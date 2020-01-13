Sam Skidmore isn’t done coaching high school football.
The former Belton coach, who stepped down after last season to become the district’s full-time athletic director, is one of three area coaches selected to participate in next summer’s Victory Bowl all-star games.
Skidmore is one of the five Red Team football coaches.
Gatesville’s David Truss was one of three selected to lead the Red baseball team. On the other side, helping coach the Blue squad, is Lampasas’ Shane Doege.
Riesel head football coach Keith Stifflemire, a former assistant at Copperas Cove and Gatesville, was also selected for the Red staff.
The Victory Bowl baseball and softball games are set for June 5 at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Victory Bowl volleyball and football games will be played June 6 in Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.