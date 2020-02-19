Belton’s Hannah Kelly tossed a five-inning perfect game as the Lady Tigers routed Copperas Cove 15-0 in Tuesday’s season and District 12-6A opener in Copperas Cove.
Kelly struck out 10 batters.
Maddison Parker drove in five runs and hit two homers and a triple. Kaylee Rodriguez went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Belton pounded out 17 hits.
It wasn't all bad for the Lady Dawgs, who were flawless in the field, just like Belton.
No. 3 Ellison completes perfect run through District 12-6A
Jamyron Keller scored 20 points and No. 3 Ellison completed a perfect run through 12-6A with a 59-34 win at Waco Midway on Tuesday.
Midway, the league runner-up, finished four games behind the 16-0 Eagles.
Nehemiah Nuckolls added 10 points for Ellison (31-4 overall), which will open the playoffs Monday in Glen Rose against Rockwall-Heath. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
SALADO 83, AUSTIN EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 30: At Austin, Cade Scallin scored 19 points, Eli Pittman added 18 and the Eagles did their part to extend their season.
The Eagles led 54-11 against their winless foe. The only mystery for Salado was waiting to see if Lampasas would join the Eagles as the only 27-4A team to defeat No. 6 Liberty Hill.
That did not happen and Salado's win, combined with Lampasas' 70-45 loss at Liberty Hill, moved the Eagles (4-6 27-4A) into a tie with the Badgers for the final 27-4A playoff spot. The two teams will play a win-and-in tiebreaker later this week.
The two teams split their head-to-head games, with the Badgers winning 53-44 on Friday in Lampasas.
The winner will play Fredericksburg or Boerne in the first round of the playoffs. Boerne earned a share of the 28-4A title by winning 53-52 at Fredericksburg on Friday, handing the Billies their first league loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
BELTON 5, HARKER HEIGHTS 1: At Belton, five different players scored for the 12-6A-leading Lady Tigers.
Evie Nix opened the scoring and Belton jumped to a 4-0 lead before the Lady Knights found the net to cap the first-half scoring.
Makenna Morrow, Abby Lucksinger and Kirsten Bush followed Nix with goals.
Abby Davis added a goal in the second half for the Lady Tigers.
Abby Cargile assisted on two goals.
Belton (10-0, 30 pts 12-6A) maintained its three-point lead over Midway. The Lady Knights (5-3-2 19 pts) fell to fourth place, one point behind Temple, which won 7-0 over Shoemaker.
BOYS SOCCER
KILLEEN 4, COPPERAS COVE 2: At Bulldawg Stadium, the Roos scored two second-half goals to pull away from the Bulldawgs.
Killeen (2-6-2, 9 pts 12-6A) led 2-0 in the first half, but Cove (1-9, 3 pts) got even by halftime with goals from James Steele and Caden Chapman.
ELLISON 59, WACO MIDWAY 34
Ellison (59)
Keller 20, Nero 6, Bogues 4, Nuckolls 10, Thomas 6, Stewart 6, Clark 4, Walker 3.
Waco Midway (34)
Scott 8, Simmons 2, Byers 6, Ezedinma 11, Calhoun 5, Powell 2.
Ellison 14 13 13 19—59
Midway 9 7 5 13—34
3-Point Goals—Ellison 5 (Keller 2, Thomas 2, Walker), Midway 5 (Byers 2, Scott, Ezedimna, Calhoun). Free Throws—Ellison 2-5, Midway 1-5. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Ellison 12, Midway 11. Technicals—None.
Records—Ellison 31-4, 16-0 12-6A. Midway 12-4 12-6A.
SALADO 83, EASTSIDE MEMORIAL 30
Salado (83)
C.Self 4, Jenkins 8, Mescher 2, Pittman 18, Scallin 19, Miller 2, Goings 2, Ihler 3, Abel 11, N.Self 14.
Austin Eastside Memorial (30)
Escalante 6, Shakir 2, Torres 3, Abdallah 12, Dunn 5, Defroe 2.
Salado 27 27 12 17—83
Memorial 9 2 10 9—30
3-Point Goals—Salado 7 (Jenkins 2, N.Self 2, Pittman, Scallin, Abel), Eastside Memorial 2 (Escalante, Dunn). Free Throws—Salado 16-18, Eastside Memorial 4-9. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Salado 15, Eastside Memorial 11. Technicals—None.
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Ellison 34, Rockwall 17
- No. 13 Harker Heights 51, Rockwall-Heath 39
Class 4A bi-district
- Gatesville 61, Waxahachie Life 38
- Salado 59, Wimberley 49
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- No. 3 Ellison 59, Waco Midway 34
- Harker Heights 78, Belton 58
- Temple 50, Shoemaker 42
District 18-4A
- Waco La Vega 82, Gatesville 42
District 27-4A
- No. 6 Liberty Hill 70, Lampasas 45
- Salado 83, Austin Eastside Memorial 30
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Harker Heights 0
- Killeen 4, Copperas Cove 2
- Waco Midway 5, Ellison 3
District 27-4A
- Burnet 1, Salado 0
- Liberty Hill 7, Lampasas 2
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- No. 16 Belton 5, Harker Heights 1
- Copperas Cove 3, Killeen 0
- Temple 7, Shoemaker 0
District 17-4A
- No. 6 Gatesville 4, Robinson 2
District 27-4A
- No. 9 Salado 5, Burnet 0
- No. 3 Liberty Hill 10, Lampasas 0
SOFTBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 15, Copperas Cove 0, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 13, Temple 3
- Waco Midway 17, Killeen 0, 3 1/2 innings
