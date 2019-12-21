BELTON — What a difference a year has made for the Belton Tigers.
After registering just a dozen wins all of last season, Belton secured its 12th victory this year — before the Christmas break, no less — with an 80-66 win against Waco University in a non-district game Friday at Tiger Gym
Belton (12-4) held just a three-point lead to start the fourth quarter but used a 14-2 run to establish a 68-53 advantage and coasted to the finish line with a positive outcome before the holiday festivities.
“To win 12 (games) before Christmas, I think is huge for us,” said Belton head coach Jason Fossett, whose team is 0-2 in District 12-6A play. “I told the guys that they need to get away for a bit and enjoy the break.
“We’re a year older. T.J. (Johnson) is not a freshman anymore, he’s a sophomore. Ben (Jones) is not a sophomore anymore, he’s a junior. Luke (Bramlett) is not a sophomore anymore, he’s a junior. So we’re getting older, so we should see more success. Now, we’ve got to find a way to win some games in 12-6A.”
Johnson led the Tigers with 30 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers. Tyson Pine added 20 points spread evenly with 10 in each half, and Bramlett and Jones finished with nine points apiece.
“Most of my long shots weren’t really falling today, so I had to try to drive to the basket and make something work,” Johnson said. “It feels great to go into Christmas with a win. We don’t have to worry about being on the break with a loss. We can relax, have a good time and be ready to get back to work.”
Leading 54-51 to start the fourth, Pine made a pair of 3-pointers, Johnson scored on a layup, and Jones drained a 3 to make it 65-51 just more than 2 minutes into the final frame. Johnson made another layup with 3:33 to go and, with Belton leading 77-61, Fossett pulled his starters with the victory all but certain with less than 2 minutes remaining.
University kept the game close for most of the first three quarters. Belton started the contest with a 13-2 run, but the Trojans (5-12) responded with a 15-3 surge and led 17-16 heading into the second period. After the Tigers recovered and led 29-20 with 5½ minutes left in the first half, University pushed back and trailed 35-34 before Diego Santana made a 3-pointer and Johnson scored in the paint and converted a three-point play over the final 2 minutes for a 43-35 Belton lead at halftime.
“There’s a lot of things we did well. Biggest thing our guys struggle with is listening to coaching,” University head coach Ricardo Felix said. “There’s a lot of times they’ll start doing their own thing and they get distracted. But today they listened well, but I think we got fatigued at the end.”
Bobby Montgomery scored 23 points for the Trojans, while Corey Sandolph had 14 and Davion Johnson had 11.
