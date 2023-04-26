Mark Krueger was not sure exactly what to expect.
Through the first 10 games of the District 22-5A schedule, Belton cruised, winning seven contests by double-digit runs, but last week, the Tigers finally encountered adversity.
Playing against Lake Belton with the league championship hanging in the balance, Belton was swept by a combined score of 7-1, including a 2-1 10-inning thriller to cap off the series.
Tuesday evening, the Tigers, who have just one returning player from last year’s roster, traveled to Killeen for their final road game of the regular-season.
Although needing to bounce back from defeat was an unusual scenario, Belton delivered.
The Tigers used a two-run sixth inning to help secure a 5-0 victory, and after the contest, Belton’s head coach admitted his players were poised after encountering their first district defeats.
“Tonight was very important for us,” Krueger said. “We needed to get ahead and get some early runs on the board. We had to respond after a tough week last week, and I give all the credit to those guys, because they played well.
“You never want to go into the playoffs with a losing streak, and the kids responded. That’s all I can ask of them.”
The Tigers did not take long to record their first run as leadoff hitter Mason Ramm, a shortstop, crossed home plate on an error after reaching base on a walk to open the first inning.
Then, Belton (11-2) added a run in the second and third innings to extend their advantage. First baseman Bryan Little started the surge with an RBI single to score teammate Jacob Quigley before Caleb Kennedy’s sacrifice fly sent center fielder Reese Rumfield home.
The score held for two innings, but the Tigers found their offensive rhythm in the sixth inning, scoring their final two runs on three hits. Quigley scored on a bases loaded wild pitch, and teammate Easton Drake completed the game’s scoring thanks to Jayden Hernandez’s RBI single.
“We never could get the big hits with guys on base that we needed to,” Krueger said, “but we scratched a couple early runs across. That helps our defense, and it helps our pitching.”
Kennedy earned the victory on the mound, limiting Killeen to just two hits while striking out seven in a complete-game effort.
Connor Beeman’s first-inning single, and Roderick Norman’s double in the third inning accounted for the Kangaroos’ hits.
For Belton, right fielder Trap Johnson, Rumfield, Kennedy, Quigley, Drake, Little and Hernandez each had a single.
Although Killeen was unable to extend the Tigers’ losing skid, it has reason to celebrate.
Thanks to Shoemaker’s 3-2 victory at Chaparral, and Waco University's 7-1 win over Waco on Tuesday evening, the Kangaroos (7-6) and Grey Wolves (7-6) each secured a playoff spot. For Killeen, it is the first postseason berth this century.
The Kangaroos have not qualified for the playoffs since appearing in 1997 and 1998. In 2011, Killeen finished in a tie for fourth place but lost to Waco University in a play-in game.
Now, however, both Belton and Killeen enter Friday’s rematch looking to generate momentum before the bi-district round begins.
The Tigers host the series and regular-season finale with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
While the Kangaroos are preparing to experience something completely new, Krueger simply wants to see more of the same to close the district schedule.
“We want the same result,” he said. “We definitely want to win, but we really just need to play clean baseball, meaning good pitching, throwing strikes and playing good defense. If we can do those things, then we will be in every game we play.
“And hopefully, we can go into the playoffs with a little momentum, because we will definitely need it.”
22-5A BASEBALL
y-Lake Belton 13-0
x-Belton 11-2
x-Killeen 7-6
x-Shoemaker 7-6
Chaparral 5-8
Waco 5-8
Waco University 4-9
Ellison 0-13
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 5, Killeen 0
- Lake Belton 10, Ellison 0, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 3, Chaparral 2
- Waco University 7, Waco 1
