
San Antonio Harlan 26, SA Northside Warren 18
The Woodlands 52, Grand Oaks 17
Victoria East 33, Gregory-Portland 31
Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Porter 3
Wheeler 45, Sunray 7
Class 2A Division I
Region 1 Bi-District
Cisco 70, Stamford 32
Hawley 34, Goldthwaite 20
Olton 35, New Deal 33
Post 1, Stinnett West Texas 0
Sundown 34, Farwell 6
Region 2 Bi-District
Bogata Rivercrest 20, Collinsville 14
Bosqueville 72, Marlin 8
Lindsay 48, Wolfe City 6
Tolar 45, Dawson 42
Region 3 Bi-District
Holland 28, Centerville 20
Jewett Leon 40, Thorndale 34
Price Carlisle 35, Joaquin 28
Timpson 66, Frankston 7
Region 4 Bi-District
Flatonia 15, Ozona 6
Ganado 55, Johnson City 14
Mason 40, Weimar 7
Refugio def. Santa Maria, forfeit
Shiner 72, Harper 12
Class 4A Division I
Region 2 Bi-District
Argyle 79, North Dallas 0
Midlothian Heritage 70, FW Castleberry 7
Paris 56, Dallas Lincoln 26
Region 3 Bi-District
Lindale 29, Vidor 13
Region 4 Bi-District
Boerne 38, Burnet 7
Lampasas 61, Uvalde 14
Region I Bi-District
Canyon 16, WF Hirschi 0
Springtown 59, Hereford 13
Class 4A Division II
Region 2 Bi-District
Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0
Sunnyvale 38, Ferris 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Bullard 21
Region 3 Bi-District
Bellville 41, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 10
Center 31, Waco Connally 30
Sealy 41, Orangefield 0
Silsbee 50, La Marque 6
Region 4 Bi-District
Geronimo Navarro 31, Cuero 28
Giddings 48, Manor New Tech 0
Navasota 72, Austin Achieve 7
Sinton 57, Pearsall 8
Region I Bi-District
Aubrey 62, Mineral Wells 14
Lubbock Estacado 48, Pecos 6
Class 3A Division I
Region 2 Bi-District
Grandview 1, Teague 0
Mineola 42, Atlanta 12
West 62, Kemp 6
Region 3 Bi-District
Trinity 56, East Chambers 49
Woodville 41, Coldspring-Oakhurst 28
Region 4 Bi-District
Lago Vista 26, Universal City Randolph 16
Region I Bi-District
Brock 42, Early 7
Shallowater 58, Amarillo River Road 7
Wall 20, Boyd 14, OT
Class 3A Division II
Region 2 Bi-District
Bells 38, Edgewood 12
Eastland 56, Callisburg 14
Gunter 62, Rice 0
Leonard 26, Palmer 20
Region 3 Bi-District
Daingerfield 53, Grand Saline 21
New London West Rusk 55, Paris Chisum 33
Region 4 Bi-District
Buffalo 34, Altair Rice 27
Franklin 58, Van Vleck 19
Taft 20, Stockdale 14
Region I Bi-District
Alpine 30, Sonora 22
Ballinger def. Odessa Compass, forfeit
Canadian 62, Coahoma 14
Crane 49, Brady 15
Class 2A Division II
Region 1 Bi-District
Stratford 20, Clarendon 18
Wellington 30, Gruver 0
Wink 53, Sudan 29
Region 2 Bi-District
Hamlin 44, Olney 6
Quanah 51, Roscoe 22
Region 3 Bi-District
Chilton 52, Detroit 14
Deweyville 44, Cushing 8
Mart def. Cumby, forfeit
Region 4 Bi-District
Christoval def. Burton, forfeit
Region II Bi-District
Ralls 54, Seymour 13
Six-Man Class 1A Division I
Region 1 Bi-District
Springlake-Earth 56, White Deer 36
Region 2 Bi-District
Sterling City 61, Hermleigh 12
Region 3 Bi-District
Blum 58, Coolidge 28
Gilmer Union Hill 68, Bryson 22
Saint Jo 74, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 38
Six-Man Class 1A Division II
Region 2 Bi-District
Balmorhea 68, Loraine 0
Jayton 45, Chillicothe 0
Region 3 Bi-District
Strawn 46, Walnut Springs 0
Region 4 Bi-District
Calvert 52, Dime Box 0
Cherokee 80, Brookesmith 30
