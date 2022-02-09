A five-year playoff drought ended for the Belton girls basketball team despite a 61-48 loss at last-place Bryan on Friday in the regular-season finale.
The Lady Tigers earned a ticket to the postseason when Killeen lost 52-45 against Ellison. Had Killeen won, Belton would have finished in a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots. Instead, they are in, along with Temple.
Anna Beamesderfer led Belton (8-6 12-6A) with 14 points. Lilly Small added 13.
Belton and Temple will need to figure out how they want to break the tie for third place. The No. 4 seed gets top-ranked DeSoto in the opening round of the playoffs, but the No. 3 seed is no bargain either with No. 5 Cedar Hill or No. 7 Duncanville awaiting. A simple coin flip might be preferable to another rivalry showdown with tough opponents looming.
ELLISON BOYS 87, KILLEEN 52: At Ellison, Jamyron Keller scored 41 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Ellison edged closer to a playoff berth.
The Eagles clinched at least a tie for the final playoff spot with two games remaining. Another win or Temple loss in the final two games would wrap it up for Ellison.
Keller scored 28 of his points in the opening half as the Eagles took a 39-30 lead at the break.
BURNET BOYS 62, LAKE BELTON 51: At Temple, the Broncos committed 25 turnovers against the Bulldogs' press and lost despite shooting 51% from the field.
Devin Gossett had 15 points and seven rebounds for Lake Belton, which dropped to 3-5 in District 19-4A.
Easton Hammond added 11 points.
Javeon Wilcox finished with seven points, eight rebounds and six assists. Chris Jarrett had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Lake Belton takes on Georgetown Gateway on Friday in their home finale at 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 4, HARKER HEIGHTS 3: At Bulldawg Stadium, Emma Ross converted a penalty kick with three seconds remaining and the Lady Dawgs rallied from a 3-0 second-half deficit.
The win knocked Heights (4-1-0, 12 pts in 12-6A) out of a tie for the 12-6A lead. The Lady Knights fell into a tie for second place with Cove (9-2 overall), also 4-1-0 in 12-6A.
Ross and Emily Poste scored twice for the Lady Dawgs. Poste's PK knotted the score at 3-3.
Brianna Miles and Aly Moreno assisted on Cove's first two scores.
COPPERAS COVE BOYS 3, HARKER HEIGHTS 2: At Harker Heights, Justin Crook scored the game-winning goal on a free kick and the Bulldawgs moved into a tie for second place with Bryan in District 12-6A.
Cove (2-1-2, 10 pts in 12-6A) never trailed, but the Knights (1-4-0, 3 pts) equalized each time until Crook's shot.
Kendric Steward opened the scoring, assisted by Saymon Taylor, and Cove led 1-0 at halftime.
The Bulldawgs moved in front 2-1 on Gabriel Davis' score.
BELTON BOYS 5, SHOEMAKER 0: At Shoemaker, Isaiah Lopez scored 30 seconds in and four other Tigers scored in the victory.
Belton (2-2-1, 8 pts 12-6A) didn't put the game away until the second half, when Nick Howe, Kyle Rimberg, Cole Chrisman and Mason Ladd scored.
The fifth-place Tigers host fourth-place Killeen (3-2-0, 9 pts) on Friday.
GATESVILLE BOYS 4, LAMPASAS 3: At Gatesville, Landon Richardson had two goals for Lampasas. KJ Stephens scored on a penalty kick.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lampasas 52, Lago Vista 46
District 12-6A
- Bryan 61, Belton 48
- Copperas Cove 49, Shoemaker 47
- Ellison 52, Killeen 45
- Harker Heights 51, Temple 30
District 6-4A
- No. 16 Glen Rose 70, Gatesville 18
District 19-4A
- Burnet 39, Lake Belton 28
- Salado 66, Jarrell 43
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- No. 22 Belton 43, Bryan 28
- Ellison 87, Killeen 52
- No. 23 Harker Heights 64, Temple 42
- Shoemaker 71, Copperas Cove 53
District 6-4A
- Glen Rose 65, Gatesville 56
District 19-4A
- Burnet 62, Lake Belton 51
- Salado 59, Jarrell 56
TCAF-D2, District 3
- Memorial Christian 65, Belton Providence Prep 42
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Shoemaker 0
- Bryan 2, Ellison 0
- Copperas Cove 4, Harker Heights 3
- Temple 3, Killeen 0
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 4, Lampasas 1
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 3, Harker Heights 2
- Ellison 1, Bryan 1, Ellison wins shootout 5-4
- Temple 1, Killeen 0
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 4, Lampasas 3
- Salado 10, Florence 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.