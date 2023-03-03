Inclement weather rolled through the area Thursday, preventing the conclusion of Lake Belton’s third annual Bronco Relays, but Mother Nature did not diminish the home teams’ performances.
The host Broncos and Lady Broncos dominated the field until thunderstorms ended the event midway through the races, halting the scoring with Lake Belton easily topping the standings.
Lake Belton finished with 154 more points than its closest competitor in the boys division and was 118 points ahead of second place in the girls division to emerge with a pair of team titles.
Along the way, multiple medals were collected as well.
The Broncos and Lady Broncos each produced 10 first-place finishes and claimed the top three spots in two events apiece.
On the field, Caleb Loper hurled the discus 144 feet, 2 inches to win the event, and he was immediately followed by teammates Adam Walden (133-8) and Easton Hammond (132-3), while Kendrick Jones’ leap of 22 feet won the long jump, beating fellow Broncos Giovonni Walker (20-7½) and Floyd Bristol (19-9).
For the Lady Broncos, Mackenzie Batey (36-7), Aijah Bailey (34-2) and Trinaty Pearson (33-9) were first, second and third, respectively, in the shot put, while Alexandria Lewis won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.75 seconds, finishing just ahead of teammates Layloni Watson (18.30) and Emmi Lloyd (18.34).
Additionally, Caleb Segura (shot put, 45-2), Bradley Onchweri (triple jump, 40-1½), Giovonni Walker (high jump, 6-10), Malachi Bazemore (110 hurdles, 16.44), D.J. Tolbert (100, 11.80) and Nano Torres (400, 52.62) collected gold medals for the Broncos along with the 400 and 800 relay teams.
The showings helped Lake Belton accumulate 225 points, while Salado was second with 71 points, edging out Belton (68). Leander Rouse (47) and Memorial Christian Academy (17) rounded out the field.
In the girls division, Lake Belton won with 210 points with Salado (92), Rouse (67) and Belton (42) following.
Watson earned two gold medals, winning the long jump (16-4½) and triple jump (36-10), Pearson placed first (100-9) in the discus, Abigail Rydberg won the pole vault (11-0), Annie Brown cleared 4-8 to win the high jump and Chelsie Miller was first (2:31.04) in the 800. Furthermore, like the Broncos, the Lady Broncos won the 400 and 800 relays.
The weather did not allow for the 1,600 relay, 1,600, 200 or 300 hurdles.
Outside of Lake Belton, area schools only earned four first-place finishes between the two divisions.
Belton distance runners Briac Ybanez (3,200, 10:31.85) and Olivia Brillhart (3,200, 11:29.25), and the Eagles duo of Luke Anderson (800, 2:01.59) and Jackson Bragg (pole vault, 16-0) were responsible for the remaining gold medals.
The squads still found success, though.
For Belton, Riley Dyck (3,200, 10:39.64), Clayton Oaks (800, 2:05.53), Christian Porter (100, 12.10), the Tigers’ 400 relay team (44.85) of Desmond Adams, Ahmoni Hearn, Luke Flores and Porter were runners-up in their events, while Salado’s 800 relay team (A.J. Fach, Brendan Wilson, Andrew Young and Isaac Pettigrew) was second with a time of 1:37.65, matching the finish of the Lady Eagles’ 800 relay team (51.84) of Paige Fariss, Macy Morris, Lexy Wilson and Payton Ortega.
Natalie Burleson (triple jump, 32-10), Meri Fischer (pole vault, 9-6), Zoie Adcox (3,200, 12:36.65) and Penelope Anderson (800, 2:31.71) also received silver medals for Salado.
Second-place finishers for Lake Belton were Daud Khan (triple jump, 39-9), Ryan Camacho (110 hurdles, 16.69), Emily Evatt (high jump 4-8), Riata Schoepf (100, 13.59), Walden (shot put, 45-2), Hammond (high jump 6-4; 400, 52.67), Bailey (discus, 90-09) and Miller (400, 1:02.68).
The Broncos and Lady Broncos return to action Thursday, when they take part in the Killeen ISD Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.