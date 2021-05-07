BELTON — When the bats are brought along to accompany Belton’s bread and butter — pitching and defense — the Tigers tend to have success.
Take Friday night at Tiger Field as an example.
Right-hander TJ Johnson provided the pitching, the defensive plays were made when needed and a five-run third inning and three-run sixth were plenty of offense as Belton opened its Class 6A best-of-three bi-district series against Duncanville with an 8-0 triumph.
The Panthers (16-14), who are the fourth seed from 11-6A, left eight runners on base.
Game 2 is slated for 1 p.m. today in Duncanville with Game 3, if necessary, to follow 30 minutes after. Sachse or Tyler Legacy await in the area round.
Aaron Bain’s bloop single to shallow left field was just the beginning to Belton’s big third inning that put the Tigers ahead to stay.
Scott Gurnett followed with a walk ahead of Ben Jones’ soaring double off the wall in left-center field that plated Bain for a 1-0 lead. After Caleb Alexander was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Cooper Babcock rolled a grounder to first where Jose Zaragoza fielded the ball but threw wide of home plate, allowing two runs to score.
It was 5-0 a few moments later after Jacob Estrada lined a sharp single to right to drive in one run that was shortly followed by another when the ball got past Dario Munoz and scooted to the wall.
In the fifth, Duncanville had what appeared to be its first run wiped away after Belton’s appeal that Cohl McCoy did not touch home plate as he crossed on Kevin Chavez’s two-out double was granted by the umpire for the third out, leaving it 5-0 in the Tigers’ favor.
Gurnett’s two-run double to the gap in right-center and Alexander’s run-scoring single to almost the identical location in the sixth capped the run production.
The Panthers appeared to be in business in the top of the first, loading the bases with two outs on McCoy’s single plus an error that allowed him to reach second and two walks. Johnson, though, froze Zaragoza with strike three to escape the jam and leave it scoreless after the first half-inning.
Duncanville starter Ramiro Montiel navigated a similar predicament in Belton’s half of the first — when the Tigers had two on with one out — and also emerged unscathed, stranding Tigers at first and third.
A quiet 1½ innings then ensued before the Tigers’ roaring third, and Belton didn’t look back.
FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district (best-of-3)
- Belton 8, Duncanville 0 (Belton leads series 1-0)
- Copperas Cove 5, Mansfield 3 (Copperas Cove leads series 1-0)
- Waco Midway 2, Ellison 1, 9 innings (Midway leads series 1-0)
- Waxahachie 4, Harker Heights 2 (Waxahachie leads series 1-0)
Class 4A bi-district (best-of-3)
- Burkburnett 5, Lampasas 3 (Burkburnett leads series 1-0)
- Graham 7, Gatesville 2 (Graham leads series 1-0)
- La Grange 7, Salado 6 (La Grange leads series 1-0)
- Lake Belton 16, Manor New Tech 2, 6 innings (Lake Belton leads series 1-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.