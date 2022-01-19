BELTON — Belton got a balanced scoring attack and two timely 3-pointers down the stretch to hold off a pesky Shoemaker, 45-38, in a District 12-6A tilt Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Leading by a point with just more than 2 minutes left, the Lady Tigers’ Trinity Espita hit a transition 3-pointer from the right side on a play set up by a Lady Wolves’ turnover.
It was Espita’s only field goal of the night and pushed the gap to 40-36 with 2:18 remaining, sparking an 8-2 Belton run to put the game away.
“We shoot the ball a lot in practice, so I told the girls, ‘If that ball’s coming to you and you have your feet set, let it fly,’” said Belton head coach Eric Regier, whose team also got a key 3 from Maya Matulik, her second of the game, at the 4:20 mark of the fourth that made for a 5-point lead.
“If we’re going to shoot that much in practice, we might as well do it in a game, too,” Regier said.
The win was the third this season for Belton (12-12, 6-2) over Shoemaker (14-11, 2-6), and helped the Lady Tigers keep at least a share of the league lead.
Belton led all but the first two minutes of the first half and nearly all of the third quarter until an Alexia Westmoreland 8-footer off a Jamesha Reece miss gave the Lady Wolves a 29-28 lead with 41 seconds left in the third, their first advantage since 4-3.
The Lady Tigers opened the fourth on a 9-2 stretch, moving the lead to six — tied for the largest of the night — after a Lilli Small free throw capped a spurt that included a McKenna Maddox bucket down low and an Anna Beamesderfer transition layup to start it off.
Maddox and Beamesderfer combined for 17 points and 17 rebounds.
“Our girls finally got some defensive rebounds and then got out in transition and that kind of cracked the shell on their defense,” Regier said. “(Shoemaker) played some great defense all game, so we told our girls, ‘Get a good stop. Finish it with a rebound, and then we have to run.’ We did a good job of that in those third and fourth quarters to kind of break that lead open a little bit.”
Shoemaker’s pressure defense kept it in the game, creating a 23-10 edge in turnovers and a few points in transition, but the Lady Wolves were ultimately undone by a cold shooting night, converting only 24 percent of their shots (13-of-53) and 14 percent of their 3s (3-of-21).
Belton didn’t fare much better from the field, shooting 27 percent (10-of-36), but it made 4 of 9 (44 percent) beyond the arc and went 19-of-26 (73 percent) from the free throw line to help make up for it.
“We had some pretty good momentum,” Shoemaker head coach Kellen Hearn said of entering the fourth. “We caused quite a few turnovers, got some easy baskets in transition. The fourth quarter, it was just hard for us to find a basket. Credit to Belton and their adjustments they made at halftime. They came out and really made some big stops on the defensive end.”
Ayanna Jones led Belton with 11 points, including two separate transition layups during the third when she went coast-to-coast after defensive rebounds.
Shoemaker’s Reece had 15 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, while Westmoreland chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Wolves, six of which came in the fourth.
BELTON 45, SHOEMAKER 38
Shoemaker 6 8 15 9 — 38
Belton 12 4 12 17 — 45
Shoemaker (14-11, 2-6) — Reece 15, Westmoreland 11, Rogers 8, Paisley 2, Edwin 1, McClanahan 1.
Belton (12-12, 6-2) — Jones 11, Maddox 9, Beamesderfer 8, Matulik 7, Small 5, Espita 3, Thiebaud 2.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belton 6-2
Ellison 6-2
Harker Heights 6-2
Temple 5-3
Copperas Cove 3-5
Killeen 3-5
Shoemaker 2-6
Bryan 1-7
TUESDAY'S SCORES
- Belton 45, Shoemaker 38
- Ellison 78, Bryan 41
- Harker Heights 63, Copperas Cove 31
- Temple 43, Killeen 28
