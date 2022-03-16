COPPERAS COVE — Belton’s offense was elusive, but Tyler Tingle found just enough.
For inning after inning, the Tigers struggled to put the ball into play, delivering just three hits through the first seven innings of play during Tuesday’s District 12-6A opener at Copperas Cove.
It took an extra inning, but Belton finally connected.
With one out and a runner on third base, Tingle, a senior designated hitter, sent a pitch into the outfield, allowing Caleb Lamm to score and help secure a 3-2 victory.
Copperas Cove (3-11-1) managed to place runners on first and second base in the bottom of the eighth inning, but each was left stranded.
The Tigers’ only other runs occurred in the second inning, when courtesy runner Lane Garrison scored on a balk before Tingle was sent across home plate moments later on teammate Josh Westbrook’s sacrifice fly to center field.
The advantage held until the fourth inning, when the Bulldawgs produced a pair of runs on three hits as Gabriel Chapman and Blain Butler had consecutive RBIs to score Travis Sanders and Caden Harris, respectively.
Like Belton, however, Copperas Cove’s offense abandoned it.
The Bulldawgs added just one more hit during the final four innings, bringing their total to six as Butler was the only player with multiple hits, finishing with a single and double.
Outside of Tingle’s go-ahead hit, Belton (5-6-1) had one hit in the second, third and fourth inning as starting pitcher T.J. Johnson had a triple, while Jackson Shirkey and Lamm each had singles.
Now, defending district champion Belton will look to build on the victory Friday, when it hosts Bryan, and Copperas Cove will attempt to rebound at Shoemaker.
Winning will not be easy for either team, though.
The Vikings emerged with a five-run, 6-1, victory against Temple, while the Grey Wolves fell just short in a 9-8 slugfest against Killeen.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A BASEBALL OPENERS
- Belton 3, Copperas Cove 2, 8 innings
- Bryan 6, Temple 1
- Harker Heights 10, Ellison 0, 6 innings
- Killeen 9, Shoemaker 8
