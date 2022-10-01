ELGIN — After giving up 974 total yards and 77 points through two road losses, Belton traveled to Elgin on Friday looking to reverse the trend, which did not appear likely in the game’s initial moments.
On the contest’s first snap, Elgin dual-threat quarterback Nathen Lewis broke free for a 37-yard run that Tigers linebacker Wyatt Butler said was disappointing but also necessary.
“We had one bad play, and that was it,” the junior said. “After that, we played great, and everybody did what they were supposed to do. “We got reamed a little bit after that, but everybody was ready to play after that.”
While the Tigers defense held an opponent out of the end zone for the second straight week, Belton’s offense finished with 401 yards. Junior quarterback Ty Brown threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to senior receiver Garrett Oliveira — and sophomore running back Shaun Snapp added 128 yards rushing on 20 carries.
“We preached this week that whatever the kids do, they need to do something different from the first two road games,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “If they usually put on their left shoe first, put the right one on first. If they listen to music, listen to different music.
“At the beginning of the first half, I wasn’t sure they did it, but they came through in the end.”
Despite the initial miscue, the Tigers took control early by forcing a turnover on downs before responding with a six-play scoring drive that culminated with Brown’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Slade LeBlanc with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter.
Belton (4-2, 2-0) didn’t add to its the advantage before halftime, though, as miscues began to plague the Tigers.
Their ensuing drive ended with a turnover on downs in the red zone after marching 60 yards in 11 plays. Then, Brown was intercepted early in the second quarter, setting the stage for the Wildcats (4-2, 1-1) to score on Paden Maass’ 26-yard field goal.
Neither team scored during the final 8 minutes of the half, but there were opportunities.
Elgin senior running back Sebastian Jackson fumbled at the Tigers 2-yard line, and Belton defensive back Grant Baggerly recovered the ball, and the Tigers’ had a possession end on a red-zone turnover when Mason Ramm was stripped of the ball at the Wildcats 17 after a 14-yard catch.
Belton found its rhythm in the second half.
Maass’ 27-yard field goal trimmed Elgin’s deficit to 7-6 with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter, but the Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns within their next four snaps.
Luke Flores returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards, and Brown completed a three-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. After Belton’s defense forced a three-and-out, Brown and Oliveira hooked up for an 86-yard touchdown. Oliveira, who had five catches for 147 yards, completed the scoring by hauling in Brown’s 10-yard touchdown pass with 5:03 remaining in the game.
“Luke’s kickoff return really sparked us,” Sniffin said. “We’ve been doing a fantastic job in that aspect of the game. The kids are just doing great at picking up their assignments and blocking. Then, they’re hitting the holes where they need to. If he didn’t cramp up, he might have taken it all the way.”
The Tigers will try to remain atop the district standings next Friday when they host Leander Rouse (2-3, 1-0).
“We’ve just got to keep our heads together going forward,” said LeBlanc, who caught five passes for 81 yards. “We need to have another good week of practice, and then we’ll go from there.”
BELTON 28, ELGIN 6
Belton 7 0 7 14 — 28
Elgin 0 3 3 0 — 6
Bel — Slade LeBlanc 40 pass from Ty Brown (Cole Chrisman kick)
Elg — Paden Maass 26 field goal
Elg — Maass 27 field goal
Bel — Brown 5 run (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Garrett Oliveira 86 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — Oliveira 10 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Elg
First downs 17 9
Rushes-yards 29-126 41-123
Passing yards 275 168
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-25-1 8-18-0
Punts-average 1-34.0 4-34.8
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 5-25 9-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton, Shaun Snapp 20-128, Jay Burrola 2-3, Jake Stout 2-(minus 1), Brown 5-(minus 4). Elgin, Nathen Lewis 17-53, Sebastian Jackson 15-35, Sir Cartwright 4-31, Jeremiah Harvey 1-12, Darren Harper 2-6, Blake Thames 2-(minus 14).
PASSING — Belton, Brown 14-24-1-275, LeBlanc 0-1-0-0. Elgin, Lewis 6-16-0-142, Jackson 1-1-0-13, Justin Strong 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING — Belton, Oliveira 5-147, LeBlanc 5-81, Mason Ramm 4-47. Elgin, Leo Ochoa 3-50, Rogello Huitron 2-26, Harvey 2-6, Strong 1-86.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Gatesville 30, Mineral Wells 29
District 12-6A
- Bryan 49, Copperas Cove 20
- Harker Heights 24, Waco Midway 13
- Temple 32, Pflugerville Weiss 19
District 4-5A-D1
- Ellison 24, Waco 6
- Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
- Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
- Red Oak 38, Shoemaker 35
District 11-5A-D2
- Belton 28, Elgin 6
- Leander Rouse 48, Pflugerville Connally 28 (Thur.)
- Pflugerville 29, Chaparral 0
11-5A-D2 STANDINGS
Belton 2-0
Leander Rouse 1-0
Waco University 1-0
Elgin 1-1
Pflugerville 1-1
Chaparral 0-2
Pflugerville Connally 0-2
