GIDDINGS — Belton had not won a playoff game since 2004, and with less than four minutes remaining in regulation, it appeared the Tigers would be forced to wait another year.
Looking to snap the nearly two-decade drought, Class 5A No. 23 Belton opened its third consecutive postseason appearance with a flurry against Magnolia West, building a double-digit advantage before watching it completely evaporate.
With 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Tigers trailed by 10 points, 42-32, and hope was dwindling, but Belton rallied.
The Tigers closed the period with a 12-2 outburst before scoring the final seven points of overtime to earn a 57-50 victory and finally reach the area round.
For junior guard Trap Johnson, who finished with a game-high 42 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter and overtime, the performance was special.
“This feels amazing,” he said, “because nobody thought we could do this. We had such a roster turnover, and a lot of people thought we didn’t have the power. Winning that game proves that even if we don’t have the same roster, we’re going to play together.
“We’re going to fight, we’re going to overcome, and that means a lot to us.”
The Tigers only returned two players with any significant varsity experience from last season, but early on, it did not show.
With Johnson scoring a dozen first-quarter points, Belton took a 15-8 lead into the second quarter, where the gap widened to 22-10.
Then, however, the Tigers lost their rhythm.
The Mustangs (19-9) responded with a 32-10 run that bridged all the way into the fourth quarter before a pair of free throws from senior E.J. Foutz started a scoring surge. The shots were the first of 10 unanswered points with Johnson’s basket in the paint tying the game 44-44 to end regulation.
“We just trusted in each other,” Foutz said. “We believe in each other and won’t give up until that buzzer goes off. We’re going to fight until overtime, and if we need another overtime, then we would be happy to do that.
“That’s no problem, because we are ready to fight.”
Johnson’s 3-pointer to start overtime gave the Tigers their first lead since 24-23, but Belton (27-8) found itself tied at 47-47 and 50-50 before Foutz, who had a game-high five assists, made another pair of free throws to create all the separation needed to advance into the second round.
Along with his offense, Johnson had nine rebounds, while junior teammate Gian Carlo added 10 points and five rebounds, and senior post Jayden Ford finished with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Now, the Tigers turn their attention toward the next round, where they will face either Pflugerville Connally or Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy on either Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Regardless of who awaits, Belton head coach Jason Fossett does not want to overlook his team’s accomplishment.
“These guys can say they’ve done something at Belton that no other team has done in recent history,” he said. “No matter what people say, they are the only team in the last 20 years to win a playoff game.
“It was just an unbelievable effort and great job by all these guys.”
TUESDAY'S AREA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
At West HS
- No. 7 Harker Heights 59, Waxahachie 47
Class 5A bi-district
At Giddings HS
- No. 23 Belton 57, Magnolia West 50, OT
At Caldwell HS
- No. 2 Ellison 66, Montgomery Lake Creek 36
At Rockdale HS
- Bryan Rudder 68, Shoemaker 53
Class 4A bi-district
At Temple HS
- Gatesville 62, Georgetown Gateway 47
At Belton HS
- Waco La Vega 45, Lampasas 44
