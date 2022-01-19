Everything is within Belton’s range.
En route to their strong start to the season, the Tigers averaged 66.8 points and routinely topped the 80-point plateau.
Tuesday at Shoemaker, Belton finished below its common production, but it did not matter.
The Tigers were on point through the first three quarters, connecting on 19 of 37 field-goal attempts, including a blistering 10-of-20 from behind the 3-point arc, and the successful shooting was too much to overcome as Belton won 62-56 despite a late rally from the Grey Wolves.
While it was one of the Tigers’ better offensive outings, the showing did not surprise guard Tyler Tingle, who made four of his seven 3-point attempts.
“All we do is practice 3-pointers,” the senior said. “When we get to practice, we turn on the shooting machines and take 3-pointers. We work on it every single day, and then, we shoot the ball with confidence.
“It feels amazing to be able to do it during a game after always focusing on it.”
Belton did not start the game in rhythm, though.
Shoemaker senior post Henri Vizcarrondo, who finished with a team-high tying 15 points to go with five rebounds, recorded the first four points of the night, and the Grey Wolves led 10-8 before the Tigers completed a 4-of-10 shooting performance with their second 3-pointer on a shot from reserve Peyton Euer.
Then, Belton exploded.
After making two-of-five 3-point attempts in the first quarter, four Tigers combined for five 3-pointers, stretching their lead to 15 points, 34-19, by halftime, and Belton added to the five-of-eight outburst by making three of seven 3-point attempts in the third quarter.
“Getting six 3-pointers from Euer and Tingle was huge for us,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “That was pretty much the difference in the game, but it has been like that a lot for us with different people stepping up and making big shots.
“We were able to come into a tough environment on the road and make shots, and that is the mark of a good team, because everybody can shoot well at home, where you shoot all the time.”
Trailing 52-32 early in the fourth quarter, Shoemaker mounted a comeback, scoring 15 consecutive points, creating a five-point contest, 52-47, on senior Jezreal DeJesus Fargas’ baseline layup.
But the Grey Wolves would not get any closer.
The Tigers responded with an 8-3 run to push the game back to double-digits, and they were not threatened again.
“Belton is a very good team,” Shoemaker head coach Karron Taylor said. “They are very well coached, very disciplined and every kid on the team knows and embraces their role.
“My team is like night and day, though. In the first half, you get one team, and then you get a different team in the second half. We can’t wait until the end of the game to get going and just hope something will drop for us.”
T.J. Johnson led the Tigers with 19 points, while teammates Tingle and Seth Morgan finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Additionally, Trap Johnson scored nine points to go with eight rebounds, fourassists and two blocks in the win, while DeJesus Fargas matched Vizcarrondo’s output with 15 points for Shoemaker.
The outcome helps Belton (22-4, 5-1 District 12-6A) keep pace with undefeated No. 13 Harker Heights (6-0) at the top of the standings, while Shoemaker (17-10, 3-3) falls into a three-way tie with Bryan and Ellison for third place.
Following the pivotal encounter, however, each team must quickly move on as the top four district teams entering the night clash Friday, when Belton hosts the Knights, while Bryan travels to play the Grey Wolves to conclude the first round.
Although defeating a state-ranked program will not be easy, Tingle is looking forward to the challenge.
“Overall,” he said, “we are feeling really good about ourselves, but playing Harker Heights is going to be a big game for us.
“We’re pumped up and ready to do our best. We’ll compete hard and see how it goes.”
